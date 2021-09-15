North County, Fredericktown volleyball clubs keep rolling

FESTUS, Mo. – The North County volleyball team earned a signature road victory Tuesday night after wasting a two-game lead and staring down two match points.
Senior middle Emma Gaugel compiled 18 kills, three blocks and eight digs, and landed her third ace on the final serve as the Lady Raiders edged Jefferson 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 17-25, 16-14.
Kamryn Winch added 14 kills with four blocks, and put North County (9-1-1) ahead to stay by swatting her middle attack to the floor once the Blue Jays conceded a free ball.
The Lady Raiders were soundly handled during games three and four, but regrouped nicely to build a 12-7 advantage in the final race to 15 points.
Addy Layton terminated the longest rally of the night – spanning a full minute – as Tyler Conkright and libero Hailey Harmon scrambled to clear after Kirstyn Loyd stopped two spikes on the other side.
A series of North County errors followed with Jefferson libero Malayne Lednick at the service line after a hard kill from Gaugel was answered by spikes from Ava Roth and Loyd.
Jefferson seized seven consecutive points against a shuffled North County lineup after trailing by five in game five, but fell one shy of stamping their sudden comeback.
Brenna Jenkins and Braylee Montgomery reacted on instinct to clear 14-12, and Harmon stopped an ensuing hit to save the first match point as Gaugel tipped before rotating back.
The Blue Jays, who finished second among 60 teams in a tournament over the weekend, missed another chance to prevail on a spike into the net and shanked the final serve reception.
Jenkins totaled 25 assists along with seven digs, and Conkright provided nine kills, 13 digs and two aces as North County escaped its first five-set marathon of the season.
Montgomery finished with 18 assists, five digs and three kills, and served a pivotal 8-0 scoring that was enhanced by three Winch kills for an 11-6 lead in game one.
Jenkins later found Montgomery for a tiebreaking placement down the right side, and Winch stuffed the next Jefferson swing for a 22-20 edge before a double contact call closed game one.
Loyd shined for Jefferson all around with 21 kills, five blocks and 11 digs, and thumped seven kills during a losing effort in game two after fellow middle Avery Richardson rolled an ankle and could not return.
Conkright guided a perfect two-handed push toward the nearest corner to lead 24-22, and Winch tipped the clinching ball for a two-game lead after Harmon executed an accurate serve reception.
Harmon picked up 22 digs, and Leyna Stillman had a fast start along the back row to contribute nine digs and three aces for the Lady Raiders.
Emma Breier connected on 13 kills for Jefferson (8-5). Roth made 11 digs and equaled Riley Duvall with nine kills each.
Fredericktown 3, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – An unbeaten run continued for the Fredericktown volleyball team on Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 sweep at Arcadia Valley.
Freshman P.J. Ruetzel compiled seven kills, five digs, 11 assists and four service aces, and sophomore Ava Penuel produced five kills, nine digs and 11 assists for Fredericktown (12-0-1).
Kyndal Dodd and Lydia Mell attacked for eight and six kills, respectively, and Gabbie McFadden totaled 17 serve receptions, seven digs and two aces along the back row.
Cate Newstead-Adams totaled seven kills and 21 digs to pace Arcadia Valley (7-7) in defeat. Hannah Tripp finished with six kills and two blocks.
Riley Brogan provided 14 digs plus four kills, and Taylor Lorenz had 12 assists with six digs.
South Iron 3, Central 1
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron increased its lead at home by taking a close second set, and defeated Central 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 on Tuesday night.
Khloe Dischbein paced the Lady Rebels offensively with six kills, while Reagan Bradley, Allie Kelly and Addie Miller sent down four each.
Olivia Dunn made 11 assists and Natalie Miles added nine more as dual setters for Central (2-6-2). Kate Johnson picked up a team-high nine digs.
Potosi 3, Salem 0
SALEM, Mo. – Paige West continued her strong sophomore season with a team-high 11 kills, and Potosi rolled past Salem 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 for its fifth consecutive straight-set triumph.
Carley Hampton registered six kills with nine service points for Potosi (5-2).
Sami Huck contributed seven digs plus eight points, and Kadence Sadler distributed 22 assists.
Notre Dame 3, Ste. Genevieve 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Dru Koetting thrived as an attacker with 15 kills, but Ste. Genevieve dropped a road match 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11 to Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
Arie Taylor was next in kills with eight, and dished out 19 assists when setting for the Dragons. Elizabeth Basler added six kills while Tessa Grass and Alissa Grass registered five each.
Rylee McClintock powered Notre Dame (5-2-2) with 19 kills and 22 digs.
Ste. Genevieve (5-6-1) picked up a team-high three blocks plus four kills from A.J. Prudent. Devyn Basler made 20 assists, and Lexy Parmer served two aces.