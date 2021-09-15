North County, Fredericktown volleyball clubs keep rolling

Brenna Jenkins and Braylee Montgomery reacted on instinct to clear 14-12, and Harmon stopped an ensuing hit to save the first match point as Gaugel tipped before rotating back.

The Blue Jays, who finished second among 60 teams in a tournament over the weekend, missed another chance to prevail on a spike into the net and shanked the final serve reception.

Jenkins totaled 25 assists along with seven digs, and Conkright provided nine kills, 13 digs and two aces as North County escaped its first five-set marathon of the season.

Montgomery finished with 18 assists, five digs and three kills, and served a pivotal 8-0 scoring that was enhanced by three Winch kills for an 11-6 lead in game one.

Jenkins later found Montgomery for a tiebreaking placement down the right side, and Winch stuffed the next Jefferson swing for a 22-20 edge before a double contact call closed game one.

Loyd shined for Jefferson all around with 21 kills, five blocks and 11 digs, and thumped seven kills during a losing effort in game two after fellow middle Avery Richardson rolled an ankle and could not return.