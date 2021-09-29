North County volleyball stops big Potosi streak

North County trailed 23-18 after watching West and Williams blister spikes, but outlasted the Lady Trojans on the next three defensive rallies and eventually took nine of the next 11 points.

Gaugel received limited attacking opportunities with six kills overall, but obtained four of her five blocks to help the Lady Raiders complete their early comeback.

The momentum gathered more in their favor throughout game two. Winch registered a block and kill on two straight points at 8-4, and Potosi yielded the next rally despite some outstanding defensive work.

Sami Huck raced toward the stands to windmill a wayward ball upward before Carley Hampton arrived in time for an overhead clear. Senior libero Chelbi Poucher stopped the next hard spike from North County before the ball landed amid miscommunication.

Winch put down two overpass kills during a dominant 8-0 service run by Tyler Conkright, resulting in a 19-5 lead. A double-block by Gaugel and Conkright punctuated the lopsided set.

Potosi, which has missed the on-court contributions of senior and three-sport standout Annie McCaul due to a lingering injury, regrouped nicely to salvage game three.