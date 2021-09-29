North County volleyball stops big Potosi streak

BONNE TERRE – In a surprising lineup change on Tuesday night, the North County volleyball team played 35 points against Potosi before middle hitter Kamryn Winch saw her first action.
The senior middle hitter entered just in time to help the Lady Raiders steal game one and ultimately win their MAAA Large-School conference opener 27-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20.
Winch totaled 16 kills, five blocks and two aces, and made two crucial digs to prolong rallies when North County (13-2-1, 1-0) erased three set points from 24-21 down.
Emma Gaugel temporarily put the Lady Raiders ahead after Haley Minkel landed a tying kill, and the visiting Lady Trojans dropped the last two points of game one on a net violation and wide attack.
Potosi (12-3, 0-1) built a 12-match win streak over the last three weeks, and displayed about 10 solid minutes of crisp execution before fading late in the opening stanza.
Freshman Ava Robart stepped up early with five of her nine kills and two of her four blocks coming in game one. Sophomore Paige West also connected five times along the outside.
Two service aces from Jade Williams restored a 14-10 lead, and Potosi stretched it to 17-12 on a well-timed set from Kadence Sadler to Robart.
North County trailed 23-18 after watching West and Williams blister spikes, but outlasted the Lady Trojans on the next three defensive rallies and eventually took nine of the next 11 points.
Gaugel received limited attacking opportunities with six kills overall, but obtained four of her five blocks to help the Lady Raiders complete their early comeback.
The momentum gathered more in their favor throughout game two. Winch registered a block and kill on two straight points at 8-4, and Potosi yielded the next rally despite some outstanding defensive work.
Sami Huck raced toward the stands to windmill a wayward ball upward before Carley Hampton arrived in time for an overhead clear. Senior libero Chelbi Poucher stopped the next hard spike from North County before the ball landed amid miscommunication.
Winch put down two overpass kills during a dominant 8-0 service run by Tyler Conkright, resulting in a 19-5 lead. A double-block by Gaugel and Conkright punctuated the lopsided set.
Potosi, which has missed the on-court contributions of senior and three-sport standout Annie McCaul due to a lingering injury, regrouped nicely to salvage game three.
The visitors snapped a 7-7 tie and sparked an important 5-0 push on excellent recognition by Sadler on a quick set to Robart. The North County defense was still scrambling after libero Hailey Harmon retrieved a stellar dig by Layna Stillman beyond the back line.
Poucher landed an ace at 17-9 before Conkright terminated a competitive rally in response. The Lady Raiders soon sliced their deficit to 20-18 on a hitting error after West and Winch traded kills.
West delivered one of her team-high 11 kills off an ensuing timeout and one solid pass, and the Lady Trojans forced a fourth game after securing three final points on errors.
Potosi jumped ahead 5-0 moments later, only to watch North County answer immediately with five straight as both teams encountered brief struggles along the back row.
The Lady Raiders seized control by pushing a two-point lead to 16-10. Winch angled a sharp dagger into a perfect location from near the 10-foot line, and served an ace three points later.
Potosi pulled to within 21-18 on a left-side kill and ensuing ace by Hampton, but suffered a hitting error and wasted chance to capitalize as opposing setter Braylee Montgomery stood up limping.
A net violation brought North County to match point, and Hannah Niedert took care of an overpassed serve to secure the outcome.
Conkright finished with nine kills, eight digs and four aces. Harmon picked up 19 digs, Brenna Jenkins made 18 assists and Haley Minkel chipped in four kills for the Lady Raiders.
Montgomery supplied 17 assists, but also smacked a couple of right-side kills and executed a solo block on Robart early in game four. Robart would earn a subsequent stuff against Winch on a tight set.
Sadler had 24 assists, six digs and eight service points to lead Potosi. Poucher made 11 digs while both Huck and Hampton added 10 each.