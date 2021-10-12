Outside attacking boosts Valle past Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE – After facing steady resistance from the middle of the net during game one, the Valle Catholic volleyball team found it necessary to stretch the opposing Ste. Genevieve defense.
Junior outside hitter Macy Wolk delivered some important flexibility in the pivotal third set, then capped a breakout varsity performance on Monday night with eight huge kills during the fourth.
Wolk finished with 15 kills to lead all players, and all-state senior Ella Bertram recorded 13 kills with 10 blocks as the Lady Warriors topped their neighboring rivals 14-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.
Rachel Blum was back wearing the libero jersey, compiling 17 digs and 25 serve receptions. She also had two aces on 12 service points, including a clinching 7-0 scoring run.
Valle Catholic (22-4-3) started slowly following seven matches on Saturday at the grueling Jackson tournament, but regrouped to likely secure the No. 1 seed for the upcoming MAAA Tournament.
Ste. Genevieve (13-8-1) sought to force a fifth game while clinging to a 20-18 lead, but saw the margin disappear as Wolk knocked down consecutive kills.
The next rally ended on four-hit violation, and Bertram sealed the outcome with her second stuff-block over the last four points. The Dragons suffered two hitting errors in between.
Senior setter Sam Loida totaled 35 assists, 11 points and six digs, and found a rhythm with her attackers after the offense struggled to click during the early minutes.
Ste. Genevieve was conversely sharp at the outset, and utilized increased options from a healthier roster in comparison to recent weeks.
Junior outside hitter Dru Koetting powered the early surge by spiking five of her 10 kills in game one, which she also punctuated by serving eight consecutive points.
Koetting was given fewer chances to swing from there, however, as the focus shifted more toward the middle and right-side positions during the next two sets.
An alert punch upward by Alissa Grass was cleared for a point by Tessa Grass on a two-handed push, and Arie Taylor surprised Valle with an off-speed hit from the back row for a 13-8 lead in game one.
Bertram gave the Lady Warriors separation with two kills and a block over four points, and fellow middle Hailey Weibrecht joined Ade Weiler for a double block and 11-7 advantage that soon swelled in game two.
Blum made excellent tumbling stops on consecutive rallies as Bertram and Koetting traded kills at 21-14, and Weibrecht deposited game point off a Loida dig and clean set from outside hitter Callee Naeger.
Valle Catholic continued to earn points with active defense, and eventually built a 13-7 lead in game three as Wolk began heating up from the left side.
The Lady Warriors restored a 20-13 differential on a service ace from Riley Brown, but Bertram was not on the floor as Ste. Genevieve captured nine of the next 11 points.
Several Dragons raised their performance levels in response. Seniors Abby Moore and Elizabeth Basler combined for eight kills, and libero Maya Watts executed several sliding digs within the stanza.
Basler covered the net after her spike was blocked by Ade Weiler. Moore saved that carom to clear, and Basler instead earned the scoring block seconds later to fuel the comeback bid.
A.J. Prudent added a crucial block, and Tessa Grass squared the set at 22-22 with one of her seven kills. But a service error put Valle Catholic ahead, and Bertram rotated into the lineup.
Blum pierced the back line for an ensuing ace. Ade Weiler then sent a smooth pass in close proximity to Loida, whose back-set was pounded through two blockers by Bertram.
The Lady Warriors hammered 18 kills out of 25 points obtained in game four, including the big flurry from Wolk. But Ste. Genevieve rejected a number of powerful attacks as well.
Prudent became the prime scoring option on defense for the Dragons with six of her 11 blocks occurring down the stretch, and Moore landed four of her 11 kills to help establish a 16-12 lead.
But an overpass and net violation surrendered two costly points, and Wolk tied it 16-16 after her teammates blocked two incoming spikes.
Weibrecht totaled nine kills plus four blocks, and Ade Weiler had 12 digs, 19 serve receptions and five blocks in the victory. Mia Weiler picked up six digs, and Makayla Joggerst handled 23 receptions.
Elizabeth Basler used cross-court accuracy for nine kills, and Devyn Basler made 26 assists to lead Ste. Genevieve. Watts finished with 15 digs, and Taylor chipped in six more.