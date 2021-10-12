Outside attacking boosts Valle past Ste. Genevieve

Senior setter Sam Loida totaled 35 assists, 11 points and six digs, and found a rhythm with her attackers after the offense struggled to click during the early minutes.

Ste. Genevieve was conversely sharp at the outset, and utilized increased options from a healthier roster in comparison to recent weeks.

Junior outside hitter Dru Koetting powered the early surge by spiking five of her 10 kills in game one, which she also punctuated by serving eight consecutive points.

Koetting was given fewer chances to swing from there, however, as the focus shifted more toward the middle and right-side positions during the next two sets.

An alert punch upward by Alissa Grass was cleared for a point by Tessa Grass on a two-handed push, and Arie Taylor surprised Valle with an off-speed hit from the back row for a 13-8 lead in game one.

Bertram gave the Lady Warriors separation with two kills and a block over four points, and fellow middle Hailey Weibrecht joined Ade Weiler for a double block and 11-7 advantage that soon swelled in game two.