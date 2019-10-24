FARMINGTON – The Potosi volleyball team placed seventh in the MAAA Tournament on Wednesday night after taking down a second higher-seeded opponent.
Olivia Coleman and Annie McCaul connected on seven kills each, and the Lady Trojans mounted a late comeback in game one to eventually top Fredericktown 25-23, 25-21.
Madeline Bradley distributed 16 assists, fellow sophomore Carley Hampton tallied 12 digs with three kills, and freshman Audrey Neel added three aces with three kills to the victory.
Potosi (10-17) bounced back Monday from a listless showing against Central by sweeping West County, and regrouped again after falling to Farmington earlier Wednesday.
Fredericktown (12-15-3) got a double block from Ryleigh Gresham and Reagan Asher, and Linley Rehkop peppered the deep corner with a swing to establish a 21-16 lead in the opening stanza.
But an errant pass and wide clearing attempt followed a Coleman kill, and sophomore Annie McCaul easily guided down an overpass created by an effective Neel serve.
The next rally produced the initial Potosi lead of the match at 23-22 when Bradley set McCaul for a calm termination from the middle, and an ensuing mistimed Fredericktown attack capped a key 6-0 streak.
A service error removed one set point, but Mathes spiked beyond the back line after digs from Kayleigh Slinkard and Rekhop spared the next rally.
Slinkard had an excellent performance at libero with 21 digs, and Mathes equaled freshman Lydia Mell with a team-high six kills as the Lady Blackcats employed a deep bench.
You have free articles remaining.
The opening exchange traded side numerous times before Rehkop executed a solo block. Fredericktown went on to build an immediate 4-0 lead, and soon extended it to 10-4.
Potosi scored four straight out of a timeout after Kyndal Dodd landed a hit from the left side at 14-9, and moved to within 16-15 as McCaul answered separate kills by Mell and Rehkop.
Coleman, who signed Tuesday to play college basketball at Culver-Stockton next year, powered the Lady Trojans with five kills in game two.
Fredericktown misfired twice after Coleman connected, and eventually trailed 21-13 as Bradley served an ace during an 8-1 pullaway by the Lady Trojans.
Olivia Marsa anchored the back row with seven of her nine digs occurring in the latter set, including a tremendous one-arm pass while twisting into the corner. Coleman added seven digs.
Mathes sparked a final challenge from the Lady Blackcats with two straight kills, and notched another at 23-21 after Slinkard prolonged the action with a diving stop.
But Potosi sealed the outcome on kills by Coleman and McCaul, and avenged a three-set home loss from three weeks ago.
Larissa Kemp made 10 assists and Libby Montgomery totaled eight for Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.