Potosi mounts scoring runs to sweep Arcadia Valley

POTOSI – Head coach Kari Sadler did not hesitate to burn a timeout when her veteran Potosi volleyball squad yielded an ace to Arcadia Valley server Taylor Lorenz without much of a reaction.
Her instincts that danger lurked were validated as a five-point lead in game one eventually slipped to 21-18 on Tuesday evening. She had watched this scene unfold before.
But with four seniors on the floor carrying at least three years of varsity experience, the Lady Trojans assuredly turned things around by taking the next four points.
Potosi achieved confident scoring streaks in each set against the younger Lady Tigers, and prevailed 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 at home as both clubs sought their first win.
Sophomore outside hitter Paige West shined offensively with 14 kills, including six during the opening stanza, and Potosi (1-2) snapped an 11-match losing streak against AV.
Senior middle Annie McCaul provided balance with seven kills and four blocks while Jade Williams and freshman Ava Robert added five kills each.
Returning junior Kadence Sadler finished with 25 assists, and back-set West for the game one clincher after serving an ace on the previous point.
West helped increase an 11-10 advantage to 17-11 with three kills and a stuff-block during her second progression across the front row.
Cate Newstead-Adams, one of the Lady Tigers’ two current starters back from last season, registered a team-high seven kills plus seven digs and four assists in defeat.
Arcadia Valley (0-3) was highlighted early by a double block from Hannah Tripp and Newstead-Adams, but could not consistently answer the offensive proficiency from the other side.
Three straight hitting and clearing errors preceded a strong left-side termination from Williams that created a 17-7 separation in game two.
West answered a Newstead-Adams kill by piercing the opposite corner at 21-11 before the Lady Trojans encountered some sketchy ball movement.
AV put together a 6-0 spurt as Katelyn Strange sent down a spike and Breanna Iverster made back-to-back digs two points later.
But a service error stalled the long-shot comeback hope at 24-18, and an excellent lunging pass from Potosi libero Chelbi Poucher enabled Sadler to quick-set Robart for a scoring spike.
The Lady Trojans reacted well to cover a block by Lydia Clark, leading to a West kill early in game three. McCaul followed with a solo stuff, and later placed a right-side shot perfectly down the line at 13-7.
Tripp provided two of her five kills in succession – the first resulting from an overpass – and capped a strong defensive rally by her teammates with a block to draw within 16-14.
An alert stop by Sadler prevented the margin from further tightening, and Robart earned a solo block before swatting down a kill in transition from a West pass.
Williams tipped past the blockers at 22-16, then rotated back to serve consecutive aces. A long attack from AV occurred on the second match point.
Poucher picked up eight digs, and Sami Huck added seven more for Potosi.
Strange totaled seven digs while equaling Kayla Sumpter with three kills for Arcadia Valley. Lorenz had 11 assists, and libero Breanna Whited made five digs.