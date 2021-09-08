Potosi mounts scoring runs to sweep Arcadia Valley

West helped increase an 11-10 advantage to 17-11 with three kills and a stuff-block during her second progression across the front row.

Cate Newstead-Adams, one of the Lady Tigers’ two current starters back from last season, registered a team-high seven kills plus seven digs and four assists in defeat.

Arcadia Valley (0-3) was highlighted early by a double block from Hannah Tripp and Newstead-Adams, but could not consistently answer the offensive proficiency from the other side.

Three straight hitting and clearing errors preceded a strong left-side termination from Williams that created a 17-7 separation in game two.

West answered a Newstead-Adams kill by piercing the opposite corner at 21-11 before the Lady Trojans encountered some sketchy ball movement.

AV put together a 6-0 spurt as Katelyn Strange sent down a spike and Breanna Iverster made back-to-back digs two points later.

But a service error stalled the long-shot comeback hope at 24-18, and an excellent lunging pass from Potosi libero Chelbi Poucher enabled Sadler to quick-set Robart for a scoring spike.