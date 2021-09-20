 Skip to main content
Potosi places first at Cuba tourney
Potosi places first at Cuba tourney

  Updated
Potosi Volleyball

The Potosi volleyball team won five consecutive matches on Saturday to capture first place among eight teams at the Cuba Tournament.

 Submitted Photo, PHS Athletics

CUBA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team emerged from a close championship match to capture first place in the eight-team Cuba Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans dominated the first game while facing Warrenton for a second time, and prevailed 25-11, 22-25, 25-23 in the final.

Potosi (10-2) headed into action without senior middle hitter Annie McCaul available due to an ankle injury, but cruised through pool play without losing a game.

The Lady Trojans beat St. James (25-14, 25-19), Herculaneum (25-16, 25-18) and Warrenton (25-20, 25-16) before topping Steelville (25-11, 25-23) in the bracket semifinal.

Potosi has won 10 consecutive matches with contests scheduled this week at Valley and West County.

