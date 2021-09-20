Potosi places first at Cuba tourney

CUBA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team emerged from a close championship match to capture first place in the eight-team Cuba Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans dominated the first game while facing Warrenton for a second time, and prevailed 25-11, 22-25, 25-23 in the final.

Potosi (10-2) headed into action without senior middle hitter Annie McCaul available due to an ankle injury, but cruised through pool play without losing a game.

The Lady Trojans beat St. James (25-14, 25-19), Herculaneum (25-16, 25-18) and Warrenton (25-20, 25-16) before topping Steelville (25-11, 25-23) in the bracket semifinal.

Potosi has won 10 consecutive matches with contests scheduled this week at Valley and West County.

