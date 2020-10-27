Potosi snaps seven-year string of playoff losses

Emily Wiese previously connected for two aces following an outstanding one-minute exchange that saw Potosi senior Emilee Hector stop three separate attacks in the back row.

Sadler varied her sets to Williams, Paige West and Neel during a strong comeback bid as Potosi drew within 19-17, but a solo block by Macey Pilliard helped Herculaneum claim the next four points.

Hector served five in a row after the Lady Trojans trailed 24-18, then planted the next into the net following a timeout. But she and her team would not be discouraged.

Potosi delivered some of its best execution during a 6-0 run that Sadler bookended with crafty dink kills on second contact for a 21-8 lead in game two. Poucher guided an overhead pass while falling backward, which led to a two-handed scoring push by Hampton before Annie McCaul made an ensuing solo block.

The Lady Blackcats conversely had its sharpest display in game one. But stretches of miscommunication and shaky passing prevented them from seriously threatening again.

Senior Paige Fowler was a clear standout for Herculaneum with 10 kills, 11 assists and six digs in her last varsity match. Emily Gruhala tallied nine of her team-high 20 digs in the initial set.