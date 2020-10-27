Potosi snaps seven-year string of playoff losses

PARK HILLS – The signs of a promising rebuild have been evident for a young Potosi volleyball team since relinquishing two weeks of its season due to quarantine in mid-September.
The Lady Trojans regrouped from a sluggish start on Monday evening, and ended a streak of seven first-round losses in Class 3, District 2 tournament play dating back to 2012.
Junior outside hitter Carley Hampton notched 12 kills, eight digs and three aces, and Potosi capitalized on numerous Herculaneum miscues to earn a 23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 victory.
Sophomore Jade Williams added eight kills and three aces, and the Lady Trojans advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve in the semifinals on Tuesday after pushing the Dragons to extra points last week.
Audrey Neel served consecutive aces in a 4-0 run to begin game two, and Potosi (9-13-1) never looked back for the remainder of the contest.
A defense that seemed a step slow early on covered the court and extended rallies, often leading to a misplay or errant attack from the opponent.
Junior libero Sami Huck compiled 21 digs, and Cheibi Poucher added 15 more for the Lady Trojans, who also got 27 assists, 10 digs and four aces from setter Kadence Sadler.
Herculaneum (4-14) scored six straight points, including back-to-back spikes from Alexia Ashe, and grabbed a substantial 17-10 lead in the opening stanza.
Emily Wiese previously connected for two aces following an outstanding one-minute exchange that saw Potosi senior Emilee Hector stop three separate attacks in the back row.
Sadler varied her sets to Williams, Paige West and Neel during a strong comeback bid as Potosi drew within 19-17, but a solo block by Macey Pilliard helped Herculaneum claim the next four points.
Hector served five in a row after the Lady Trojans trailed 24-18, then planted the next into the net following a timeout. But she and her team would not be discouraged.
Potosi delivered some of its best execution during a 6-0 run that Sadler bookended with crafty dink kills on second contact for a 21-8 lead in game two. Poucher guided an overhead pass while falling backward, which led to a two-handed scoring push by Hampton before Annie McCaul made an ensuing solo block.
The Lady Blackcats conversely had its sharpest display in game one. But stretches of miscommunication and shaky passing prevented them from seriously threatening again.
Senior Paige Fowler was a clear standout for Herculaneum with 10 kills, 11 assists and six digs in her last varsity match. Emily Gruhala tallied nine of her team-high 20 digs in the initial set.
Williams dialed up her three aces within a 9-0 streak that put Potosi in full command of game three at 14-5. Hampton buried a direct pass for her third kill of the stanza at 23-12.
Herculaneum showed the fight of a squad facing elimination after the Lady Trojans rode three kills from Williams to a commanding 10-2 lead in game four.
Pilliard registered two of her seven blocks overall, and Kayla Greer lunged toward the floor on superb corner digs to help their team charge back to within 18-16.
McCaul countered with two crucial kills for Potosi, first going with power, then tipping over a double block. West followed with a clean swing from the right side as Sadler served a closing 7-0 run.
The match ended on an intense rally. Fowler blocked a ball upward after Poucher made three digs on the Potosi side, but Herculaneum eventually committed a net violation.
McCaul totaled seven kills with four blocks in the victory. Hector provided nine digs while West and Neel sent down four kills each.
Ashe amassed five kills plus 11 digs while Greer and Wiese had 10 digs each for the Lady Blackcats, who suffered their fourth straight defeat.
