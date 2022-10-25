Potosi, Ste. Gen. prevail in semifinals

PARK HILLS – The Potosi volleyball team never lost its determination on Monday night despite squandering four chances to close out game one.

The Lady Trojans dominated the next set, and earned a rare victory in their history over Valle Catholic to secure a long-awaited berth in the Class 3, District 2 final.

Sophomore Ava Robart sparkled with 27 kills and three blocks, and delivered the final spike in game five as Potosi prevailed 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 15-8.

Senior setter Kadence Sadler amassed 51 assists, and the Lady Trojans never trailed during the decisive set after Audrey Neel served an opening 5-0 run.

Paige West compiled 16 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, and Potosi (24-5-4) achieved its highest win total in at least two decades while advancing to face Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.

Blair Sitton helped the Lady Trojans exploit their size advantage up front with 13 kills and seven blocks while avenging a four-set road defeat last month.

Carsyn Yount greatly bolstered the defensive effort with 16 digs, and Neel picked up 15 more while knocking down three kills.

Valle Catholic (19-13-1) hoped to continue a strong late-season surge, and made two resilient comebacks just to extend the match.

Junior outside hitter and three-year starter Makayla Joggerst finished with 13 kills, 12 digs, 22 serve receptions, two blocks and eight service points for the Lady Warriors.

Joggerst and her teammates faced a 24-20 hole before storming back to steal game one, then delivered consecutive solo blocks after game four was square at 24-24.

Ade Weiler totaled 11 kills, a team-high 32 digs, 22 receptions and three aces on 10 points. Sophomore Abree Zipprich ended with six kills, three blocks, 13 digs, 19 assists and two aces.

Outside hitter Macy Wolk, a key catalyst in last year’s state final four push, capped her varsity career with seven kills and three blocks for Valle Catholic.

Kristen Drury had 17 assists plus 16 digs, and libero Addi Donze was busy on the back row with 20 digs and 44 receptions. Claire Drury made four kills, and Ava Bauman executed three blocks.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Central 1

PARK HILLS – Senior outside hitter Dru Koetting slammed 16 kills, and added four aces plus 12 digs to help top-seeded Ste. Genevieve book its spot in the Class 3, District 2 title match.

Senior libero Maya Watts anchored the defense with 33 digs while notching two aces, and the Dragons eliminated tournament host Central 25-15, 12-25, 25-14, 25-19 on Monday evening.

Arie Taylor connected for 14 kills and 20 digs opposite Koetting in the rotation, and Devyn Basler had 19 assists, 10 digs and three aces within the two-setter system.

Ste. Genevieve (29-4-2) earned a championship clash with Potosi on Tuesday after getting six kills from Tessa Grass and five each from Hope Schmelzle and Joleigh Parker.

Alli Byington finished with 11 digs, and Lexy Parmer brought up 10 more. Sophia Huck totaled 18 assists.

Central (20-13) improved its win total from last year by 14, and joined the Dragons among six MAAA programs with 20 victories this season.

Fredericktown defeated Dexter and Notre Dame ousted Kennett in straight sets during Class 3, District 1 semifinal action on Monday.