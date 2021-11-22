 Skip to main content
Prudent signs with East Central

Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior A.J. Prudent recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at East Central College, located in Union, Mo. Prudent helped the Dragons capture the MAAA Large-School and tournament titles last year and a district crown in 2019 as a leading blocker. Also seated are her mother Julie Prudent and father Tony Prudent. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve freshman coach Mariah Ritter, head volleyball coach Carla Basler and junior varsity coach Tyson Roth.

