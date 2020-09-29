Restored Knights defeat Poplar Bluff in four sets

Poplar Bluff (2-9-3) gained an incredible point when libero Olivia Carda dived in full extension to deflect a hard spike and Zoe Savat cleared a desperate kick that caught the back line.

The ensuing rally was arguably the most active of the match. Carda made another dazzling stop after Anderson and Alyssa Wilson reacted quickly to rescue a blocked ball from the net, and the Lady Mules again celebrated when an attack sailed long at 15-15.

A successful swing by Gray was countered by a solo block from Sierra Sievers at 17-17, but Farmington suddenly took eight of the next nine points and never relinquished control again.

Grace Duncan smashed a left-side winner off a quick transition pass from Taylor Woods, and Jade Roth struck from the middle before two Anderson aces capped the set.

Leading two games to one, the Knights surged ahead 8-3 in the fourth behind consecutive Gray kills. A remarkable defensive effort would essentially seal the outcome.

Bone sprawled to her right on pure instinct to cover a block, and Wilson tracked down the resulting carom near the seats. Lauren Obenauer and Duncan added subsequent digs before Wilson’s putaway made it 18-11.