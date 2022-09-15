Roth helps Knights slam door on sizzling St. Pius

FESTUS, Mo. – The tendency for Jade Roth to produce clutch kills and blocks in high-pressure situations has been a staple of Farmington volleyball over the past four seasons.

One of three four-year varsity starters on the current roster, the senior middle hitter once again stood front and center with the outcome of a marquee match perhaps teetering on her next move.

Roth prevailed in the last of several clashes above the net with standout freshman Bennett Raterman, blocking the tip on a joust as the Knights converted their fourth opportunity at match point.

Fellow senior Jelena Gray pounded 23 kills from the outside, and Farmington celebrated an intense 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 triumph over previously unbeaten St. Pius on Wednesday night.

Roth finished with 12 kills, including two straight on blistering overpass swings as the Knights overcame their own series of serve receiving issues and a 17-10 deficit in game one.

Her closing progression across the front row proved just as dramatic more than an hour later. Consecutive solo blocks restored a 23-19 lead in game four, and her next spike put the visitors within one point of victory.

A palming violation extended the action after Farmington setter Emily Bauer neatly punched a low pass upward. A tumbling dig by opposing libero Karlie Lane saved a third match point after Hannah Leftridge buried an attack.

St. Pius scrambled to create a potential tying swing after Farmington could only clear a free ball, but Roth turned back a glancing touch from Raterman with both hands at the apex of her leap.

Farmington (12-3-1) avenged a loss from two weeks earlier – albeit under a best-of-three tournament format – against the same school it eliminated from last year’s Class 4 state sectional round.

Bauer dished out 24 assists and second setter Cheyenne Strohkirch totaled 16 for the Knights. Grace Duncan compiled six kills, two aces and 14 digs while Roth ended with five blocks.

St. Pius (10-1) entered Wednesday riding an impressive streak despite being noticeably young at the varsity level. Leftridge, a sophomore, and Raterman, a freshman, each knocked down 17 kills to power their club.

The Lancers established the early foundation for another positive outcome. Freshman setter Elena Ruble, who made 25 assists, peppered the rattled Knights with three aces during an 8-0 scoring run.

Raterman angled past single blocking for back-to-back kills as the margin reached seven points. But a bizarre rash of net violations handed Farmington a needed opening to retaliate.

Gray ripped a line spike on quick transition after libero Brynn Johnson reached to stop an incoming smash. A huge double block by Maddie Mills and Raylin LaCava brought the Knights within 20-18.

Roth applied the eventual tying and go-ahead kills after Gray hammered a back-set from Strohkirch at 22-20, and the stanza concluded when a shank pass sent Ruble under the net.

Game two transpired in much different fashion, as Farmington surged ahead 12-7. Duncan connected from the left side before rotating back, then made a dig that preceded the ensuing Gray kill.

Gray landed two more swings to keep the Knights ahead at 17-13, but the Lancers responded following a timeout with an immediate bullet by Leftridge and quick set to Raterman to draw within 19-18.

Roth helped Farmington stretch the margin slightly to 23-20 as Lane and Leftridge tried desperately to save a hard carom near the bleachers.

St. Pius earned more opportunities to tie, but suffered at missed serve at 23-22, and Gray made no mistake on the clinching spike after Johnson secured one of her 18 digs overall.

Sophomore Anne Makowski emerged as a balancing attack option, and helped the Lancers capture game three by sending down five of her eight total kills.

Farmington reduced a 16-9 deficit to 21-20 when Mills guided a two-handed push to a vacant corner and Gray scored from the back row off a redirection.

Leftridge, who amassed four blocks, 16 digs and 24 serve receptions, answered with a timely kill and served an ace on the heels of a Makowski kill to force a fourth set.

The final game featured 10 ties. Farmington jumped ahead 9-5 on a Roth block, a precursor to her late heroics, and St. Pius answered for its final lead at 17-16 on Makowski smash.

Lane notched 18 digs and 31 receptions in defeat. Sophia Michaud totaled six blocks, Hanna Burch tallied 13 assists and Emma Frazier made 21 receptions for the Lancers.