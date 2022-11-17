Roth spikes path to Lindenwood

Farmington High School senior Jade Roth recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Division I program Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Roth secured all-state distinction this season after helping the Knights capture 29 victories and the MAAA tournament championship. A multi-time all-conference and all-district performer at middle hitter, Roth has also contributed to two district titles while compiling more than 1,000 career kills. The three-sport star has propelled Farmington to the MAAA basketball tournament crown plus a share of the regular-season title as an all-conference forward. Roth is the reigning MAAA and sectional track and field champion, and two-time Class 4 state high jump qualifier. Also seated are father Eric Roth and mother Jennifer Roth. Standing, from left, are jumping coaches Steve Noble and Becky Noble, sister Lila Roth, brother Cannon Roth and Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker.