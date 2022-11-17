Farmington High School senior Jade Roth recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Division I program Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Roth secured all-state distinction this season after helping the Knights capture 29 victories and the MAAA tournament championship. A multi-time all-conference and all-district performer at middle hitter, Roth has also contributed to two district titles while compiling more than 1,000 career kills. The three-sport star has propelled Farmington to the MAAA basketball tournament crown plus a share of the regular-season title as an all-conference forward. Roth is the reigning MAAA and sectional track and field champion, and two-time Class 4 state high jump qualifier. Also seated are father Eric Roth and mother Jennifer Roth. Standing, from left, are jumping coaches Steve Noble and Becky Noble, sister Lila Roth, brother Cannon Roth and Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker.
Roth spikes path to Lindenwood
Related to this story
Most Popular
Farmington High School senior Grace Duncan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Minera…
Jade Roth and Jelena Gray joined the 1,000 club for career kills, and recently wrapped up stellar four-year varsity volleyball careers at Farmington.
PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team finished third at the Class 3 state tournament as the lone district champion from the MAAA thi…
Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic operated throughout this season with more lineup changes than other volleyball teams in the MAAA.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve volleyball team members were only afforded about three hours to emotionally regroup from a crushing five-…
PARK HILLS – The effect from adding six-rotation juniors Kinley Norris and Madison Dunn to the Central volleyball lineup this season has been …
PARK HILLS – The Potosi volleyball team never lost its determination on Monday night despite squandering four chances to close out game one.
FESTUS, Mo. – Gracie Wright is no stranger to covering substantial territory in a short amount of time as a three-sport athlete at West County.
STE. GENEVIEVE – After falling short by two points in a five-set thriller to decide the MAAA Large-School title, the Farmington volleyball tea…
PARK HILLS – Seven seniors have propelled the Ste. Genevieve volleyball program back to the state playoffs for the first time in three years.