Roundup AV Volleyball

Arcadia Valley junior Gracee Smith bump sets during the third set of a match against Central last week.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

IRONTON – Maddie DeMent pounded 20 kills against the Farmington defense, and added two stuff-blocks with seven digs Monday evening as the Arcadia Valley volleyball team won 25-15, 25-12.

Arcadia Valley (13-4) notched its third consecutive straight-set victory after taking care of Malden and Bloomfield on Saturday at the Jackson SpikeFest.

Gracee Smith contributed team highs with 17 assists and 11 service points, and Kirsten Day collected four kills with a block for the Lady Tigers.

Senior libero Katie Whited totaled 15 digs and Cierra Layton picked up six more, while Riley Brogan served seven points.

Valle Catholic 2, St. Vincent 0

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Riley Siebert knocked down eight kills and shared three double-blocks on Monday as Valle Catholic rolled past St. Vincent 25-16, 25-14.

Ella Bertram added seven kills, and Hailey Weibrecht connected on six more while both players finished with three blocks for the Lady Warriors (3-3).

Rachel Loida distributed multiple assists to five different attackers to total 16 overall. She also made eight digs and attacked on second contact for three kills.

Taylor Zerwig served 10 points with an ace while Hannah Drury chipped in four kills and Hannah Fowler made five assists. Brooke Viox had a team-high 11 serve receptions.

SOFTBALL

North County 10, Festus 4

FESTUS, Mo. – Winning pitcher Kennedy Kohler and catcher Emma Keen homered on Monday to propel North County past Festus 10-4 in softball action.

North County (13-5) jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame, and eventually led 9-0 before Festus (8-8) generated its entire scoring output in the bottom of the fifth.

Kiersdan Davis, Jill Wruck, Emilie Morgan and Keen each finished 3-for-4 as six Lady Raiders produced multiple hits. Keen notched a team-high four RBI, and Davis drove in three more.

Kohler went 2-for-2 with four runs scored atop the lineup. She scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out five in the complete game.

Emma Becker provided a pair of singles for North County.

Abby Rickermann was 2-for-3 with a double and triple to pace Festus. McKenna Templeton added a two-run single.

Farmington 15, Poplar Bluff 9

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Farmington pounced for five runs in the top of the first inning, and produced four more in the third frame while outlasting Poplar Bluff 15-9 on Monday.

Abby Vaugh was officially 3-for-3 while scoring four runs and reaching base five straight times on three singles and two walks for the Knights (9-5, 2-2).

Abby Robbins went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Hannah Wood bolstered the bottom of the order at 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Courtney Swink accounted for three runs and two RBI while going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two walks. Makenna LaChance singled twice with two RBI.

Jocelyn Cunningham doubled and walked at the plate, and lasted all seven innings in the circle. The junior right-hander yielded seven earned runs on 10 hits and struck out four.

Mckennah Wallace ripped a two-run double, and Bralea McClain had an RBI hit for Farmington.

SOCCER

Hillsboro 3, Fredericktown 2

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The host squad of the Hillsboro Tournament scored consecutive goals with less than 20 minutes to play, and edged Fredericktown 3-2 in the first round of pool play.

Grant Beck, Werner Finder and Mark Moore tallied for the Hawks, and winning keeper A.J. Krasnesky made three saves. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Nate Miller had both goals for Fredericktown (3-5) in the 21st and 74th minutes.

TENNIS

North County 6, Windsor 3

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Katelynne Jones and Emily Pruneau posted an 8-4 doubles victory, and prevailed again during singles competition for the North County girls tennis team on Monday.

Juli Farr controlled the No. 1 singles clash with Mackenzie Sowa 8-2, and the Lady Raiders got another win from Lauren Politte by the same score in a 6-3 triumph over Windsor.

Hanna Politte paired with Lauren Politte to dominate at No. 2 doubles. Jones won 8-2 and Pruneau took an 8-5 decision on the singles docket for North County (5-3).

Bailey Anderson and Alyssa Wiesner emerged by two points in a doubles tiebreak for Windsor against Farr and Nicole Martin, and followed up with positive singles results.

Singles Results:

1. Juli Farr (NC) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-2

2. Bailey Anderson (W) def. Nicole Martin, 8-3     

3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Mackenzie Lamkins, 8-2

4. Alyssa Weisner (W) def. Hanna Politte, 8-2

5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Mackenzie Cope, 8-2

6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Madison Chaney, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Anderson/Weisner (W) def. Farr/Martin, 9-8 (8-6)

2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Schodroski/Allen, 8-2

3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Crump/Woods, 8-4

