Central 2, Potosi 0
PARK HILLS – The Central volleyball team navigated 15 hitting errors and the extra emotion of Senior Night to capture sole ownership of the MAAA Large-School regular season title.
Junior Kaley Kimball delivered nine kills and two solo blocks at the net for the Lady Rebels in a 26-24, 25-17 triumph over pesky Potosi.
Avery Norris dished out 13 assists for Central (22-3-2, 5-0), and was honored prior to the action along with defensive specialist Buckli Moss.
Jessica Hulsey finished with a team-high 13 digs against the attack of Potosi (8-13, 0-5).
Central is expected to land the No. 1 seed for next week’s MAAA tournament based on an unbeaten record this season against conference opponents.
Ste. Genevieve 2, Fredericktown 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Three big serves from senior Ella Reed sparked a key moment of separation as Ste. Genevieve shrugged off a three-game challenge from Fredericktown.
Julia McKlin smashed 17 kills while making 10 digs, and Reed provided 10 kills with four aces on Tuesday night as the Dragons prevailed 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 at home.
Marysa Flieg sandwiched two of her seven kills around consecutive aces by Reed during a 4-0 spurt that extended a 10-9 lead in game three.
A diving coverage save by Maci Reynolds preceded the first of consecutive middle kills from McKlin, and Ste. Genevieve (7-13-4, 2-3) increased the advantage to 21-12
Brittney Kreitler totaled 17 assists to equal teammate Reynolds, who added nine digs for the Dragons. Jaida Greminger had a team-high 13 digs, and Megan Schweigert picked up two more.
Schweigert capped a 5-0 scoring run in game one to create a 19-14 margin. Reed connected from the left side after the ball changed sides eight times to make it 24-18.
Kyndal Dodd highlighted Fredericktown (11-12-3, 1-4) at the net with eight kills and four blocks, while Linley Rehkop notched a team-high 13 digs with five kills.
Mallory Mathes added six kills plus 10 digs, and served a pivotal 10-0 blitz that fueled the Lady Blackcats from a 16-10 deficit in game two.
You have free articles remaining.
Dodd sent down an overpass during an excellent rally at 16-16 after Callie Slinkard made a lunging pass in response to a stellar dig by Kreitler and eventual Ste. Genevieve clear.
Rehkop answered a Flieg kill with an angled shot near the sideline, and Mathes extended the lead for Fredericktown before it reached 24-18 on a Dodd solo block.
The Dragons turned away three set points, getting an ace from Greminger and superb save from the net by McKlin, but their eighth attacking error of game two evened the match.
Senior Kayleigh Slinkard, who recently switched to the libero position, made 11 digs while Larissa Kemp and Libby Montgomery had nine assists each for Fredericktown.
West County 2, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Senior setter Kylie Newhouse compiled 10 assists, 11 digs and 17 service points on Tuesday to lead visiting West County past Bismarck 25-8, 25-17.
Makenzie Simily knocked down a team-high eight kills, and Dori McRaven totaled five kills with 12 digs for the Lady Bulldogs (17-5, 3-1), who wrap up conference play against Arcadia Valley on Thursday.
Peyten Blair added four kills with nine digs, and Jenna Simily served eight points while equaling Chloe Young with three kills each.
Chloe Nipper contributed four assists and two aces on seven points to the victory. Madalyn Herrera made eight digs, and Makenzie Roever tallied six points.
Valle Catholic 2, Valley 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sam Loida served five aces among 16 points, and added six assists with five digs on Thursday night as Valle Catholic claimed the outright MAAA Small-School championship.
Ella Bertram recorded a team-high nine kills, and Rachel Loida totaled four aces on nine points and 16 assists as the Lady Warriors defeated Valley 25-12, 25-7.
Hailey Weibrecht compiled seven blocks with four kills, and Riley Siebert knocked down eight kills while sharing four blocks at the net to pace Valle Catholic (19-5-1, 5-0).
Taylor Zerwig notched two aces, and Brooke Viox had five serve receptions. Valle Catholic will chase its 20th victory on Thursday at Potosi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.