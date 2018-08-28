Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA – Serve receiving issues emerged for the Valley volleyball team near the beginning and conclusion of a three-game battle with Crystal City on Monday.

Michalah Fels unleashed three consecutive aces to bring forth match point, and the visiting Lady Hornets used a closing 6-0 spurt to prevail 25-19, 19-25, 25-17.

Annie Waites recorded nine kills and seven digs, and Crystal City (1-0) collected 12 of the final 14 points following a timeout that marked a clear turning point.

Valley (0-2) exhibited better ball handling after trailing throughout most of game one, and grabbed a 15-13 edge in the decisive stanza when Felisha Stewart executed a middle solo block.

Crystal City secured the next rally on a middle kill from Riley Meyer after Ashleigh Damazyn answered Mariah Buxton in an exchange of solid digs.

A couple of subsequent back-row passes by Valley failed to connect with the setter, and Meyer tipped one down that cleared the net before landing an angled shot for a 19-16 advantage.

Meyer notched eight kills, and Damazan sprinkled in four kills, four aces and five digs to help the Lady Hornets deal a second straight three-game setback to Valley.

Stewart paced the Lady Vikings with six kills while Molly Comfort and Jalynn Orrick dished out eight assists each. Rilee Ives added three kills with four digs.

Three straight attacking errors in game one put Valley in a 22-12 hole. Fels delivered set point with a back-row kill on a return pass from the setter.

Ives scored from the 10-foot line earlier in the action, but Meyer countered with back-to-back kills; the second of which occurred after Comfort saved an errant pass near the stands.

Perhaps the most active rally of the evening featured three digs in succession by Liz Morris. The Lady Vikings eventually lost that battle in game two, but seemed energized by the defensive hustle.

Crystal City dropped the next four points on attacking errors after Valley cleared the ball successfully multiple times to surge ahead 12-7 in game two.

Stewart preserved a 19-16 edge with a timely kill, and Carleigh Jackson placed a shot off a defender’s hands to square the match at one game apiece.

Valley libero Emma Bradley tallied seven digs along with two kills. Morris ended with six digs and Emily Nipper brought up five more.

Arcadia Valley 2, Dexter 0

DEXTER, Mo. – Sophomore Maddie DeMent recorded eight kills and eight digs on Monday night as dangerous Arcadia Valley earned an early statement win at Dexter.

With every point proving crucial, the Lady Tigers captured the pivotal opening set, and also took the second again by the slimmest possible margin to prevail 27-25, 25-23.

Senior setter Macey Browers compiled 22 assists with nine digs and two kills, and Gracee Smith tied Josie Landrum with three kills each for Arcadia Valley (1-0).

Smith provided a team-high 10 digs and Katie Whited brought up eight more. Landrum was the top server with six points.

Farmington 2, Notre Dame 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – An experienced Farmington volleyball team did not flinch when Notre Dame rallied for six straight points in the second set on Monday.

Senior Jesse Miller shifted the momentum with one of her team-high 12 kills, and the Knights rolled 25-14, 25-19 for their fifth victory in six tries against the Bulldogs.

Kaylee Wooldridge connected on match point to equal teammate Jordyn Harris with four kills each for the Knights. Sarah Bauer dished out 14 assists and Miller added 10 more.

Macey Pauls provided six digs and Blair Busenbark picked up five more.

Central 2, Windsor 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Sophomore Liberty Coleman connected for a team-high seven kills, and Central spread its attacks around to six players for terminations in a 25-13, 25-21 triumph at Windsor.

Callie Thurston recorded five kills, and Avery Norris totaled 13 assists for the Lady Rebels (1-0), who swept two meetings against Windsor last season.

Hannah Stewart finished with eight assists, and matched Thurston with five digs each.

Hillsboro 2, Potosi 0

HILLSBORO, Mo.  – Hillsboro opened strong against the visiting Potosi volleyball team, and stayed on course for a 25-12, 25-18 victory.

Carley Hampson posted three kills and three digs for the Lady Trojans (0-1).

Olivia Coleman had three kills plus a block, and Jessi Nicholson set for three assists.

Jefferson 2, Kingston 0

CADET – Jefferson spoiled the home opener for Kingston with a 25-16, 25-13 victory in a clash of potential district opponents.

MaKenzey Boyer spiked five kills, and Keely Reyes made 10 assists for the Lady Cougars (0-1).

SOFTBALL

Poplar Bluff 9, North County 4

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo.  – Emma Becker belted her second home run of the season and notched three RBI, but Poplar Bluff outdueled North County 9-4 in softball action.

Cheyanne Dickens finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Becker was 2-for-4 overall for the Lady Raiders (3-1). Maizie Tyree doubled while Kiersdan Davis and Emma Keen singled.

Brianna Morgan allowed nine runs on 11 hits during her second start on the heels of a tournament title last weekend. She struck out four and walked two.

BASEBALL

Bismarck 8, Lesterville 2

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Senior Logan Dunn homered, drove in five runs and pitched six hitless innings as the Bismarck baseball team handled Lesterville 8-2 in the fall season opener.

Hunter Dugal was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Trevor Politte provided two more hits with an RBI to boost the Indians.

Dylan Cole finished 1-for-1 and Kaydon Ketcherside chipped in another single.

Dunn overpowered the Bearcats with 15 strikeouts, and finished 3-for-4 overall at the plate.

Kingston 7, Valley 0

CADET – Keith Jessen totaled 14 strikeouts and scattered four hits during a complete-game shutout, and Kingston used a five-run third inning to defeat Valley 7-0.

Troy Gildehaus ripped a two-run double, and Wyatt Jessen provided two singles for the Cougars. Lane Barton added an RBI hit, and Matt Johnson singled.

Keith Jessen, who walked two and went the distance on 101 pitches, finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in the season opener for both teams.

Ethan Matthews went 2-for-3 with a double to pace Valley. Keeton Loughary doubled and Skyler DeClue picked up a single.

TENNIS

St. Pius 9, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Suzie Wilson and Lilly Bollmann topped the singles rankings with identical 8-0 wins to lead St. Pius past Arcadia Valley 9-0 in girls tennis action.

Kalia Keith and Jadelynn Winnie had the strongest showings in singles play for Arcadia Valley (0-1) on the losing end of 8-4 decisions.

Singles Results:

1. Suzie Wilson (SP) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-0

2. Lilly Bollmann (SP) def. Ashley Theros, 8-0

3. Jordan Schulze (SP) def. Kalia Keith, 8-4

4. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Faith Sasser, 8-2

5. Ellie Rosenauer (SP) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-4

6. Olivia Pettibone (SP) def. Danielle Buck, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Wilson/Bollmann (SP) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-1

2. Schulze/Proffer (SP) def. Keith/Sasser, 8-3

3. Rosenauer/Pettibone (SP def. Winnie/Buck, 8-2

Matt King is the sports editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at mking@dailyjournalonine.com

