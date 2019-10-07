{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Volleyball

Ste. Genevieve senior Julia McKlin leaps to attack from the outside against Central in a match played on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

STE. GENEVIEVE – Julia McKlin and Abby Moore each sent down eight kills, and the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team rolled past visiting Bismarck 25-14, 25-9 on Monday.

Maci Reynolds finished with 18 assists for Ste. Genevieve (4-8-3). Ella Reed spiked five kills and Elizabeth Basler added three more.

Four players recorded multiple blocks as the Dragons dropped Bismarck to 2-19 overall.

Jackson 2, Farmington 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington rallied to force a third game against district rival Jackson on Monday night, but the Indians emerged with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-11 victory.

Jade Roth knocked down 13 kills to lead the Knights, while fellow freshman Jelena Gray added nine kills plus two service aces.

Bridget Bone compiled 24 digs, Alyssa Wilson made 24 assists and Emma Gerstner provided seven kills for Farmington (7-12-3), whose four-match win streak was snapped.

SOFTBALL

North County 8, Sikeston 2

SIKESTON, Mo. – Emma Keen collected three RBI while going 3-for-4 overall, and the North County softball team notched an 8-2 conference victory over Sikeston on Monday.

Cheyenne Dickens carried a shutout bid into the seventh inning, and compiled 10 strikeouts while walking four in a complete game six-hitter for the Lady Raiders (17-5, 6-1).

Kiersdan Davis opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly after Emma Becker tripled in the third, and Keen made it 3-0 during a two-run fourth by driving in Dickens with a single.

Dickens helped her own cause with an RBI hit in the fifth, and North County added four in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Keen and two-RBI single by Jill Wruck.

Kennedy Kohler matched Becker and Dickens with two hits apiece, and Brianna Morgan singled for North County.

Sikeston (8-10, 3-4) got a two-run double from Naudia Lazcano in the bottom of the seventh.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1, District 1

ST. LOUIS – Champion John Burroughs and runner-up Visitation Academy advanced to the Class 1 state sectional round while Ste. Genevieve ended its girls golf season on Monday.

Claire Pan of John Burroughs shot a 4-over-par 76 at Quail Creek, and claimed Class 1, District 1 medalist honors by a four-stroke margin over Emma Buell of Villa Duchesne.

The individual sectional cut settled at 106. Cami Grass was the closest Ste. Genevieve player to achieving that mark, but finished at 110 while Etta Heller carded 113.

SOCCER

Jackson 4, North County 2

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to Jackson on Monday.

Landon Kater and Brandt Vickers scored for the Raiders (6-4).

