Roundup SG

Ste. Genevieve senior libero Jaida Greminger directs a pass with Elizabeth Basler (6) alongside during a home match against Central on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Reed, Julia McKlin, Megan Schweigert and Jaida Greminger punctuated Senior Night with arguably their most impressive victory of the season.

Brittney Kreitler posted 12 assists with five digs, and served seven consecutive points during her first rotation as the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team soundly defeated Jackson 25-16, 25-17.

McKlin finished with eight kills and digs, and Marysa Flieg spiked six kills for the Dragons (8-13-4), who surged ahead 11-2 in the opening set.

Reed totaled five kills and two blocks, including one of each within the first four points, and Greminger patrolled the back row with a team-high 15 digs.

Jackson suffered five service errors and sent numerous attacks beyond the back line throughout the contest. The visitors closed to within 12-8 before Ste. Genevieve restored a 21-10 advantage.

Greminger made a remarkable save in the corner on a lost point, but a coverage bump at the net by Maci Reynolds was rewarded when Flieg won a joust on set point.

Kreitler back-set line kills by Reynolds and Flieg, and McKlin chipped in a kill and block during a 6-0 run that created an 11-5 edge in game two. The margin eventually ballooned to 16-6.

Jackson executed three solo blocks and played better defense for a stretch to draw within 18-15, but fired two attacks out of bounds after Reed stopped their comeback with an outside swing.

Megan Schweigert served her second ace at match point. Reynolds compiled eight assists plus six digs, and Abby Moore had four kills for Ste. Genevieve.

Arcadia Valley 2, West County 0

LEADWOOD – Arcadia Valley withstood a second-set challenge from West County to secure a 25-12, 25-23 sweep in the MAAA Small-School regular season finale on Thursday night.

Maddie DeMent recorded 14 kills and four blocks on the front row, along with service points and four digs to pace the Lady Tigers (19-8-1, 4-1).

Gracee Smith totaled 13 assists, 11 digs, six points and four kills, while Kirsten Day sent down six kills. Katie Whited picked up eight digs in the win.

Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss finished with 11 digs and equaled Sammi Layton with assists each. Riley Brogan contributed eight points.

West County had an immediate scare when junior middle and leading hitter Dori McRaven hurt an ankle on the first rally of the match.

She returned later in the first set and still amassed six kills, five digs and three aces on 10 service points for the Lady Bulldogs (17-6, 3-2), who battled from behind to pull even at 23-23 in game two.

Kylie Newhouse produced team highs with 12 digs and 11 assists, and Peyten Blair notched three kills, two blocks and two aces on seven points.

Makenzie Simily added 11 digs with six points, and Madalyn Herrera chipped in seven digs.

Central 2, Saxony Lutheran 0

JACKSON, Mo. – Senior Avery Norris knocked down a team-high nine kills on Thursday night, and Central dominated Saxony Lutheran 25-9, 25-16.

Addi Casey compiled 12 assists, eight digs and two service aces for the Lady Rebels (23-3-2), who hold the No. 1 seed for next week’s MAAA Tournament.

Kaley Kimball connected for seven kills, and Jessica Hulsey made 14 digs in the victory.

Valle Catholic 2, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Riley Siebert blistered 12 kills, and Ella Bertram contributed nine blocks including two solo, and Valle Catholic notched its 20th victory by topping Potosi 26-24, 25-16.

Hailey Weibrecht landed seven kills while Hannah Drury and Bertram put away six apiece to bolster the Lady Warriors (20-5-1). Weibrecht and Siebert each shared five double blocks.

Rachel Loida totaled 20 assists, eight serve receptions, six digs and two aces in triumph. Libero Brooke Viox amassed team highs with 15 digs and 13 receptions along with seven points.

Potosi (8-15) pushed an MAAA division champion to extra points in the opening set before falling for the second time this week after facing Central on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans suffered their eighth consecutive setback and third in as many nights. Seniors middle hitter Olivia Coleman and libero Olivia Marsa were honored before their scheduled home finale.

Mia Weiler chipped in seven digs with eight points, and Sam Loida made seven assists for Valle Catholic.

SOCCER

North County 5, Hillsboro 1

BONNE TERRE – Daniel Black netted a hat trick on the heels of a two-goal effort one night earlier, and the North County boys soccer team rolled past Hillsboro 5-1 on Thursday.

Grant Strauser and Landon Proffer also scored for the Raiders (9-6).

