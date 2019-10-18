STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Reed, Julia McKlin, Megan Schweigert and Jaida Greminger punctuated Senior Night with arguably their most impressive victory of the season.
Brittney Kreitler posted 12 assists with five digs, and served seven consecutive points during her first rotation as the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team soundly defeated Jackson 25-16, 25-17.
McKlin finished with eight kills and digs, and Marysa Flieg spiked six kills for the Dragons (8-13-4), who surged ahead 11-2 in the opening set.
Reed totaled five kills and two blocks, including one of each within the first four points, and Greminger patrolled the back row with a team-high 15 digs.
Jackson suffered five service errors and sent numerous attacks beyond the back line throughout the contest. The visitors closed to within 12-8 before Ste. Genevieve restored a 21-10 advantage.
Greminger made a remarkable save in the corner on a lost point, but a coverage bump at the net by Maci Reynolds was rewarded when Flieg won a joust on set point.
Kreitler back-set line kills by Reynolds and Flieg, and McKlin chipped in a kill and block during a 6-0 run that created an 11-5 edge in game two. The margin eventually ballooned to 16-6.
Jackson executed three solo blocks and played better defense for a stretch to draw within 18-15, but fired two attacks out of bounds after Reed stopped their comeback with an outside swing.
Megan Schweigert served her second ace at match point. Reynolds compiled eight assists plus six digs, and Abby Moore had four kills for Ste. Genevieve.
Arcadia Valley 2, West County 0
LEADWOOD – Arcadia Valley withstood a second-set challenge from West County to secure a 25-12, 25-23 sweep in the MAAA Small-School regular season finale on Thursday night.
Maddie DeMent recorded 14 kills and four blocks on the front row, along with service points and four digs to pace the Lady Tigers (19-8-1, 4-1).
Gracee Smith totaled 13 assists, 11 digs, six points and four kills, while Kirsten Day sent down six kills. Katie Whited picked up eight digs in the win.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss finished with 11 digs and equaled Sammi Layton with assists each. Riley Brogan contributed eight points.
West County had an immediate scare when junior middle and leading hitter Dori McRaven hurt an ankle on the first rally of the match.
She returned later in the first set and still amassed six kills, five digs and three aces on 10 service points for the Lady Bulldogs (17-6, 3-2), who battled from behind to pull even at 23-23 in game two.
Kylie Newhouse produced team highs with 12 digs and 11 assists, and Peyten Blair notched three kills, two blocks and two aces on seven points.
You have free articles remaining.
Makenzie Simily added 11 digs with six points, and Madalyn Herrera chipped in seven digs.
Central 2, Saxony Lutheran 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Senior Avery Norris knocked down a team-high nine kills on Thursday night, and Central dominated Saxony Lutheran 25-9, 25-16.
Addi Casey compiled 12 assists, eight digs and two service aces for the Lady Rebels (23-3-2), who hold the No. 1 seed for next week’s MAAA Tournament.
Kaley Kimball connected for seven kills, and Jessica Hulsey made 14 digs in the victory.
Valle Catholic 2, Potosi 0
POTOSI – Riley Siebert blistered 12 kills, and Ella Bertram contributed nine blocks including two solo, and Valle Catholic notched its 20th victory by topping Potosi 26-24, 25-16.
Hailey Weibrecht landed seven kills while Hannah Drury and Bertram put away six apiece to bolster the Lady Warriors (20-5-1). Weibrecht and Siebert each shared five double blocks.
Rachel Loida totaled 20 assists, eight serve receptions, six digs and two aces in triumph. Libero Brooke Viox amassed team highs with 15 digs and 13 receptions along with seven points.
Potosi (8-15) pushed an MAAA division champion to extra points in the opening set before falling for the second time this week after facing Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans suffered their eighth consecutive setback and third in as many nights. Seniors middle hitter Olivia Coleman and libero Olivia Marsa were honored before their scheduled home finale.
Mia Weiler chipped in seven digs with eight points, and Sam Loida made seven assists for Valle Catholic.
SOCCER
North County 5, Hillsboro 1
BONNE TERRE – Daniel Black netted a hat trick on the heels of a two-goal effort one night earlier, and the North County boys soccer team rolled past Hillsboro 5-1 on Thursday.
Grant Strauser and Landon Proffer also scored for the Raiders (9-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.