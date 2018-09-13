BONNE TERRE – Emma Keen belted two home runs while going 2-for-3 overall, and the North County softball team used a massive power surge to defeat Cape Central 14-2 on Thursday.
Emma Becker, Kiersdan Davis and Sam Payne also went deep for the Lady Raiders (10-3), who pulled away by scoring eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Keen, Davis and Payne each tallied three RBI. Emilie Morgan matched Payne by going 2-for-3, while Brianna Morgan, Michaela Mason and Jillian Wruck added singles in the victory.
Davis earned the win from the circle by scattering four hits and striking out three over six innings.
North County will compete in four games Saturday as new entrants in the Warsaw Tournament.
Kayleigh Turk had two hits for Cape Central, which tallied single runs in the first and sixth innings.
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 2, Potosi 0
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent totaled eight kills, two blocks and five digs on Thursday evening as the Arcadia Valley volleyball team rolled past Potosi 25-14, 25-16.
Josie Landrum finished with six kills and six digs, while libero Katie Whited provided seven digs and 10 service points for the Lady Tigers (10-1-1).
Gracee Smith matched Kirsten Day with four kills each, and made seven digs in the victory. Macey Browers contributed eight digs plus nine digs, and Laney Tucker chipped in three kills.
Potosi dropped to 4-3 overall.
West County 2, Fredericktown 1
LEADWOOD – Haylee Watson moved to the libero position, and compiled 29 digs with 14 service points as West County outlasted visiting Fredericktown 25-18, 9-25, 25-22.
Dori McRaven amassed nine kills, four digs, two block and seven points as the Lady Bulldogs (4-1) recovered from a shaky second set to claim their third straight win.
Kaitlin Spivey ended with 17 points and seven digs, while setter Kylie Newhouse dished out 19 assists and made 10 digs with seven points.
Makenzie Simily gave West County 14 digs, six kills and nine points. Cheyenne Young provided three blocks and equaled Allee Drennen and Jordan Stevens with two kills each.
Marissa Hale had seven kills for Fredericktown (1-5), which overcame an immediate 9-1 deficit in the first set to briefly lead 18-17.
Valle Catholic 2, Saxony Lutheran 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Lainey Bauman and Riley Siebert blistered 10 kills each, and Valle Catholic returned to action from a week-long hiatus to defeat host Saxony Lutheran 25-16, 25-22.
Junior setter Rachel Loida compiled 26 assists plus six digs and seven points for the Lady Warriors (2-3). Brooke Viox totaled 12 digs and eight serve receptions along the back row.
Bauman, who missed three matches due to injury, showed her all-around game with 11 digs and 11 receptions while serving three of her nine points for aces.
Valle Catholic got three kills from Olivia Meyer and three blocks from Hailey Weibrecht. Taylor Zerwig picked up five digs.
Kingston 2, Marquand 0
MARQUAND – Sierra Pinson served four aces among 11 points, Gracie Coleman added five digs with 10 points and Kingston cruised to a 25-14, 25-8 road victory at Marquand.
Chloe McCoy finished with eight digs and equaled both Makenzey Boyer and Jade Coleman with four kills apiece to pace Kingston (2-6).
Keely Reyes distributed 15 assists in the win.
Greenville 2, Valley 0
GREENVILLE, Mo. – Valley threatened to force a decisive third set at Greenville, but the Lady Bears instead solidified a 25-11, 25-23 triumph.
Liz Morris highlighted the Lady Vikings (2-6) with three aces and two blocks. Jalynn Orrick added a team-high eight service points.
Felisha Stewart executed two blocks and tied Mariah Buxton with two kills each.
TENNIS
Potosi 5, Fredericktown 4
POTOSI – Another competitive girls tennis battle between Potosi and Fredericktown was decided by the closest possible margin on Thursday, and the Lady Trojans avenged its opening-day loss.
The No. 3 doubles contest marked a pivotal result as Taylor Campbell and Molly Hamby scored an 8-6 win to help Potosi secure an 5-4 overall triumph.
Other doubles action saw Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey dominate for Potosi (5-3, 3-2) while the pairing of Taylor Starkey and Victoria Peppers did likewise for Fredericktown (4-5, 3-2).
Potosi picked up convincing singles wins from Whitaker, Campbell, and Hornsey.
Starkey and Peppers rolled to victory atop the singles rankings for the Lady Blackcats, and No. 6 player Skyler Hennan added an 8-2 result.
Singles Results:
1. Taylor Starkey (FR) def. Lacey Portell, 8-2
2. Victoria Peppers (FR) def. Emily Missey, 8-4
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Elizabeth Hinkle, 8-3
4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-4
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-2
6. Skyler Hennan (F) def. Molly Hamby, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Starkey/Peppers (FR) def. Portell/Missey, 8-1
2. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hinkle/Rehkop, 8-2
3. Campbell/Hamby (P) def. Hennan/Alyssa Pierson, 8-6
Farmington 9, North County 0
FARMINGTON – Baylee Gilliam and Virginia Lugo recorded singles shutouts, and Farmington widened its overall lead in the MAAA girls tennis standings with a 9-0 win over North County.
Mary Kate Burcham, Bekah Kimpel and Susan Rippee each prevailed by 8-1 margins, and Abby Jent defeated Jamie O’Hara 8-2 in the No. 1 singles contest for Farmington (7-0, 5-0).
North County (1-5, 1-4) made its most competitive mark at No. 1 doubles before O’Hara and Megan Matlock eventually dropped an 8-5 decision to Jent and Burcham.
Singles Results:
1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Jamie O’Hara, 8-2
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Megan Matlock, 8-1
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Nicole Martin, 8-0
4. Bekah Kimpel (FA) def. Madison Reed, 8-1
5. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Macey Montgomery, 8-0
6. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Mackenzie Wooldridge, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. O’Hara/Matlock, 8-5
2. Lugo/Kimpel (FA) def. Martin/Reed, 8-3
3. Gilliam/Rippee (FA) def. Montgomery/Anna Hansen, 8-3
Dexter 9, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Dexter collectively dropped only four game in singles action, and polished off a 9-0 sweep as Arcadia Valley was forced to forfeit at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles.
Abigail Dorton and Macey McBride posted 8-0 shutouts for the Lady Bearcats.
Sidney Tyndall and Ashley Theros fell 8-5 in doubles action, providing the closest result for Arcadia Valley (0-7).
Singles Results:
1. Jaden Northcutt (D) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-2
2. Malia Cook (D) def. Ashley Theros, 8-1
3. Abigail Dorton (D) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
4. Macey McBride (D) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
5. Courtney Northcutt (D) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-1
6. Dexter won by forfeit
Doubles Results:
1. J Northcutt/Cook (D) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-5
2. Dorton/Hannah Bollinger (D) def. Keith/Winnie, 8-2
3. Dexter won by forfeit
SOCCER
Farmington 3, Notre Dame 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Bryce Sancegraw netted two goals before halftime, and added an assist on Thursday night as the Farmington boys soccer team topped Notre Dame 3-1.
Gatlin Roberts set up Sancegraw with a return pass near the top of the box to open the scoring about six minutes into the action.
Farmington (5-2) would go ahead 2-0 later in the first half when Sancegraw was taken down and buried the ensuing penalty kick.
Notre Dame inched closer before intermission, but Sancegraw dribbled past three defenders and sent a cross toward Tristan Stotler for an insurance tally near the opposite post.
Chad Silvey made five save for the Knights.
CROSS COUNTRY
Steelville Invitational
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Kara Hovick and Cameron Stevens placed third individually during their respective varsity races for West County at the Steelville Invitational meet on Thursday.
Hovick posted a time of 22:06, and teammate Mikayla Sherrill took sixth at 23:29 as the Lady Bulldogs finished third among girls teams behind champion St. Clair and Sullivan.
Stevens conquered the course in 18:03 and Cody Moore crossed the line at 18:34 for 11th place to lead the West County boys.
Gabe Ayers (18:26) earned a top-10 result in eighth position for St. Paul, and Jason Boyer paced a first-year Bismarck program in 17th at 19:08.
