FESTUS, Mo. – Farmington squandered a six-point lead in the third set, but responded while facing match point to secure a marquee victory over one of the elite volleyball programs in Missouri.
Jesse Miller compiled 12 kills, six digs and five assists, and factored directly in the final sequence on Wednesday night as the Knights edged reigning Class 2 state champion St. Pius 19-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Macey Pauls totaled eight kills and seven digs for Farmington (15-3-1), which failed to hold a late 21-15 lead but stayed alive on an illegal contact after St. Pius had moved in front 24-23.
Miller delivered a go-ahead spike at 25-24, then jumped alongside fellow senior Kaylee Wooldridge to punctuate the outcome on a timely double block.
Wooldridge registered six kills and Lauren Bishop collected five more as the Knights topped St. Pius for the first time since the 2000 season.
Jenna Nguyen totaled 12 digs and Sarah Bauer made 11 assists. Blair Busenbark ended with seven digs and four kills.
Farmington has played 19 contests over 17 days, and will finally have a moment to enjoy its current 12-match unbeaten streak before hosting Arcadia Valley on Monday.
Ste. Genevieve 2, De Soto 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Jennifer Humbolt knocked down eight kills and served three aces to lead Ste. Genevieve past De Soto 25-21, 25-12 in straight sets.
Julia McKlin provided a team-high five blocks, and Sydney Bumgardaner contributed four kills for Ste. Genevieve (3-4-3). Ella Reed added three kills and two aces.
Brittney Kreitler dished out 10 assists, and Molly Bahr made seven more. Marysa Flieg chipped in two blocks up front.
SOFTBALL
Jackson 3, Farmington 1
FARMINGTON – Jackson scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning, and used a tiebreaking home run to claim a 3-1 road victory at Farmington.
Jocelyn Cunningham went 2-for-3 and homered in the second to provide the lone tally for the Knights (1-4), who created other scoring chances with eight hits overall.
Allyson Helms and Braelynn Moore were each 2-for-4, and Courtney Swink finished 1-for-1. Makenna LaChance also singled in defeat.
Abby Robbins pitched all eight frames and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. The freshman right-hander notched eight strikeouts.
Notre Dame 12, North County 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Caroline Lochmann, Connor Overfield and Riley Burger drilled three hits each, and Notre Dame prevailed 12-2 to snap the four-game win streak of North County.
Michaela Mason smacked a two-run homer to briefly put the Lady Raiders ahead 2-1 in the top of the second inning, but Notre Dame (8-1) responded with 11 unanswered runs.
The Bulldogs sent seven across the plate to extend a 4-2 advantage as North County (9-3) committed five defensive errors in the fifth.
Maizie Tyree and Emma Keen added hits for the Lady Raiders. Brianna Morgan allowed 13 hits and struck out three in the loss.
TENNIS
Farmington 8, Poplar Bluff 1
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Bekah Kimpel won both of her matches while returning to the lineup, and the Farmington girls tennis team remained unbeaten with an 8-1 victory over Poplar Bluff.
Mary Kate Burcham, Virginia Lugo and Baylee Gilliam recorded singles shutouts, and Susan Rippee combined with Gilliam for an identical result at No. 3 doubles.
Abby Jent topped Sara Holland 8-2 atop the rankings for Farmington (6-0).
Singles Results:
1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Sara Holland, 8-2
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Mya White, 8-0
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Clarissa Varner, 8-0
4. Bekah Kimpel (FA) def. Megan Murphy, 8-3
5. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Emily Williams, 8-0
6. Simone Anders (PB) def. Susan Rippee, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Holland/Varner, 8-3
2. Lugo/Kimpel (FA) def. White/Murphy, 8-1
3. Gilliam/Rippee (FA) def. Williams/Anders, 8-0
St. Pius 7, Potosi 2
POTOSI – Susana Wilson, Sydney Proffer, and Lilly Bollmann dominated their singles matches on Wednesday to help St. Pius earn a 7-2 tennis triumph at Potosi.
Michelle Whitaker prevailed 8-2, and Sarah Hornsey posted an 8-4 result for Potosi (4-3), which was swept in doubles action despite offering two solid challenges.
The pairings of Lacey Portell with Emily Missey and Hornsey with Molly Hamby were edged 9-7. Hamby pushed Katherine Rodach to a tiebreak at No. 6 singles before suffering the narrow loss.
Singles Results:
1. Susana Wilson (SP) def. Lacey Portell, 8-0
2. Lilly Bollmann (SP) def. Emily Missey, 8-1
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Jordan Schulze, 8-2
4. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-1
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Olivia Pettibone, 8-4
6. Katherine Rodach (SP) def. Molly Hamby, 9-8 (7-2)
Doubles Results:
1. Bollman/Schulze (SP) def. Portell/Missey, 9-7
2. Proffer/Pettibone (SP) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-3
3. Felker-Campbell/Pesek (SP) def. Campbell/Hamby, 9-7
SOCCER
Fredericktown 3, North County 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Grant Shankle scored two goals, and Fredericktown rallied from a slow start to overtake visiting North County 3-2 in boys soccer action.
Skyler Holland also tallied for the Blackcats (2-2), who trailed 2-0 early before getting one marker back late in the first half.
BASEBALL
West County 10, Bismarck 0
LEADWOOD – Luke Gaia finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, Ty Simily and Cody Ruble drove in three runs each, and West County dominated Bismarck 10-0 in five innings.
Hayden Roney recorded three strikeouts and allowed three hits over three innings for the win, and Zach Francis fanned two while getting the last six out in the combined shutout.
Simily ended 2-for-4 including a double while Tanner Morgan and Dakota Dowd also provided RBI hits for the Bulldogs.
Dake McRaven, Kaiden Kaiser-Barton, Francis and Ruble contributed one single apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.