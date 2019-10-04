FARMINGTON – Freshman Jelena Gray recorded six of her 10 kills during the decisive third set, and the Farmington volleyball team outlasted Ste. Genevieve 28-26, 16-25, 25-17 on Thursday night.
Jade Roth added nine kills, Lauren Bishop made four blocks, and libero Bridget Bone picked up 15 digs with an injured wrist as the Knights (7-11-3, 2-0) notched their fourth consecutive win.
Farmington repeatedly placed outside attacks into the opposite corner down the stretch, and surged to a 22-16 advantage late when Roth solo blocked a 10-foot spike.
Alyssa Wilson compiled 25 assists and five digs while handling more of the setting duties with Sophie Pullen unavailable to play due to a concussion.
Julia McKlin provided 13 kills, seven blocks and seven digs for Ste. Genevieve (3-8-3, 0-2), which was stricken by crucial passing and hitting errors in the closing moments.
Marysa Flieg added 10 kills with two blocks, and Maci Reynolds finished with 30 assists. The Dragons were unable to convert on four separate chances to capture game one.
Farmington established an initial 21-16 lead, but dropped the next seven points in a row as McKlin terminated three times from the middle.
A stellar dig by Megan Schweigert and saving clear by Reynolds aided the extended go-ahead rally, as Jaida Greminger served her club to a 23-21 edge.
Roth and Gray turned aside two set points with kills, and Wilson turned and swung on second contact to square the score at 26-26. Emma Gerstner and Lauren Obenauer executed a clinching double block.
Ste. Genevieve responded in game two. Greminger used a diving play to prolong a rally for McKlin to strike, then served an ace to create more separation.
Elizabeth Basler pulled a ball that was blocked from the net, leading to a kill from Ella Reed and a 12-7 difference. The Dragons claimed 10 of the 12 final points after Farmington had drawn within 15-14.
Greminger equaled Schweigert with 11 digs each, and Baslertallied nine more in defeat. Abby Moore knocked down six kills, and Reed connected for five.
The Knights carried a key rally in game three when Obenauer rescued a bad pass. Bone handled a blistering swing while sliding left, and Bishop stuffed the next for a 17-13 lead.
Senior Riley Wade added seven digs for Farmington.
Central 2, North County 0
BONNE TERRE – Central overcame 15 attacking errors against the consistent blocking threat of North County on Thursday, and prevailed 26-24, 25-18 in conference volleyball action.
Kaley Kimball registered six kills, and Avery Norris totaled four kills plus nine assists for the Lady Rebels (15-2-2, 2-0) ahead of their trip to the Perryville Tournament on Saturday.
Jessica Hulsey and Liberty Coleman each made six digs, and Addi Casey finished with eight assists in the victory over the Lady Raiders (9-8, 1-1).
Valle Catholic 2, Bismarck 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Mia Weiler and Rachel Blum each served four aces on Thursday as Valle Catholic soared past visiting Bismarck 25-10, 25-12.
Sam Loida paced the Lady Warriors in two statistical categories with seven digs and 13 assists, while Weiler had a team-high six serve receptions.
Valle Catholic (11-4, 2-0) was powered at the net by Hannah Drury and Ella Bertram, who each compiled seven kills with two shared blocks.
Riley Siebert provided two solo blocks along with six kills, and Rachel Loida served three aces.
GIRLS GOLF
Ste. Genevieve 201, Farmington 219
STE. GENEVIEVE – In the final tune-up before next week’s district tournament action, the Ste. Genevieve girls golf team topped visiting Farmington 201-219.
Cami Grass shot a medalist score of 44 to lead the Dragons.
Laiken Cash carded a 46 as the Farmington low round.
