West County 2, Herculaneum 1
LEADWOOD – The West County volleyball team was forced to shuffle its lineup on Thursday night, and battled for a satisfying result to its home opener.
The Lady Bulldogs were on the winning side of several exciting rallies over the final two games, and were boosted by contributions from their reserves while edging Herculaneum 21-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Dori McRaven produced 12 kills, three blocks, nine digs and 14 service points, and Jenna Simily served a team-high four aces among 15 points for West County (2-0).
Opposite middle hitter Peyten Blair suffered an ankle injury against Ellington on Tuesday, and is expected to be sidelined for about a week.
Chloe Young stepped up with four kills, and setter Kylie Newhouse totaled 18 assists plus six digs. Chloe Nipper and Riley Petty chipped in two aces each.
Madalyn Herrera highlighted the back row with 15 digs and 11 points. Makenzie Simily picked up 10 digs and Makenzie Roever added six more.
Arcadia Valley 2, Lesterville 1
LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Senior libero Katie Whited compiled 25 digs, and Arcadia Valley escaped a lengthy tussle against host Lesterville with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 triumph.
Maddie DeMent hammered 18 kills, and added three blocks with eight digs defensively for the Lady Tigers (2-0). Kirsten Day supplied a team-high four blocks along with five kills.
Gracee Smith had a strong all-around match with 14 kills, 16 assists, 15 digs and eight service points while splitting the setting duties.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss totaled 13 assists, eight digs and eight points as AV rebounded from one game down for the second straight contest.
Ste. Genevieve 2, Jefferson 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Reed and Abby Moore each connected for six kills, and Ste. Genevieve beat visiting Jefferson 25-8, 25-18 for its initial victory of the season.
Marysa Flieg delivered three blocks and equaled Maci Reynolds with four kills apiece for the Dragons (1-1), who played their second match without injured all-MAAA hitter Julia McKlin.
Brittney Kreitner dished out 20 assists, and Elizabeth Basler contributed three kills and two aces.
Festus 2, Farmington 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman Jalena Gray knocked down five kills, but Farmington was overpowered 25-12, 25-12 by Festus.
Sophomore Alyssa Wilson tallied four kills along with seven assists, and Bridget Bone provided six digs on defense for the Knights (0-2).
Jade Roth executed four blocks and equaled Lauren Bishop with two kills each.
SOCCER
North County 2, Capital City 1
IMPERIAL, Mo. – North County outlasted independent soccer program Capital City 2-1 on Thursday to capture fifth place in the Windsor Tournament.
Landon Proffer scored both goals for the Raiders (2-1).
TENNIS
Farmington 6, Fredericktown 3
FREDERICKTOWN – Meghan Roberts completed two matches Thursday without dropping a game, and the Farmington girls tennis team topped Fredericktown 6-3.
Olivia Busse, Karmin Duncan and Abigail Doty were also victorious in both singles and doubles action for the Knights (2-0, 2-0).
The closest result developed at No. 2 doubles, where Duncan and Doty slipped past Sophia Rehkop and Madelyn McClellan in a tiebreak.
The Lady Blackcats (0-2, 0-2) were paced by their top two players in the rankings. Liz Hinkle edged Susan Rippee 8-6, and Skyler Hennan defeated Emmaline Waddell 8-5 after combining forces for an 8-5 win.
Singles Results:
1. Liz Hinkle (FR) def. Susan Rippee, 8-6
2. Skyler Hennen (FR) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-5
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-4
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Madelyn McClellan, 8-3
5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-1
6. Meghan Roberts (FA) def. Bailey White, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Rippee/Waddell, 8-5
2. Duncan/Doty (FA) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 9-8 (7-3)
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Pierson/White, 8-0
