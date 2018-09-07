POTOSI – Maintaining enough focus to consistently control passes became a recurring theme for both teams during a volleyball clash between Potosi and visiting Bismarck on Thursday.
Accurate ball movement not only provided the foundation for quality attacks, but also helped to avoid falling victim to sizable scoring runs.
Potosi regrouped nicely at home to secure a 25-20, 25-21 victory after watching Bismarck junior Josie Campbell rattle off four aces in a span of seven points early in game two.
Olivia Coleman connected on back-to-back kills after her team suddenly trailed 10-7, and posted six overall while adding six digs and two aces.
Freshman Carley Hampton dialed up six aces for the Lady Trojans (2-2), and was the chosen attacker to deliver the final swings of each set from the left side.
Brooklynn Fitzwater kept the Lady Indians (1-2) close in game two with an ace at 12-12, but Bismarck suffered three errors during an ensuing 5-0 Potosi roll.
Gracey Allison landed a middle kill and paired with Jessi Nicholson on a block moments later. Potosi won a key rally at 21-16 that Macy Butery and Arisa Goodman had extended with difficult digs for Bismarck.
The Lady Trojans built a 7-1 cushion with Hampton serving, but met an immediate roadblock from there as the back row struggled to handle the serving of Campbell.
Butery amassed 15 digs, five kills and six assists, and was the primary hitting option for Bismarck during a first game that saw neither club gain substantial momentum for a while.
Potosi coach Brett Hale called the first timeout of the match with his team ahead 14-12. Hailey Jennings then emerged with a line kill and timely block that created an eventual 20-14 advantage.
Bismarck answered a smash by Coleman with a Butery kill and Fitzwater ace to get within four, and Teagan Ryder tipped successfully to make it 22-19.
Fitzwater handled two powerful spikes to secure a point as Potosi contacted the net, but Cameryn Yount calmly set Coleman and Hampton for clinching kills from opposite sides.
Jennings had four kills plus two blocks, and Nicholson supplied two aces while equaling Yount with eight assists each for the Lady Trojans. Olivia Marsa brought up three digs.
Senior libero Jade McEntire paced Bismarck with 10 digs while Payton Cole contributed five. Fitzwater ended with eight digs, three kills and two solo blocks, and Lexi Droege made four assists.
Central 2, Herculaneum 0
PARK HILLS – Liberty Coleman knocked down seven kills, and Central soundly rolled past district rival Herculaneum 25-15, 25-12 at home.
Callie Thurston finished with four kills along with a team-high six digs, and Kaley Kimball made four blocks for the Lady Rebels (4-1).
Avery Norris distributed 13 assists and Hannah Stewart had nine. Lizi Marler matched Kimball with three kills apiece, and Buckli Moss picked up five digs.
Valle Catholic 2, Jefferson 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brooke Viox served two aces among eight points, and made a team-high 11 digs as Valle Catholic beat Jefferson 25-13, 25-23 to snap a winless start to the season.
Riley Siebert recorded 11 kills, and Olivia Meyer sent down eight while adding nine serve receptions for the Lady Warriors (1-3). Rachel Loida totaled 25 assists with eight points.
All-state senior Lainey Bauman returned to game action from a preseason injury to contribute two kills and four digs as the previously depleted Valle Catholic roster moved closer to full strength.
Hannah Drury chipped in four kills while Hailey Weibrecht had three kills and four shared blocks at the net.
South Iron 2, Kingston 0
CADET – South Iron responded from a road loss to West County earlier this week to defeat Kingston 25-23, 25-19.
Makenzey Boyer compiled eight kills and 15 digs to pace Kingston (1-3) in defeat.
Keely Reyes totaled 24 assists, and Jade Coleman made 14 digs.
West County 2, St. Pius 0
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven compiled seven kills and four digs while serving two aces among 10 points to help West County down St. Paul 25-14, 25-20.
Kaitlin Spivey tallied three aces on 11 points, and added nine digs for the Lady Bulldogs (3-1). Makenzie Simily finished with 13 points and four digs.
Jordan Stevens and Allee Drennen notched two kills each, and Kylie Newhouse dished out 15 assists. Ivy Meinershagen provided 11 digs and Haylee Watson brought up six more in the win.
SOFTBALL
North County 15, Fredericktown 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Brianna Morgan pitched a two-hitter, allowed one unearned run and struck out seven in the circle to lead North County past Fredericktown 15-1 in five innings.
Maizie Tyree collected three RBI and scored two runs while going 2-for-3, and Emma Becker recorded a double and single for the Lady Raiders (7-2).
Emilie Morgan was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. North County posted seven runs in the third inning to extend a 5-0 advantage.
Kiersdan Davis had two RBI and Emma Keen scored twice while adding hits. Sam Payne, Molly Moore and Jillian Wruck also singled in the victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 8, Potosi 1
FARMINGTON – Abby Jent, Virginia Lugo and Susan Rippee recorded 8-2 singles victories as Farmington continued its girls tennis blitz through the MAAA on Thursday.
Mary Kate Burcham served up a shutout at No. 2 singles, and paired with Jent for a doubles triumph to lead the Knights past Potosi 8-1.
Baylee Gilliam and Emmaline Waddell also won for Farmington (4-0, 3-0).
Potosi (2-2, 1-2) took the No. 3 doubles match in a lengthy tiebreaker as Taylor Campbell combined with Molly Hamby to defeat Waddell and Rippee 9-8 (10-8).
Singles Results:
1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Lacey Portell, 8-2
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Emily Missey, 8-0
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-2
4. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-3
5. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-4
6. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Grace Leggans 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Portell/Missey, 8-2
2. Lugo/Gilliam (FA) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-1
3. Campbell/Hamby (P) def. Waddell/Rippee, 9-8 (10-8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.