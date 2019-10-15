STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic volleyball team erased a six-point deficit in the opening set, and stayed composed during the tensest moments against Ste. Genevieve on Monday night.
Sophomore Ella Bertram registered 10 kills and five blocks, libero Brooke Viox posted team highs with seven digs and nine service points, and the Lady Warriors won a 25-23, 29-27 thriller.
Hannah Drury saved an errant ball near the table with her team trailing 24-21 in game two, and ended the contest with her sixth kill following an accurate overhead pass by Mia Weiler.
Rachel Loida dished out 22 assists, including a pinpoint back-set to Riley Siebert for a tiebreaking kill after the Dragons had drawn within 25-25 on a similar feed from Brittany Kreitler to Ella Reed.
Ste. Genevieve (6-13-4) dropped four game points with a chance to even the match, and Valle Catholic (18-5-1) capitalized by needing just one pass and set to secure its last three scoring plays.
Siebert landed seven kills and Hailey Weibrecht added five as the Lady Warriors likely locked up the No. 2 seed for next week’s MAAA Tournament. Sam Loida shared four blocks.
Julia McKlin totaled four blocks and five digs while matching Ella Reed with a team-high seven kills for the Dragons. Senior libero Jaida Greminger paced all players with 10 digs.
Consecutive kills by Weibrecht and Bertram gave Valle a 17-14 advantage in game two, but three big swings by sophomore Abby Moore helped the Dragons create a 20-20 tie.
Elizabeth Basler executed a go-ahead solo block, and Flieg tapped off the block to give the Dragons their first three set points, which soon evaporated on two free returns out of bounds and an overpass to Bertram.
Maci Reynolds made 16 assists and Brittney Kreitler distributed 12 more for Ste. Genevieve. McKlin had a solo block to punctuate an 8-2 start by the home team in game one.
Valle Catholic quickly narrowed the gap. Taylor Zerwig served back-to-back aces, and Drury spiked cross-court to make it 12-11 after Kreitler made a tremendous dig on the other side.
The Lady Warriors grabbed three straight points to lead 24-21 as a lunging pass by Weiler preceded a Bertram kill between two Ste. Genevieve setting errors.
Flieg and Reed countered with two solo blocks in a row, prompting a Valle timeout, but the visitors put the next point away on a deflected kill by Bertram.
Weiler had a team-high 15 serve receptions along with five digs, and Viox tallied 13 receptions.
Moore provided five kills and Flieg chipped in four for the Dragons.
Farmington 2, Cape Central 1
FARMINGTON – Freshman outside hitter Jade Roth knocked down 13 kills and collected seven digs on Monday as Farmington outlasted visiting Cape Central 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.
Jelena Gray added nine more kills, and Alyssa Wilson totaled 14 assists, nine digs and three kills for the Knights (9-13-3).
Bridget Bone finished with 20 digs, and Emma Gerstner had five kills with nine digs.
Farmington bolstered its case for a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming Class 4, District 1 tournament after topping Hillsboro and Poplar Bluff earlier this season.
West County 2, Crystal City 1
LEADWOOD – Makenzie Simily totaled six kills, 20 digs, 17 points and four aces after being honored on Senior Night, and West County defeated Crystal City 20-25, 25-16, 25-15.
Senior setter Kylie Newhouse produced big totals with 23 assists, 15 digs and 15 points as the Lady Bulldogs (16-5) pushed their win streak to six.
Dori McRaven continued to power the West County attack with 16 kills while adding nine digs and 11 points with two aces. Peyten Blair connected for six kills and made 12 digs.
Madalyn Herrera compiled nine digs plus 10 points, and Jenna Simily chipped in four kills while serving three of her 12 points for aces.
Makenzie Simily served the last seven points of game two to square the match.
