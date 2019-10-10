LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven offered a lethal presence at the net Wednesday evening as the West County volleyball team defeated St. Vincent 25-15, 25-18 in non-conference action.
The junior middle hitter blistered 15 kills on just 23 attacks, and was situated along the front row as the Lady Bulldogs punctuated their sweep with a 6-0 scoring run.
Jenna Simily totaled four kills, seven digs and two aces on 10 points, and found the deep opposite corner on an outside set from Kylie Newhouse to extend a 19-18 lead in game two.
Madalyn Herrera would serve out the remainder of the match, and McRaven registered her final three kills in a span of five points.
West County (11-5) amassed 11 aces overall, including three from Newhouse, who compiled 21 assists, six digs and nine points from the setter position.
The Lady Bulldogs gained separation toward a 19-11 lead after McRaven terminated a solid defensive rally and Peyten Blair landed the ensuing serve for an ace.
Game two was tied 10 times through 26 points. St. Vincent earned an early score on a hitting error that followed a stellar dig by Lexi Bohnert, and later established leads at 10-9 and 13-12.
Mary Schwartz provided two kills and two blocks during a single progression across the front, and Natalie Ernst landed a sharp swing to the opposite sideline with the Indians trailing 18-16.
The defensive highlight for the Lady Bulldogs came at 11-10 in game two, as McRaven solo blocked an incoming swing after Jenna Simily picked up three digs in quick succession.
McRaven accounted for nine kills in the second stanza alone, and also tallied three blocks plus two aces. Chloe Young chipped in three kills, and Blair finished with five digs.
Makenzie Simily had a team-high 13 digs along with three kills and two aces, while Herrera ended with 10 points and nine digs for West County.
St. Paul 2, Christ Our Savior 0
FARMINGTON – Sophomore Riley Petty served the last 20 consecutive points on Wednesday evening as St. Paul Lutheran rolled past Christ Our Savior Lutheran 25-7, 25-4.
Paige Ames recorded 10 kills and four aces, and Hollie Davis dished out 13 assists for the Giants (11-4), who will host Oak Ridge in a battle for district seeding on Friday.
Petty finished with nine points and eight aces, and thrived up front as Davis served eight points in a row for a 13-1 lead in game one.
Christ Our Savior grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second set on two kills by Jessica Whittom. St. Paul answered with a closing 24-1 scoring outburst.
Petty attacked safely at the conclusion of an extended defensive rally at 10-4 after Emily Snyder made two coverage digs.
TENNIS
Notre Dame 5, Potosi 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame moved through three doubles matches unscathed, and defeated Potosi 5-0 for the Class 1, District 2 girls tennis championship on Wednesday.
Megan Gullette topped Taylor Campbell and Anna Grace Stroup swept Sarah Hornsey in straight sets at the middle singles rankings to punctuate the win.
Potosi (14-2) suffered its only losses this season to the Bulldogs, and set a school record for victories while claiming the Windsor, Farmington and MAAA tournament titles along the way.
Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby became the best Potosi hope to salvage a match on Wednesday, but fell to Amina Hussein and Emma Marshall 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Individual district brackets will be contested on Saturday with Notre Dame hosting Potosi, North County, Fredericktown, Arcadia Valley and Saxony Lutheran.
Singles Results:
3. Megan Gullette (ND) def. Taylor Campbell 6-1, 6-0
4. Anna Grace Stroup (ND) def. Sarah Hornsey 6-2, 6-1
Doubles Results:
1. Bruenderman/Stroup (ND) def. Whitaker/Hornsey 8-1
2. Southard/Gullette (ND) def. Missey/Campbell 8-2
3. Hussein/Marshall (ND) def. Coleman/Hamby 8-5
SOFTBALL
Farmington 10, Sikeston 0
FARMINGTON – Jocelyn Cunningham pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts over five innings to help the Farmington softball team earn a share of second place in the SEMO Conference standings.
Angelia Davis finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and Courtney Swink compiled four RBI on a double and single as the Knights downed Sikeston 10-0 on Wednesday.
Farmington (17-7, 6-2) scored three times in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead, and added multiple tallies during each of the next three frames.
McKennah Wallace went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Cunningham also singled twice to bolster her own cause while improving to 10-1 in the circle.
Jayden Neubauer was 1-for-1 with two runs scored, and Makenna LaChance singled for the Knights, who close the regular season in road games against Perryville and De Soto.
GOLF
Class 2, District 1
DARDENNE, Mo. – The Farmington girls golf team was officially eliminated from the postseason after placing 11th in a strong Class 2, District 1 tournament field on Wednesday.
Team champion Jackson shot a collective 321, and runner-up Rockwood Summit totaled 324 to qualify for next week’s sectional round.
Laiken Cash posted the low round for Farmington with 99, missing the individual advancement cut by two strokes. Kala Dodson finished with a score of 104.
Kaydi Rhodes secured individual medalist honors for Jackson by a four-shot margin, carding a 1-under-par 71 at the Links of Dardenne.
SOCCER
Seckman 5, North County 2
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Seckman outlasted North County 5-2 in boys soccer action on Wednesday.
Grant Strauser and Brandt Vickers scored in defeat for the Raiders (6-5).
