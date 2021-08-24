Several MAAA volleyball teams in transition year

The MAAA celebrated a banner volleyball season in 2020 as both Valle Catholic and Central finished state runner-up in their respective classes.
Farmington also reached the Class 4 playoffs as a district champion, and Ste. Genevieve repeated its Large-School supremacy while ending a five-year league tournament drought.
While Valle Catholic and Farmington return a majority of their proven talent, many other teams in the league are facing significant roster changes.
Nine of the 12 First Team selections from last fall have since graduated, and five have moved on to the collegiate level in volleyball.
Four local programs – Central, Bismarck, West County and St. Paul – will introduce new head coaches.
Valle Catholic LADY WARRIORS
Head Coach – Nancy Fischer (39th season)
2020 Record: 30-6-2 (5-0)
Key returners: Ella Bertram, sr., MH; Rachel Blum, sr., L; Sam Loida, sr., S; Makayla Joggerst, soph., OH; Hailey Weibrecht, sr., MH; Mia Weiler, sr., DS
Season Outlook:
Valle Catholic will once again be a Class 2 final four contender after suffering an excruciating five-set loss with three match points slipping away in last year’s state title game.
Senior middle hitters Ella Bertram and Hailey Weibrecht highlight a strong blocking presence while the Lady Warriors build balance on the outside.
Ball movement should remain among the best in the MAAA since libero Rachel Blum and setter Sam Loida, both seniors, are returning along with defensive player and classmate Mia Weiler.
Veteran head coach Nancy Fischer stands six victories away from 800 in her Hall of Fame career.
Farmington KNIGHTS
Head Coach: Haley Baker (3rd season)
2020 Record: 13-13-2 (3-2)
Key returners: Jordan Anderson, sr., S/OH; Alyssa Wilson, sr., OH; Jade Roth, jr., MH; Jelena Gray, jr., OH; Grace Duncan, jr., OH; Kaylee Gerwitz, sr., OH; Emma Gerstner, sr., OH/DS
Season Outlook:
Farmington found a spark toward the end of last fall, winning seven of eight matches and capturing a district title before being eliminated by Rockwood Summit in the state playoffs.
The Knights return most of their offensive firepower and six of 10 players from their normal rotation. Emma Gerstner is also back after missing her junior campaign due to knee surgery.
Middle hitter Jade Roth and outside threats Grace Duncan and Jelena Gray are entering their third season of varsity action as juniors.
Jordan Anderson provides the team with a versatile setter who also factors into the attacking and defense. Farmington must replace two-time all-MAAA libero Bridget Bone.
Ste. Genevieve DRAGONS
Head Coach: Carla Basler (2nd season)
2020 Record: 20-6 (5-0)
Key returners: Abby Moore, sr., MH; Dru Koetting, jr., OH; Tessa Grass, jr., OH; Elizabeth Basler, sr., DS; A.J. Prudent, sr., OH; Arie Taylor, jr., OH; Maya Watts, jr., DS; Lexi Parmer, jr., DS
Season Outlook:
Ste. Genevieve won the MAAA Large-School division and conference tournament championships in 2020, but was short-handed at the net during a district loss to Central due to quarantine.
Graduation removed a star setter, libero and middle hitter, but the Dragons still have seven players with varsity experience. Overall success will likely hinge on passing consistency.
Abby Moore and Dru Koetting lead a stable of crushing attackers with an impressive vertical leap. A.J. Prudent and Tessa Grass make the offense dangerous at both outside spots.
North County LADY RAIDERS
Head Coach: Chelsey Crocker (5th season)
2020 Record: 13-14-2 (2-3)
Key returners: Emma Gaugel, sr., MH; Tyler Conkright, sr., OH; Kamryn Winch, sr., MH; Isabell Walker, sr., OH; Lillian Estes, sr., DS; Brenna Jenkins, sr., DS; Braylee Montgomery, sr., S/DS
Season Outlook:
North County has been on the verge of joining the upper echelon of the MAAA Large-School division despite hovering around the .500 mark overall.
Senior middles Emma Gaugel and Kamryn Winch lead the net presence in their fourth varsity seasons, while outsides Tyler Conkright and Isabell Walker strengthen the offense.
The Lady Raiders shuffled several back-row specialists into last year’s lineup, and Braylee Montgomery shared setting some responsibilities.
Central LADY REBELS
Head Coach: Olivia Casey (1st season)
2020 Record: 27-6-3 (4-1)
Key returners: Allie Kelly, sr., MH; Reagan Bradley, sr., OH; Olivia Dunn, sr., DS; Khloe Dischbein, soph., OH
Season Outlook:
Former four-sport athlete Olivia Casey takes over a Central program that her mother, Tracie Casey, guided to the Class 3 state final last season.
The roster has been overhauled upon the graduation of seven seniors, five of whom are now playing various collegiate sports.
All-state performers Kaley Kimball, Addi Casey and Liberty Coleman have remained in volleyball, leaving only four current Lady Rebels with much varsity experience.
Allie Kelly and Reagan Bradley secured regular reps on the front row during a magical run that included a 16-match win streak. Olivia Dunn was often utilized in a defensive capacity.
West County LADY BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Katie Rawson (1st season)
2020 Record: 13-7 (3-2)
Key returners: Morgan Simily, jr., OH; Claire Stevens, sr., S; Gracie Wright, jr., OH; Bailey Skiles, jr., OH
Season Outlook:
The West County program reached a pinnacle with a senior-heavy roster last season, advancing to its first district final ever.
Assistant coach Katie Rawson has taken over the reins following the departure of 20-year head coach Jill Simily for Steelville.
Outside hitter Morgan Simily shined as a sophomore outside hitter next to strong middles, and will likely be the primary option for experienced senior setter Claire Stevens.
Alivia Simily provides an immediate athletic boost at six rotations after switching from the cross country squad where she earned an all-state medal as a freshman.
Fredericktown LADY BLACKCATS
Head Coach: Billie McFadden (3rd season)
2020 Record: 8-16 (1-4)
Key returners: Kyndal Dodd, sr., MH; Linley Rehkop, jr. OH; Gabby McFadden, soph., DS; Ava Penuel, soph., S; Lydia Mell, jr., OH; Ryleigh Gresham, jr., DS; Reagan Asher, sr. OH; Karla Fraire, sr., OH
Season Outlook:
Serve receiving plagued a young Fredericktown squad at times in 2020, resulting in a tougher chore for its setters in the 6-2 offense.
The Lady Blackcats are banking on a collective year of experience for at least nine varsity returners after struggling to an 8-win season.
Senior middle Kyndal Dodd offers one of the strongest swings and more formidable blockers in all of MAAA, and all-around standout Linley Rehkop earned all-conference honors as a freshman.
Potosi LADY TROJANS
Head Coach: Kari Sadler (2nd season)
2020 Record: 9-14-1 (0-5)
Key returners: Carley Hampton, sr., OH; Annie McCaul, sr., MH; Sami Huck, sr., L; Chelbi Poucher, sr., DS; Kadence Sadler, jr., S; Audrey Neel, jr., OH; Jade Williams, jr., OH; Paige West, soph., OH
Season Outlook:
Potosi endured growing pains throughout a winless conference stretch, but has virtually everyone back with a true turnaround opportunity.
The Lady Trojans have attacking depth on the outside with former all-conference player Carley Hampton entering her fourth varsity season. The lone vacancy is a middle spot opposite senior Annie McCaul.
Seniors Sami Huck and Chelbi Poucher are solid fixtures along the back row, and Kadence Sadler has familiarity with every hitter while holding down the setter position for all six rotations.
Arcadia Valley LADY TIGERS
Head Coach: Tara Lamb (13th season)
2020 Record: 15-8-3 (4-1)
Key returners: Riley Brogan, jr., OH; Cate Newstead-Adams, soph., S; Taylor Lorenz, soph. DS
Season Outlook:
After guiding her program to two state final fours over the past six years, Tara Lamb faces the challenge of rebuilding the varsity roster at Arcadia Valley.
The Lady Tigers never had the chance to finish last season the right way since quarantine protocol knocked them out of the district playoffs.
Graduation took away all-time program leader in kills and blocks, current Lindenwood player Maddie DeMent, along with reliable four-year star Gracee Smith.
Sophomore Cate Newstead-Adams shared the setting duties last fall, and top returning hitter Riley Brogan is working her way back from serious ankle and foot injuries.
Valley LADY VIKINGS
Head Coach: Julie Clark (3rd season)
2020 Record: 7-17 (2-3)
Key returners: Carter Clark, sr., OH/S; Tori Aldridge, sr., OH; Maliyah Brown, jr., OH; Kenley Missey, soph., OH
Season Outlook:
Valley is building around two-time all-conference player Carter Clark, who will handle the ball as much as possible as a setter, hitter and serve receiver.
Several returning and incoming players are competing for starting defensive roles while the more experienced Lady Vikings play all around.
Future numbers are in a good place for the program with seven sophomores and six freshmen listed on the official roster.
St. Paul GIANTS
Head Coach: Taylor Portell (1st season)
2020 Record: 7-8
Key returners: Riley Petty, sr., MH; Grace McMillen, jr., OH; Brylee Durbin, jr., OH; Lexi Callahan, jr., MH; Pippa Detring, soph., OH; Sami Jo Pemberton, jr., DS; Kendall Pipkin, jr., OH
Season Outlook:
New coach Taylor Portell inherits an experienced crew at independent St. Paul, including middle hitters Riley Petty and Lexi Callahan.
Pippa Detring and Grace McMillen bolster the attacking and blocking, while all-around athlete Brylee Durbin and fellow junior Sami Jo Pemberton highlight the back-row digging effort.
With Petty leading the way, the Giants often gamble for aces at the service line. Their aggressive nature also shows at the net during short rallies.
Bismarck LADY Indians
Head Coach: Chelsea McFarland (1st season)
2020 Record: 2-21-1 (1-4)
Key returners: Riley Dickey, sr., OH/S; Madison Dunn, soph., OH; Belle Gibson, sr., OH; Jada Dickey, soph., MH; Alyssa Freeman, jr., OH; Emma Cole, jr., OH; Rylee White-Steel, sr., OH
Season Outlook:
Former Central High School and Mineral Area College defensive specialist Chelsea McFarland will attempt to direct a turnaround at former MAAA Small-School power Bismarck.
Although most players are back from a two-win squad, key roles within the lineup are still being solidified with more potential depth to choose from.
Sophomore Madison Dunn brings athleticism all around, and senior Riley Dickey adds versatility plus four years of varsity experience as setter and hitter.
Kingston LADY COUGARS
Head Coach: Erica Hankins (3rd season)
2020 Record: 5-15 (0-5)
Key returners: Chloe McCoy, sr., S; Chelsea Wicker, sr., OH; Camryn Horton, jr., DS; Chelsea Gann, sr., OH
Season Outlook:
Kingston increased its win total last season, and now must replace nearly its entire attacking output upon the departure of numerous seniors.
On the positive side, the Lady Cougars’ new collection of hitters are assisted by an experienced setter as Chloe McCoy enters her senior campaign.
Returning defenders Chelsea Wicker and Camryn Horton are responsible for receiving serves and accurately moving the ball to McCoy.