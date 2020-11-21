Siebert spiking for John A. Logan

Valle Catholic High School senior Riley Siebert recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., where she plans to study mass communications and broadcast journalism. Siebert earned all-state honors this fall while helping the Lady Warriors post 30 wins and finish second at the Class 2 state tournament as the team leader in kills. She is a three-time all-MAAA selection, and has contributed to three conference and district titles plus a third-place state finish as a freshman. Siebert also plays basketball and softball as a three-sport athlete. Also seated are her parents Jenny and Byron Siebert. Standing, from left, are Valle Catholic head volleyball coach Nancy Fischer and assistant coach Stacy Sargent.