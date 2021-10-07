St. Vincent solves West County in four games

LEADWOOD – West County junior Bailey Skiles caused problems for the opposing St. Vincent attackers with her relentless blocking effort on Wednesday night.
But the visiting Lady Indians continued to hammer away with several capable options, and shrugged off a dismal third game to prevail 25-19, 25-21, 9-25, 25-16.
Sophomore Emersyn Pitts highlighted the balanced attack with 11 kills, and Macy Lukefahr added 10 to equal Kamille Graham, who also finished with 21 assists while setting three rotations.
St. Vincent (7-13-3) jumped to an 8-1 lead in game four following five errors by West County (6-9-1), which had completely dominated the previous stanza just a few minutes earlier.
The visitors capitalized on a few overpass situations down the stretch, and pushed the difference to 17-6 on a spike from Lukefahr after Alivia Simily and Morgan Simily made excellent digs from across the net.
Senior libero Lexi Bohnert also shifted the tide toward the Lady Indians with sturdy coverage on the back row, making nine of her 18 digs during the closeout set.
West County hoped to embark upon a massive comeback from two sets down, and opened game three with a 9-2 roar as kills from Madalyn Clabaugh and Morgan Simily sandwiched a solo stuff by Skiles.
Gracie Wright and Alivia Simily rifled their strongest swings of the night from opposite sides during a subsequent 10-0 scoring run with senior setter Claire Stevens perched at the service line.
Morgan Simily made six of her 13 digs in game three, and also paced the West County hitters with 12 kills overall. But the widespread production of the Lady Indians ultimately could not be countered.
St. Vincent snapped a 9-9 tie in game one as Mollie Dobbelare spiked off an attempted block, and two more West County hitting errors fueled a 5-0 spurt before Natalie Ernst notched consecutive aces.
Dobbelare kept her team in front with a timely tip that was misplayed on the other side, then rotated back for two scoring serves after aces by Alivia Simily and Stevens had trimmed the margin to 20-18.
Skiles provided a marvelous opening rotation across the front in game two, getting her hands on many attacks and sending a few of them back. She compiled an impressive count of 14 blocks along with four kills.
Clabaugh sprawled for an excellent save of a low pass, then terminated the same rally at 8-7 after libero Carlee Drennen stopped two threatening spikes for the Lady Bulldogs.
Pitts blistered a quick set from Layton at a sharp angle to put St. Vincent ahead 11-10, and executed a similar play to perfection again after West County briefly had the edge at 20-19.
Two tipped attacks missed wide from the host team, and Pitts sent the Lady Indians to the brink of a two-set advantage on another strong spike before they obtained the final point on a net violation.
Layton had 14 assists as St. Vincent – which moved down in enrollment size this year to Class 1, District 4 – snapped a four-match winless skid.
Alivia Simily totaled five kills, 12 digs and two aces for West County. Clabuagh had five kills plus nine digs and two aces while Wright notched five kills and eight digs.
Stevens dished out 16 assists and Katlynn Newhouse produced 10 more. Drennen picked up nine digs.