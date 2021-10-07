St. Vincent solves West County in four games

Gracie Wright and Alivia Simily rifled their strongest swings of the night from opposite sides during a subsequent 10-0 scoring run with senior setter Claire Stevens perched at the service line.

Morgan Simily made six of her 13 digs in game three, and also paced the West County hitters with 12 kills overall. But the widespread production of the Lady Indians ultimately could not be countered.

St. Vincent snapped a 9-9 tie in game one as Mollie Dobbelare spiked off an attempted block, and two more West County hitting errors fueled a 5-0 spurt before Natalie Ernst notched consecutive aces.

Dobbelare kept her team in front with a timely tip that was misplayed on the other side, then rotated back for two scoring serves after aces by Alivia Simily and Stevens had trimmed the margin to 20-18.

Skiles provided a marvelous opening rotation across the front in game two, getting her hands on many attacks and sending a few of them back. She compiled an impressive count of 14 blocks along with four kills.

Clabaugh sprawled for an excellent save of a low pass, then terminated the same rally at 8-7 after libero Carlee Drennen stopped two threatening spikes for the Lady Bulldogs.