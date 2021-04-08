Star setter Casey moving on to MAC

Central High School senior Addisyn Casey recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in Elementary Education. Casey was named an all-state setter last fall while helping the Lady Rebels win their first district title since 2002 before placing second at the Class 3 state tournament. They claimed the MAAA regular-season and tournament championships during her junior season. Casey is also a former state track and field qualifier in the discus throw. Pictured seated are her mother Tracie Casey and father Mark Casey. Standing, from left, are Central girls track and field coach Jenn Mills and assistant volleyball coaches Melissa Norris and Christie Jones.