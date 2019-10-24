FARMINGTON – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team is finally back at full strength and looking dangerous just in time for the postseason.
Spurred by sensational defensive plays during game three on Wednesday night, the sixth-seeded Dragons handled Farmington 25-18, 19-25, 25-12 for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament.
Junior middle Marysa Flieg knocked down 13 kills, and produced two solo blocks within a span of three points as Ste. Genevieve (11-14-4) surged ahead 8-2 in the decisive stanza.
Back-row wizardry ensued from there. Setter Brittney Kreitler landed hard near the seats while diving to save a deflected pass, and four Dragons made digs before Julia McKlin spiked a kill at 14-6.
Senior libero Jaida Greminger added two stunning pickups on consecutive rallies, first hustling beyond the back line to windmill the ball over her shoulder on a victorious rally.
She executed a rare pancake dig that Maci Reynolds then steered upward while sliding away from the net on her knees. Farmington would eventually take that point on a kill by Jade Roth.
But the margin had since reached 19-9, and Ste. Genevieve (11-14-4) did not look back. Reynolds finished with 15 digs, and Greminger supplied 10 more.
“We had a long conversation about getting momentum from the start, just playing like we know how to and being consistent,” Ste. Genevieve head coach Jessica Fallert said. “In the second set, I think we let six points go by easily in one rotation, and I said that we couldn’t let that happen again.”
Kreitler compiled 37 assists long with six digs and three aces. She returned to everyday action last week after missing nearly a dozen matches injured.
McKlin was unavailable for tournament pool play on Monday with the flu, but contributed nine kills with three blocks while Ella Reed sent down four kills.
The Dragons are the No. 4 seed in Class 3, District 2 after winning District 1 last year. A first-round win over De Soto would create a showdown with top seed Central.
“These were actually the first games we’ve played with our normal rotation since the beginning of the season,” Fallert said. “Hopefully, we can stay healthy now rolling into Monday. That’s the goal.”
Farmington (11-16-3) was paced by Roth with eight kills, while Lauren Bishop and Jelena Gray chipped in six each. Sophia Pullen registered 16 assists while setting three rotations.
Senior defensive specialist Riley Wade served back-to-back aces during a pivotal 9-0 streak that helped the Knights storm back to square the match in game two.
Emma Gerstner combined with Bishop for a double block, and libero Bridget Bone turned a lunging dig into an excellent pass as Gray spiked for a 13-5 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve surged to within 21-17 as Abby Moore paired with Flieg for a stuffed tip after a previous Farmington spike was stopped by Kreitler and caromed nearly 40 feet into an open opposite corner.
Bishop answered with a crucial kill out of a timeout, and Gerstner used a sprawling dig to earn the next point before spiking for a 24-19 lead.
The Knights grabbed the first three points of the match, but Ste. Genevieve rode six early kills from Flieg and three McKlin blocks toward eventual control of game one.
Reed answered a go-ahead service ace from Gray at 13-13, and Reynolds sent down a pinpoint back-set by Kreitler along the right side to build an 18-14 cushion.
“Some of my players are three-year starters, so they know what it takes to win a district championship,” Fallert said. “Last year, we were definitely not favored to win, but they had the drive and motivation to make it happen… They are able to roll with the punches.”
The contest marked the first three-set battle in 16 tournament matches after each club prevailed over its respective Sliver Bracket semifinal foe in two.
Bone finished with 10 digs while Wade and Gerstner added eight apiece for Farmington. Alyssa Wilson totaled five kills, seven assists and nine digs.
The Knights are the No. 2 seed behind Jackson next week in Class 4, District 1 at Cape Central.
Ste. Genevieve 2, Fredericktown 0
You have free articles remaining.
Brittney Kreitler brought up two digs in rapid succession to claim a rally, and surprised the opposition with a dink on second contact for another point while serving out a closing 12-0 blitz.
Ste. Genevieve awakened from a series of hitting errors during game two against Fredericktown earlier on Wednesday, and advanced in the MAAA Sliver Bracket with a 25-18, 25-15 victory.
Ella Reed smashed a team-high 11 kills, and Kreitler tallied 21 assists and 12 digs for the Dragons, who trailed 15-12 before mounting their strong response.
Marysa Flieg recorded half of her six kills over the final six points, including two that were nearly tipped after Fredericktown scrambled to extend rallies.
Julia McKlin notched five kills with two aces and equaled Maci Reynolds with five digs. Jaida Greminger secured 10 digs and two aces from her libero position in the win.
Fredericktown dispersed its attacks evenly as Mallory Mathes, Linley Rekhop and Reagan Asher tallied five kills each. Libby Montgomery had 10 assists, and Larissa Kemp added seven more.
Mathes and Rehkop contributed kills as a the Lady Blackcats jumped ahead 5-2 in game two, but Reed served a tying ace at 6-6 after winning a previous point on consecutive superb digs with Reynolds.
Ste. Genevieve led game one from wire to wire. Reed notched her team’s first three points with kills ahead of a Flieg stuff-block.
McKlin wrapped two kills around back-to-back terminations by Reed, and Greminger collected an ace while serving a 7-0 spurt to create an 18-6 cushion.
Asher provided a kill and block during a rotation while freshman Rylie Rekhop landed an ace off the bench to help the Lady Blackcats earn 11 of the next 15 points.
Ste. Genevieve protected a 22-17 edge when Fredericktown awarded the last three points of the set on a missed serve and two net violations.
Senior libero Kayleigh Slinkard totaled 10 digs, and Mathes ended with nine in defeat.
Farmington 2, Potosi 0
Emma Gerstner was a stellar presence at the net with seven blocks, and Farmington served six aces in game two to close out Potosi 25-23, 25-13 in the MAAA Silver Bracket.
Jelena Gray amassed a team-high five kills plus two blocks, while fellow freshman Jade Roth and senior Lauren Bishop provided three blocks each for the Knights.
Sophia Pullen dished out five assists, and recorded two aces during a 7-0 push in the latter stanza. Alyssa Wilson attacked into the deep corner as Farmington built a 20-8 lead down the stretch.
Wilson finished with nine assists, and added her third ace on match point. Riley Wade made nine digs and Bridget Bone picked up eight to highlight the Knights’ back row.
Senior Olivia Coleman powered Potosi all-around with 10 kills and 11 digs. Her squad nearly captured the first set despite falling into a six-point deficit at 14-8.
Gerstner was largely responsible for that margin, earning two blocks and a cross-court termination during a 5-0 run. Another point was claimed after she and Gray rescued the ball from the net on partial blocks.
Carley Hampton starred defensively for the Lady Trojans with 16 digs while adding five kills. She had three digs during a single favorable rally, and notched seven within the first 12 points of the match.
Coleman registered three kills during one progression across the front, including an angled shot that caught the sideline at 20-18.
Gray pushed accurately along the line in retaliation for Farmington, but sophomore Annie McCaul immediately returned a Bishop block to score before a tying spike made it 23-23.
The eighth tie of game one was broken by the first of two hitting errors after Farmington surrendered two free balls to the Potosi side.
Madeline Bradley compiled 17 assists, and Olivia Marsa made six digs for Potosi. McCaul finished with three kills and three solo blocks.
