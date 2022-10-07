Ste. Gen. withstands Potosi punch as streak reaches 20

POTOSI – Ste. Genevieve volleyball coach Carla Basler has arguably the deepest roster in the MAAA at her disposal, and is boldly taking full advantage.

The Dragons entered this season touting seven proven seniors. The emergence of numerous younger teammates has helped them rapidly ascend the Class 3 rankings.

The on-court contributions have come from widespread sources during a sizzling 20-match win streak that continued with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 triumph at Potosi on Thursday night.

Outside hitter Dru Koetting produced 15 kills plus six digs, and fellow senior Tessa Grass added nine kills, three blocks and seven digs in a competitive sweep.

Arie Taylor provided eight kills, three blocks and nine digs while dual setters Devyn Basler and Sophia Huck amassed 16 assists each for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (24-2-2, 4-0) has not suffered defeat in a month. Upcoming road tests at Valle Catholic and Fredericktown stand in the way of potential No. 1 conference and district tournament seeds.

Potosi (19-3-4, 2-2) is also enjoying one of its strongest campaigns in recent memory, and immediately gained confidence on Thursday as senior Audrey Neel served an initial 4-0 scoring run.

Sophomore Ava Robart spiked 13 kills while making seven digs, and senior setter Kadence Sadler totaled 28 assists with eight digs for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi offered its most defiant stand on a remarkable rally late in game three. Libero Cloey Wigger kept her focus to pass a ball that caromed several times off an adjacent basketball goal.

Paige West and Sadler fought off ensuing spikes from Ste. Genevieve, and Neel slammed her strongest of four kills off a zipping transition set across from Sadler to get within 20-19.

The home team erupted with elation, but the Dragons calmly responded with a kill from Hope Schmelzle before taking the next two points. Grass spiked off a single blocker to seal the victory.

Maya Watts and Lexy Parmer anchored the Ste. Gen. defense with 13 and 11 digs, respectively. Joleigh Parker chipped in four kills, and Alli Byington picked up six digs.

Potosi earned a tiebreaking point when solid digs by Parmer and Basler were negated by a net violation, and claimed a 16-14 lead in game one as West connected on a back-row spike.

Taylor and Neel traded kills at 22-22, but Ste. Genevieve made two crucial plays at the net after Watts managed to clear while colliding with Grass for an eventual go-ahead point.

Koetting and Schmelzle combined for a timely double block after Basler stopped a heater near the floor, and Parker attacked off a dig to secure the opening game following a joust.

Grass punctuated a superb exchange with a block for a 6-2 lead in game two, and the visitors turned to their top hitter to strengthen control once Koetting rotated back into the lineup.

Potosi pulled to within 8-5 when Jade Williams capitalized on an extended arm save by Sadler. But the Dragons quickly stretched the difference to 16-7.

Koetting connected with Huck on five kills during a single progression across the front. Taylor and Grass then struck from opposite sides to make it 21-12.

West shined with 10 kills and 13 digs for Potosi, which opened game three on a Robart smash before a lunging save by Wigger cleared the net and landed safely for a point.

The Lady Trojans grabbed a 13-9 edge on an attacking error after Carsyn Yount traded digs with Watts, but Grass powered an instant Ste. Genevieve comeback with two kills and a block in a span of three points.

Koetting followed with a tying ace, and later pounded a strong spike as Basler delivered another tough stop. Taylor landed her second ace to lead 20-17.

Blair Sitton chipped in four kills and two blocks from the middle for Potosi. Wigger contributed nine digs, and Neel added seven more.