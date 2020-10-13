Ste. Genevieve earns convincing victory over Valle

Koetting had a strong final rotation on the left side, drilling back-to-back kills to extend a 21-20 lead. She also converted the clincher off one pass from Elizabeth Basler and the set by Brittney Kreitler.

Valle Catholic turned two match points aside with big swings from Hailey Weibrecht – her seventh kill – and Siebert, but would not have another chance after returning from a timeout.

The home team jumped ahead 7-3 in game three after Hannah Fowler blistered a left-side spike to the floor and setter Sam Loida collected her third ace serve.

Two kills and a shared block by Moore helped Ste. Genevieve draw even at 12-12. While long rallies were not necessarily frequent in the contest, the Dragons won a dazzling exchange moments later.

Senior libero Maci Reynolds provided 14 digs and three aces overall, and used her instinct and athleticism to make two marvelous saves ahead of Grass’ tiebreaking shot at 16-15.

Reynolds initially avoided a collision with Koetting while diving toward her bench for the second ball, then scrambled back for a lunging dig when Loida tried to surprise the Dragons on a dink.