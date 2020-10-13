Ste. Genevieve earns convincing victory over Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – Although the MAAA volleyball tournament often ends with surprises, Ste. Genevieve has left no doubt which team merits the peak starting position.
The Dragons weathered their only dicey stretch during game two, and all but clinched the No. 1 seed following another superb performance away from home.
Ste. Genevieve seemed to deliver a clutch play every time it needed one Monday night, and completed a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 sweep of fellow division leader Valle Catholic.
Marysa Flieg and Dru Koetting notched eight kills each, and both Abby Moore and Tessa Grass had seven as the Dragons flexed their attacking balance and power.
Ste. Genevieve (14-4), which also owns a straight-set road triumph at Large-School rival Central, finished with a decisive 9-3 advantage in blocks.
Valle Catholic (20-4-2) erased a significant deficit during game two, but ultimately could not overcome recurring errors in ball movement.
Riley Siebert smashed 11 kills and Ella Bertram added 10 kills plus two solo blocks for the Lady Warriors, who will likely land the No. 2 MAAA seed by virtue of wins over Central and Arcadia Valley.
Koetting had a strong final rotation on the left side, drilling back-to-back kills to extend a 21-20 lead. She also converted the clincher off one pass from Elizabeth Basler and the set by Brittney Kreitler.
Valle Catholic turned two match points aside with big swings from Hailey Weibrecht – her seventh kill – and Siebert, but would not have another chance after returning from a timeout.
The home team jumped ahead 7-3 in game three after Hannah Fowler blistered a left-side spike to the floor and setter Sam Loida collected her third ace serve.
Two kills and a shared block by Moore helped Ste. Genevieve draw even at 12-12. While long rallies were not necessarily frequent in the contest, the Dragons won a dazzling exchange moments later.
Senior libero Maci Reynolds provided 14 digs and three aces overall, and used her instinct and athleticism to make two marvelous saves ahead of Grass’ tiebreaking shot at 16-15.
Reynolds initially avoided a collision with Koetting while diving toward her bench for the second ball, then scrambled back for a lunging dig when Loida tried to surprise the Dragons on a dink.
Flieg and Grass terminated back to back, and Ste. Genevieve achieved a 20-17 edge when Valle was whistled for reaching over the net to negate a sure overpass kill.
Kreitler compiled 30 assists, seven digs and two aces. Grass had a team-high three blocks, A.J. Prudent added two more and Arie Taylor contributed five digs for the Dragons.
Loida produced 31 assists, six digs and three aces for Valle Catholic, and was stationed at the service line during an intriguing push in game two.
Already taking the opening set in convincing fashion, Ste. Genevieve rode several hitting errors by the opposition to establish an 18-10 cushion.
But Valle Catholic was mistake-free over the ensuing 8-0 scoring run. Bertram paired with Callie Naeger for an energizing double block that squared game two at 18-18.
The Dragons regained the lead with a Grass kill and Taylor ace, and made it 23-20 after Valle suffered a missed serve and errant attack.
Siebert and Weibrecht helped the Lady Warriors avert two game points after Koetting spiked for a 24-21 margin before a double-contact violation ended the set.
A moment of silence was observed prior to the match in honor of Ste. Genevieve teacher and club volleyball coach Nicki Reed, who died last Friday following a long battle with cancer.
The Dragons were fired up from the outset, surging ahead 9-3 off consecutive aces by Reynolds. They bumped the difference to 12-5 after Moore turned and rifled a first pass from Kreitler.
Valle Catholic would not draw closer than five points at 18-13 and 24-19. Ste. Gen. closed game one on its fourth attempt when the crafty Kreitler flicked the second touch into a vacant spot.
Rachel Blum paced the Lady Warriors defensively with 23 serve receptions and nine digs. Mia Weiler added 11 receptions, and Makayla Joggerst tallied nine more.
