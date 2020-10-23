Ste. Genevieve reaffirms place atop MAAA volleyball

STE. GENEVIEVE – Opponents across the MAAA have faced the daunting challenge of trying to curtail the collective firepower of the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team all season.
Valle Catholic offered an expected formidable test for the Dragons while meeting for the second time in 10 nights, and earned a brief window of opportunity to secure the opening game Thursday night.
But Ste. Genevieve stayed composed amid a couple of unusual delays, and celebrated its first MAAA tournament championship in five years.
Senior middle Marysa Flieg provided a steady wall up front with eight blocks and seven kills as the top-seeded Dragons prevailed 25-23, 25-20.
Abby Moore bolstered the middle with a team-high eight kills plus three blocks, and sophomore Dru Koetting totaled seven kills, two blocks and five digs for Ste. Genevieve (19-5).
Players were forced to mentally reset during a six-minute stoppage in game two as officials checked with the scorer’s table to clarify some confusion regarding the Valle lineup.
The Dragons held a narrow 19-18 lead at that juncture, and punctuated the sweep by taking five of the last six points in a nearly flawless stretch.
Koetting ripped a third swing down the line after Rachel Blum and Mia Weiler resisted two previous lasers, and Flieg brought her club to the precipice at 24-19 with two enormous stuff-blocks.
The Lady Warriors turned an initial match aside as Riley Siebert punched the ball upward in desperation, but Ste. Gen. needed just one pass from libero Maci Reynolds for Tessa Grass to crush the clincher.
Senior setter Brittney Kreitler finished with 26 assists, and Arie Taylor supplied four crucial kills along with five digs to the win. Lexy Parmer, a recent addition to the regular lineup, picked up six digs.
Ste. Genevieve improved to 10-0 this season against MAAA foes, including a five-set escape by two points against Farmington three weeks ago.
Siebert shined offensively with 12 kills, and Bertram connected for eight more in response, but Valle Catholic (25-5-2) generated just a solitary double-block during the match.
The Lady Warriors nearly kept pace through solid work along the back row, getting nine digs from Weiler and eight more from setter Sam Loida, who distributed 23 assists.
Ste. Genevieve trailed 17-16 after Siebert hit a tiebreaking kill for Valle, but Taylor answered and Moore angled a sharp kill two points later when the Lady Warriors conceded a free ball.
The neighboring rivals traded scoring daggers throughout the latter half of a dazzling first game, and the intensity among the crowd was high despite a restriction on the number of fans permitted to attend.
Valle Catholic was first to establish any semblance of a sizable lead at 11-6, thanks to three huge service aces off the bench by junior Callee Naeger.
The Dragons recovered with a solid push, and soon pulled even at 13-13 as Flieg hammered a quick set after adjusting nicely to swat a previous Kreitler feed with their timing slightly out of rhythm.
Moore countered kills from Siebert and Bertram with two straight at 19-19. Siebert later buried a third swing off the block for Valle at 22-22 after Moore boldly denied her twice.
Flieg arrived with another enormous solo block after Koetting again put Ste. Gen. ahead, and the Dragons converted a replayed second game point after Siebert spiked successfully.
Valle nearly scored with the margin at 24-23, but Kreitler made a remarkable running pass while bumping into teammate A.J. Prudent, who eventually went down holding her left foot in pain.
The rally was whistled dead just as Siebert unleashed a blistering smash after Kreitler scrambled back for the previous dig. Once action resumed, Koetting applied the winning right-side spike that caromed off three defenders and out of bounds.
Valle Catholic built momentum for a while in game two, and enjoyed a 14-10 lead as versatile attacking produced kills for Bertram, Seibert – from beyond the 10-foot line – and Hannah Fowler.
Koetting ignited the Dragons with power following a Reynolds dig, and Kreitler set up Taylor and Moore to square the stanza at 15-15.
Blum had 12 serve receptions plus five digs, and Belle Fallert added nine receptions in defeat. Freshman Makayla Joggerst tallied three kills with seven digs.
Joggerst had arguably the most spectacular defensive gem of the night, throwing herself nearly two feet off the surface to somehow reach a ball near the sideline before crashing. Her team lost the point on a hitting error.
Both squads survived potential upsets during pool play on Tuesday. Ste. Genevieve required extra points and a second-set comeback from 22-17 down to sweep eighth-seeded Potosi, and Valle Catholic surged past No. 6 West County after dropping the opening game.
Ste. Genevieve carries the top seed in Class 3, District 2 next week at Central. Valle Catholic holds similar distinction for Class 2, District 4 at West County.
Ste. Genevieve 2, North County 0
Ste. Genevieve established an aggressive tone from the outset in the Gold Pool opener earlier Thursday, and rolled past North County 25-11, 25-17.
Dru Koetting and Tessa Grass landed six kills apiece, and Maci Reynolds made 13 digs while serving two early aces for the Dragons.
Abby Moore shared a double-block with A.J. Prudent, and easily terminated an overpass to highlight an 11-2 start as North County struggled with ball its ball movement.
Brittney Kreitler compiled 21 assists and five digs, and selected the correct moments to dink three kills before the opposing defense could react.
Koetting spiked a back-set from Kreitler, who then flicked a pass from Arie Taylor for a massive 21-5 advantage on second contact in game one.
Moore finished with five kills and four blocks, and Marysa Flieg tallied five kills with two blocks for Ste. Genevieve. Koetting and Taylor each made six digs.
The Lady Raiders were on the negative side of a 14-5 kills disparity in the opening set, and began game two with several errors while falling behind 8-1.
Kamryn Winch totaled four blocks and four kills, and registered one of each during her second rotation across the front to help North County get within 15-10.
The Dragons restored a 20-11 margin when Flieg hammered a quick set from the middle and slide pass to the right side ahead of an ace by Koetting.
Whitney Marler used an alert kicking motion to produce one of her match-high 10 digs, leading to a kill from left-side attacker Tyler Conkright.
Moore delivered a solo block and blistering swing on consecutive points after the Ste. Genevieve lead had withered to 21-16. Grass put the final ball down after Lexy Parmer guided a running dig.
Emma Gaugel had three kills along with Conkright, and Emily Veach provided eight assists and six digs for North County.
Valle Catholic 2, Central 0
Valle Catholic blocked the middle and attacked the lines with resounding success while snapping the 16-match win streak of Central in convincing fashion in the second Gold semifinal.
The Lady Warriors blistered 32 kills, including 13 from senior outside Riley Siebert, and repeatedly got their hands on incoming swings for a 25-17, 25-18 triumph.
Hailey Weibrecht produced four blocks plus five kills, Ella Bertram had seven kills with three blocks and Hannah Fowler chipped in four kills and three blocks toward the victory.
The teams ultimately met three times this season with Valle Catholic taking two victories and six of the 10 games contested. The rubber match turned out to be the most lopsided.
Lizi Marler knocked down eight kills, and Liberty Coleman added six more from the outside for Central. Senior middle Kaley Kimball finished with seven kills and three blocks.
Rallies were typically short in duration as points were often settled rapidly at the net. Valle posted a 7-1 advantage in blocks during the opening game.
Bertram registered three blocks during one exceptional exchange. Siebert spiked after setter Sam Loida made a tremendous diving stop, and Makayla Joggerst joined Weibrecht on a stuff to lead 12-5.
Marler tried to spark Central with two left-side strikes, but Valle Catholic responded with more defense. Belle Fallert sprawled to extend the point as Weibrecht followed with a solo block at 18-11.
Siebert presented match point with her last smash after libero Rachel Blum fought off a powerful swing, and the higher-seeded Lady Warriors converted on a hitting error.
Game two was tied nine times through 11-11 before Valle gained the slightest separation on two more Bertram blocks and the second ace serve from Loida at 15-12.
A Weibrecht block and Seibert spike answered two cross-court winners by Coleman, and Valle Catholic established greater control at 22-16 when a dig by Mia Weiler carried over the net and caught the line.
Weiler highlighted the back row with seven digs, nine serve receptions and two aces. Loida finished with 27 assists while Joggerst had a team-high 11 receptions and Blum contributed five digs.
Tori Bishop picked up five digs while Shalea Fischbeck and Coleman had three each for Central as libero Jessica Hulsey rarely faced an incoming serve or attack in her direction.
Addi Casey supplied 21 assists and five digs for Central, which had not been defeated since Sept. 29 against Ste. Genevieve.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!