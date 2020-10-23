Ste. Genevieve reaffirms place atop MAAA volleyball

The neighboring rivals traded scoring daggers throughout the latter half of a dazzling first game, and the intensity among the crowd was high despite a restriction on the number of fans permitted to attend.

Valle Catholic was first to establish any semblance of a sizable lead at 11-6, thanks to three huge service aces off the bench by junior Callee Naeger.

The Dragons recovered with a solid push, and soon pulled even at 13-13 as Flieg hammered a quick set after adjusting nicely to swat a previous Kreitler feed with their timing slightly out of rhythm.

Moore countered kills from Siebert and Bertram with two straight at 19-19. Siebert later buried a third swing off the block for Valle at 22-22 after Moore boldly denied her twice.

Flieg arrived with another enormous solo block after Koetting again put Ste. Gen. ahead, and the Dragons converted a replayed second game point after Siebert spiked successfully.

Valle nearly scored with the margin at 24-23, but Kreitler made a remarkable running pass while bumping into teammate A.J. Prudent, who eventually went down holding her left foot in pain.