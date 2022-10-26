Ste. Genevieve tops Potosi for title

PARK HILLS – Seven seniors have propelled the Ste. Genevieve volleyball program back to the state playoffs for the first time in three years.

Outside hitters Dru Koetting and Arie Taylor punished the Potosi defense, especially when facing single blocking, as the Dragons captured the Class 3, District 2 title on Tuesday night.

Ste. Genevieve thrived as the top seed with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 sweep, and clinched a rare 30-win season as the lone district champion from a strong MAAA conference.

Koetting finished with a team-high 19 kills and 13 digs, and Ste. Genevieve (30-4-2) advanced to host Cape Notre Dame in a state sectional showdown Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Taylor delivered from all six rotations with 16 kills and 24 digs, and Tessa Grass landed five ace serves while adding five kills to the attack.

Maya Watts posted 19 digs while Lexy Parmer totaled 10 and Alli Byington picked up eight. Dual setters Sophia Huck and Devyn Basler each dished out 19 assists.

Sophomore Ava Robart shined in defeat with 19 kills and four blocks. Potosi (24-6-4) completed its best season in more than 20 years just one victory short of an elusive district crown.

Kadence Sadler totaled 28 assists and six digs in her varsity finale at setter, and junior Paige West sent down nine kills for the Lady Trojans.