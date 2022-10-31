Ste. Genevieve volleyball among last four standing

OAKLAND, Mo. – Carla Basler noticed two distinct instances that signaled welcomed changes in both demeanor and fortune for her Ste. Genevieve volleyball team on Saturday.

The latter moment, a blistering spike by top attacker Dru Koetting that gave the opposing defense virtually no time to react, transpired according to plan.

The previous one? Not so much.

“Out here in position five, Devyn Basler kind of tripped over her own two feet a little bit,” the third-year head coach recalled. “It kind of made the girls laugh and loosen up a bit, and things started turning around.

“And then you finally saw Dru Koetting smile on the court when she hit that line shot and it caught that girl in the face. She finally got that hit and that smile, and we all just play so much better when we smile and laugh.”

With seven seniors facing elimination, the Dragons shook off the anxiety from a ragged opening game, and achieved their long-term goal of advancing to the Class 3 final four.

Ste. Genevieve outlasted an Ursuline Academy squad showing confidence beyond its youth 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 to reach the championship venue for the first time since 2008.

“This is what we’ve wanted for the past three years, and it feels absolutely amazing,” senior outside hitter Arie Taylor said. “We’ve had our ups and our downs, but I feel like we’ve worked so hard and it’s finally paying off.”

Koetting slammed her 20th kill on match point after walloping 33 in a five-game sectional win over Notre Dame, and provided nine digs once switching to a six-rotation role in the opening stanza.

Taylor, a crucial weapon on the back half of the rotation, added 15 kills and 12 digs while libero Maya Watts sparkled in court coverage again with 30 digs.

Ste. Genevieve (32-4-2) is the fourth MAAA conference program to grace the state semifinals within the past five seasons – joining Central, Arcadia Valley and Valle Catholic (twice) – and will face Pleasant Hill (25-8) on Thursday for a noon first serve at the Show Me Center.

The Dragons eventually gained control of the closeout fourth game, but not before Ursuline Academy (13-12-2) grabbed a 10-6 lead on consecutive smashes by four-year starter Sophie Mika.

But a series of miscues ensued, and the Bears yielded a pivotal 5-0 scoring streak that helped Ste. Gen. overcome four service errors in the set.

The visiting student section roared once Watts moved back to unleash an ace. The ovation was even louder as her next serve likewise landed untouched for a 17-12 advantage.

Taylor buried the third swing of a subsequent rally following solid digs by Mika and freshman Addyson Gresham, and Tessa Grass made it 22-16 with another ace after Ursuline failed to pass the previous free ball.

“When you don’t win the first set, things can become a little stressful,” Koetting said. “When we evened it up, it felt like starting over. We were like ‘It’s a new game. Let’s just punch these next two out.’”

Mika supplied 11 kills, 21 assists and three aces while Elizabeth Koenig tallied 11 kills with 20 assists as dual setters and primary hitters for the Bears.

Ursuline had a clear advantage in back-row execution during game one. When Ste. Genevieve managed to generate an accurate pass, its attacks were often stopped by either Gresham or Courtney Houston.

Watts answered with a dazzling reach on a dive that preceded a Taylor kill at 19-16, but Koenig ripped a cross-court shot for the Bears. A double block by Houston and Mika restored a 21-17 margin.

“Our passing on serve receive wasn’t our normal serve receive formation, so I think that caused a little nerves and jitters,” Coach Basler said. “I thought we did a really nice job of coming back in the next three sets and controlling the pass a lot better.

“It felt like, in set one and part of set two, that we were being hammered at. We wanted to be the ones on the aggressive side, making them scramble.”

Koetting heeded the suggestion of her coach with six kills in game two, none more jarring than the last at 23-21. She also had a timely block two points earlier that increased a 22-20 edge.

“That one kind of took some pressure off, and we loosened up a little bit,” Koetting said. “We needed some laughter, and it relaxed us in a way.”

Her senior setter also recognized how the booming kill suddenly ignited an offense was struggling to establish a steady rhythm.

“When Dru nailed that girl in the head, everything changed and it felt like ‘We’ve got this,’” said Devyn Basler, who compiled 23 assists and six digs. “We really do everything for each other. It takes us a little while to warm up sometimes, but we got there eventually.”

Koenig challenged the Dragons defensively with a mix of power and tipping. Middle hitter Mikayla Ziemianski pounced for five kills on quick sets while collecting three blocks.

Ste. Genevieve made the necessary adjustments, even at the expense of isolating Watts in the back row at times, and erased a rocky 5-0 deficit at the outset of game three.

Taylor connected on a spike after Watts raced in to cover a block and Alli Byington lunged to rescue the next carom. A double block by Joleigh Parker and Hope Schmelzle helped the Dragons bolt ahead 13-8.

“That was one of our timeouts, maybe mid-third set, where we talked about remembering to make the impossible possible,” Coach Basler said. “There were some plays where I don’t know how they got the ball up to be perfectly honest… I commend our girls on having that fighting spirit.”

The momentum gathered until Ste. Genevieve was solidly ahead 22-12. But Ursuline tapped into its own resilience, as Molly Higgins chipped in two kills and a block during a 7-0 run.

Grass stopped the potential collapse with arguably her biggest of five kills to go along with a team-high five blocks, and Taylor sealed a 2-1 advantage for the Dragons from the left side.

“After the first set when they really came out strong, we realized that we had to play our game,” Taylor said. “They were calling the line a lot, so we had to pull our libero over to the side. And then our two wings just stayed up. I think we read really well and just went after every ball.”

Sophomore Sophia Huck dished out 12 assists in the victory.

Among those in attendance was former Dragons coach Dennis Drumm, who guided the 2008 squad to a fourth-place state finish.

Basler, a former standout setter at cross-town rival Valle Catholic, lauded the direct influence that Drumm still contributes to the Ste. Genevieve program.

“He’s had these seniors in club ball since they were 10 or so. Having somebody that can teach them the game as such an early age [has helped],” the coach said. “I can’t take all of the credit. I was given a really talented bunch of girls.

“Plus, he’s a great mentor. Anytime I have a question, we’re really close and he helps me in so many ways that I just have to give him a shout out. He’s an amazing person.”

Jillian Raterman equaled Higgins with seven kills each for the Bears. Gresham brought up 16 digs and Houston tallied 13 more.