Ste. Genevieve volleyball team places third in state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve volleyball team members were only afforded about three hours to emotionally regroup from a crushing five-game defeat that spoiled their chances of competing for the MSHSAA Class 3 state championship on Thursday.

Once returning to the Show Me Center for their evening third-place match, the Dragons and their seven seniors delivered a relaxed and rewarding farewell performance.

Ste. Genevieve dominated the first two sets against Eldon, and prevailed 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 to secure its best postseason result since winning back-to-back titles in 1979 and 1980.

“It was definitely tough. A lot of us seniors were so disappointed and we cried a lot,” outside hitter Dru Koetting said. “We didn’t play to our fullest potential earlier today. So after we got our tears out of the way, we just needed to bounce back. Ste. Gen. hasn’t done this in over a decade, so the fact that we’re even here is something we should be proud of.”

Ste. Genevieve (33-5-2) stood within four points of advancing to the state final against Pleasant Hill, which ultimately fell to repeat state champion Blair Oaks on Friday.

The response against Eldon was sharp early on. The Dragons dictated the majority of rallies - even several that were lost – by hammering away to either produce kills or force scrambling free balls.

Arie Taylor served nine consecutive points for a 16-9 lead in game one. Koetting had two kills and a block during the run while Eldon (24-13-2) dropped four in a row on attacking errors.

“I was really happy with today,” third-year Ste. Genevieve head coach Carla Basler said. “I know that first game didn’t go as we anticipated, but I was really hoping that when we came down here, we would show that we could compete with the other teams.”

Koetting surpassed 1,000 career kills over three varsity seasons during the semifinal round, and landed 10 swings during game four alone to finish with 24 and lead all players in the third-place contest.

Taylor continued her strong series of playoff efforts with 22 kills and 21 digs, and capped game one as Sophia Huck back-set her along the right edge.

Ste. Genevieve produced just three blocks officially, but compensated through its back-row defense. Senior libero Maya Watts picked up 20 digs and eclipsed the 1,000 mark early in game four.

The student section roared as Watts, who also served two aces, sent an overhead pass forward to reach the elusive milestone. She and Koetting were awarded commemorative signs after the match.

“Overwhelming. Stressful. Unbelievable,” said Watts in describing the season. “It just makes me feel so loved and supported by not only this team, but our town, the parents and everyone else.”

While Koetting and Taylor combined for 11 kills in game two, middle hitter Tessa Grass provided a solo block at 11-7 and service ace at 19-10 while ending with seven kills overall.

The ensuing really also favored the streaking Dragons. Taylor made three digs, including a twisting stop on a ball likely ticketed for the back corner, before Eldon fired the next spike wide.

“I thought we did a really good job of passing the ball and knowing who to put blocks on,” Basler said. “It helped getting those blocks in position. [Eldon] was tipping, and we were able to pick those up pretty easily and send those out to our hitters. Our girls were playing loose and having fun, which is something I wanted to see with this being the last volleyball game for many of them.”

Ste. Genevieve perhaps began to celebrate a bit early after Watts stopped four attacks during a single exchange for a commanding 22-12 cushion.

The younger Mustangs capitalized on an ensuing wobbly rotation for a 7-0 surge, getting kills from both Sydney Halderman and Jaci Mueller as the Dragons suddenly struggled to develop offense.

Eldon appeared ready to reduce a resulting 22-19 deficit on a potential double block, but Ste. Genevieve senior Alli Byington read the carom perfectly for a stellar dig while diving into the front row.

Taylor stretched to cover an ensuing tip shot, and Devyn Basler set Koetting for a crucial kill to stem the momentum. Ste. Genevieve executed on one pass as Koetting terminated for a two-game lead.

“We started off tonight with really good communication, and talked about everything that was going on between the rallies,” Koetting said. “It kind of fell apart in the third set, and we had to refocus. A lot of our errors were just from a lack of talking.”

The Dragons and their fans in attendance smiled and sang during breaks. A quick and painless sweep seemed imminent after Taylor contributed six kills toward 20-13 lead in game three.

Eldon refused to fold as Ste. Genevieve momentarily stumbled, however, and charged back to capture 12 of the next 14 points and stay alive.

Haley Henderson made a brilliant rolling save in the corner while compiling a match-high 37 digs, and the Mustangs pulled even at 20-20 following an overpass kill by Audrey Dinwiddie and Mueller ace.

Taylor responded with two more kills for Ste. Gen., but Halderman knocked down three during a 5-0 push to total six kills and 12 digs for the match.

Mueller was an all-around standout with 12 kills, 10 digs, eight assists, two blocks and two aces, but the Mustangs eventually lost steam near the midway juncture of game four.

Ste. Genevieve repeatedly moved the ball to Koetting while increasing a fragile 15-14 advantage to 21-14 with six points in a row. She closed the victory with a right-side smash off the block.

“The bus ride back to our hotel was definitely quiet. But after we had time to grieve our loss, we came back and all of the seniors were like ‘We’re not ending on a loss,’” Watts said. “We wanted to win and have no regrets.”

Huck finished with 26 assists and Basler provided 21 for the Dragons, who must replace three top hitters and its libero among others next season.

Ste. Genevieve gained statewide attention and a midseason No. 1 ranking after rattling off 20 straight victories ahead of a narrow loss to cross-town rival Valle Catholic.

The Dragons were swept by Farmington in a best-of-three clash for the MAAA Tournament title, but since removed any doubt concerning their status as a final four contender.

“Honestly, there was a point where it felt like we were winning just to improve our record. We weren’t really winning for fun,” Watts said. “The Valle loss kind of knocked us off our feet, but we came back stronger than ever and made it to state.”

Parmer brought up 13 digs and Byington added 11 in their varsity finale for the Dragons. As a blessing in disguise, the unexpected fourth game enabled Watts to join Koetting in the 1,000 club.

Dinwiddie tallied seven kills and 10 digs, while Emily Davis dished out 16 assists for Eldon.

“We had a conversation about how this game could go,” Basler said. “There were two options. We could throw ourselves a pity party and come away with a crummy experience… Or we could choose to go fight, and regardless of the outcome, know that we did everything we could.

“I told them, ‘You did everything you could against Pleasant Hill. It just didn’t go in our favor. Sometimes that happens, and you have to move forward.’”