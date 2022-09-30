Thursday Volleyball: Ste. Gen. edges Farmington after surviving match point

STE. GENEVIEVE – The marquee volleyball matchup on the MAAA schedule between state-ranked clubs Ste. Genevieve and Farmington delivered on excitement, star power and unlikely comebacks.

Senior outside hitter Dru Koetting perhaps shined brightest of all Thursday night, as her 30th kill secured a riveting 21-25, 25-14, 25-27, 28-26, 15-12 victory for the host Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (15-2-2, 2-0) stood merely inches from defeat while facing match point in game four, but instead responded for its 11th consecutive win.

Farmington (16-4-1, 1-1) looked to close the match after senior Jade Roth destroyed an overpass and traded ensuing kills with Koetting for a 23-20 advantage.

But the Dragons pushed back with two more Koetting spikes and a slide set to senior Tessa Grass along the right side for a tying kill.

Roth promptly pushed the Knights on the precipice from the middle, and teammate Jelena Gray nearly had a sealing block if not for alert coverage by libero Maya Watts.

Grass caught the back line during an immediate transition to make it 24-24. Roth answered a back-row kill by Koetting, and Gray countered a Grass block for a 26-26 score.

But a hitting error gave Ste. Genevieve another game point. Farmington handed away two free balls on the next rally, one that could have instead been set, and Arie Taylor capitalized from the left side.

Taylor finished with 16 kills, four blocks and 18 digs while Grass tallied 10 kills, four blocks and seven digs in the victory. Sophia Huck led all setters with 36 assists.

Farmington jumped ahead 3-0 in game five after Roth started with a kill and solo block on her way to 17 kills and four blocks overall.

The Dragons settled in for a 5-0 scoring push that Koetting bookended with kills around two attacking errors by the visitors.

Another lead change occurred when sophomore middle Maddie Mills executed one of her whopping 11 blocks for the night at 8-7, but Ste. Genevieve was the sharper team near the conclusion.

Hope Schmelzle and Taylor landed consecutive stuff blocks for a 10-8 edge, and Koetting sent a slower hit off an arm to snap the final tie at 12-12.

Watts served her fourth ace on a shanked pass while ending with 22 digs, and Koetting knocked down the clincher after the Knights were fortunate to clear another errant ball.

Devyn Basler totaled 20 assists, and Schmelzle contributed four blocks to the win. Koetting picked up 11 digs while Lexy Parmer added 10 and Alli Byington notched six.

Gray moved past 1,000 career kills in game three, and finished with 19 kills and 17 digs on the evening. The Knights varied her attacking angles beyond just the left side, but a couple of costly errors came from the right position in game five.

Emily Bauer provided 25 assists and 13 digs while Cheyenne Strohkirch made 20 assists as Farmington overcame four set points to steal game three.

Koetting put the Dragons on the brink of a 2-1 overall lead on a swing from the right side, but a second straight service error by the Dragons created an opening at 24-22.

Mills followed with a huge block, and the Knights pulled even when a joust tip landed amid confusion after Gray calmly rescued a low pass from the net.

Gray matched kills with Grass to make it 25-25, and defense helped Farmington take the lead as both Brynn Johnson and Strohkirch stopped Ste. Genevieve twice. Strohkirch planted an ace just inside the back line as momentum suddenly shifted toward the Knights.

Grace Duncan punctuated the opening game with a cross-court shot, and finished with five kills and 14 digs in defeat. Johnson had 15 digs with two aces, and Ava Cooper produced six kills plus four blocks.

Ste. Genevieve regrouped to dominate game two after bolting ahead 13-2.

Potosi 3, Fredericktown 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore Ava Robart compiled 21 kills, six blocks and two service aces on Thursday night as Potosi finalized a dazzling road victory over Fredericktown.

Kadence Sadler distributed 30 assists, and Paige West balanced the attack with 10 kills while adding eight digs and two blocks in the 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24 win.

Blair Sitton provided seven kills and four blocks, and Chloey Wigger served four key aces while picking up six digs for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (14-1-1, 2-0) competes in the Rolla Tournament on Saturday before facing conference powers Farmington and Ste. Genevieve next week.

Fredericktown (13-4-1, 0-2) was dealt a second MAAA Large-School loss in three days after falling on Tuesday at Farmington. No other statistical information was available.

West County 3, Arcadia Valley 2

IRONTON – Senior outside hitter Morgan Simily spiked 19 kills unofficially, and West County secured a 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-11 victory at Arcadia Valley on Thursday night.

West County (8-6-2, 2-0) remained in a tie with Valle Catholic atop the MAAA Small-School standings. No other team stars were available.

Riley Brogan totaled 10 kills with 21 digs, and Cate Newstead-Adams had 10 kills with 13 digs to lead Arcadia Valley (4-12-2, 1-1), which erased a two-set deficit to extend the match.

Taylor Lorenz amassed 41 assists and 25 digs, and Kayla Sumpter made 13 digs while equaling middle Hannah Tripp with nine kills and five blocks for the Lady Tigers.

Paige Newstead-Adams added 14 digs and two blocks defensively. Hallie Vinyard chipped in nine digs, and Katelyn Strange picked up seven more.