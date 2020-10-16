Thursday Volleyball: Warriors, Rebels, Bulldogs prevail

Valle Catholic 3, Potosi 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior setter Sam Loida compiled 51 assists plus 13 digs, and the Valle Catholic volleyball team outlasted Potosi 25-20, 25-15, 26-28, 25-10 on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors relied on huge attacking performances from Riley Siebert and Ella Bertram while getting 20 digs, 16 serve receptions and 15 service points from libero Rachel Blum.
Siebert hammered 22 kills, and added three blocks, eight digs and two aces on 14 points. Bertram recorded 19 kills and a team-high five blocks.
Hailey Weibrecht produced 10 middle kills, and Hannah Fowler chipped in six kills with three blocks for Valle Catholic (22-4-2).
Annie McCaul landed nine kills and Paige West connected for eight to pace Potosi (6-11-1), which survived match point in game three to extend the match.
Jade Williams ended with six kills and two aces while Carley Hampton had five kills and a team-high nine digs in the road loss.
Kadence Sadler made 30 assists for the Lady Trojans. Sami Huck tallied eight digs, and Chelbi Poucher picked up seven more.
Makayla Joggerst countered with 10 digs, eight receptions and two digs for Valle. Mia Weiler received nine serves, and Callee Naeger passed seven.
Central 3, Saxony Lutheran 0
PARK HILLS – Liberty Coleman shared a couple of team highs with 10 kills and 13 digs to help Central sweep visiting Saxony Lutheran 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 on Thursday night.
Lizi Marler also knocked down 10 kills, and Jessica Hulsey brought up 13 digs as Central (18-4-3) notched its 12th consecutive win.
Kaley Kimball added nine kills and four blocks from the middle, and Addisyn Casey distributed 20 assists for the Lady Rebels, who have added a home match against Lesterville on Monday.
West County 3, Valley 0
CALEDONIA – Peyten Blair posted 13 kills and three blocks up front, and delivered six aces from the service line on Thursday as West County played its fourth match in as many nights.
Makenzie Roever provided 11 assists, six digs and five aces in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 triumph over Valley to conclude the conference regular season.
Dori McRaven efficiently spiked 10 kills in just 15 attacks, and sprinkled in eight digs, two aces and two blocks for the Lady Bulldogs. Claire Stevens had 10 digs, nine assists and four aces.
Madalyn Herrera led the defense for West County (10-4, 3-2) with 14 digs, while Jenna Simily totaled seven digs and three aces.
Valley (4-13, 0-4) will play its final conference contest at Bismarck on Saturday.
Jackson 3, Ste. Genevieve 1
JACKSON, Mo. – MAAA volleyball frontrunner saw its comeback attempt lose steam on Thursday night as Class 5 program Jackson secured a 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-11 home victory.
Dru Koetting landed 12 kills and Brittney Kreitler dished out 29 assists to highlight the offensive effort for Ste. Genevieve (15-5).
Arie Taylor shined with eight kills in place of unavailable outside hitter Tessa Grass, and Marysa Flieg supplied six kills and two blocks in defeat.
A.J. Prudent made two blocks and equaled Abby Moore with four kills each. The Dragons will carry the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament next week.
