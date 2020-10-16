Thursday Volleyball: Warriors, Rebels, Bulldogs prevail

Makayla Joggerst countered with 10 digs, eight receptions and two digs for Valle. Mia Weiler received nine serves, and Callee Naeger passed seven.

Central 3, Saxony Lutheran 0

PARK HILLS – Liberty Coleman shared a couple of team highs with 10 kills and 13 digs to help Central sweep visiting Saxony Lutheran 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 on Thursday night.

Lizi Marler also knocked down 10 kills, and Jessica Hulsey brought up 13 digs as Central (18-4-3) notched its 12th consecutive win.

Kaley Kimball added nine kills and four blocks from the middle, and Addisyn Casey distributed 20 assists for the Lady Rebels, who have added a home match against Lesterville on Monday.

West County 3, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – Peyten Blair posted 13 kills and three blocks up front, and delivered six aces from the service line on Thursday as West County played its fourth match in as many nights.

Makenzie Roever provided 11 assists, six digs and five aces in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 triumph over Valley to conclude the conference regular season.