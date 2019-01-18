Try 1 month for 99¢
Thurston Sets Future With MBU volleyball
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Callie Thurston signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to continue her education and play volleyball at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Thurston earned First Team all-MAAA and all-district honors last fall as a middle hitter and six-rotation player while helping a resurgent Central program compile 23 victories. She is also a starting forward and leading rebounder for Lady Rebels basketball, and plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy. Pictured seated are her father Doug Thurston and mother Tracie McMahan. Standing from left to right are Central assistant volleyball coach Christie Jones, head volleyball coach Tracie Casey, assistant volleyball coach Cody Christopher, stepfather Mike McMahan, sister Tayler McMahan, Central girls basketball head coach Josh Mapes and girls basketball assistant coach Zack Mills.

