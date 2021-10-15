Top four MAAA volleyball seeds control pools

Three teams with at least 22 victories are among the Gold Bracket semifinalists in the MAAA volleyball tournament after the top four seeds safely advanced from pool play on Thursday.
Valle Catholic coasted through Pool A to earn hosting rights for championship night on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed, and celebrated a milestone as senior Ella Bertram surpassed 1,000 career kills.
The Lady Warriors defeated Central 25-17, 25-18 after Bertram notched nine kills with four blocks and fellow middle hitter Hailey Weibrecht spiked seven kills.
Sam Loida totaled 19 assists, seven digs and three shared blocks, and Macy Wolk added four kills with two blocks during the win. Mia Weiler served two aces among a team-high 11 points.
Rachel Blum made 11 serve receptions and Makayla Joggerst handled nine more for Valle Catholic. Ade Weiler served seven points and Kristen Drury landed two aces.
Loida had another strong all-around effort at setter with 19 assists, 10 points and a couple of kills later in the evening as the Lady Warriors swept West County 25-16, 25-10.
Bertram totaled 10 kills with two blocks while Weibrecht connected for seven kills and Wolk sent down six. Joggerst chipped in three kills plus four digs.
Ade Weiler tallied eight points with six digs, and Blum had four digs with seven receptions. Valle Catholic (25-4-3) will face Fredericktown in the first Gold Bracket semifinal.
West County (11-12-3) claimed second place in Pool A with a sound 25-18, 25-17 triumph over Central (3-22-2) in the 8-9 seeding clash.
No. 2 seed Farmington muddled through a slow start during Pool B action against motivated No. 10 seed Arcadia Valley, but survived set point to prevail 25-15, 26-24.
Jade Roth compiled nine kills plus four blocks, and Grace Duncan matched Jelena Gray with six kills while also providing six digs and two aces for the Knights.
Jordan Anderson had 11 assists and six digs, and dual setter Alyssa Wilson charted three aces with eight assists. Libero Alyssa Koppeis made six digs, and Emma Gerstner put down three kills.
Hannah Tripp sparked Arcadia Valley late with a pair of solo blocks, and totaled five kills with seven digs. Cate Newstead-Adams picked up 11 digs and equaled Riley Brogan with four kills.
Brogan followed an outside kill with a service ace two points later as the Lady Tigers jumped ahead 8-3 in game one. Farmington countered as Duncan and Kaylee Gerwitz attacked successfully within a 5-0 spurt.
Taylor Lorenz amassed 14 assists and eight digs, and helped AV regroup from a 20-15 deficit from the service line in game two after the Knights had scored five straight points.
Gray answered a go-ahead ace by Brogan with a powerful spike at 23-23, then smashed another clutch kill to negate a Farmington service error. Gray reacted to set Duncan for a 25-24 advantage after Wilson guided an overhead pass, and served a clinching ace that clipped the net.
Farmington showed much sharper focus in the pool finale against seventh-seeded Bismarck, and rolled to a 25-7, 25-14 win behind nine kills and 10 digs from Gray.
Anderson finished with 12 assists and seven digs, including a pair of pancake saves during game-two rallies. Roth supplied five kills and four blocks up front for Farmington (22-5-1).
Duncan posted four kills with eight digs, and Gerstner had four kills, four digs, three blocks and three aces for the Knights, who will meet Ste. Genevieve in the Gold Bracket at Valle Catholic.
Koppeis served three consecutive aces within an opening 11-2 surge, and Wilson dished out six assists.
Madison Dunn paced Bismarck (8-13-2) with three kills and seven digs. Rylee White-Steel produced a majority of her nine digs in game two, and also popped two aces off the net.
Arcadia Valley secured the lone seeding upset in the only three-set match of the tournament, topping Bismarck 20-25, 25-12, 15-10 to clinch a spot in the Silver Bracket against Potosi.
Brogan powered the Lady Tigers with 13 kills, 15 digs and two blocks. Newstead-Adams notched five kills, 13 digs and 11 points as AV (10-22-1) avenged a five-set defeat in the regular season.
Katelyn Strange picked up 15 digs, and Tripp added six kills plus three blocks, seven points and four digs. Lorenz ended with 25 assists, 12 digs and eight points.
Bismarck will host the Bronze Bracket and take on neighboring rival Valley (4-16-3) after Kingston (2-23) battles Central on Tuesday.
Ste. Genevieve was never tested in two Pool C contests, first storming past Valley 25-13, 25-9 with the support of four aces and 11 assists by setter Devyn Basler.
Dru Koetting had five kills with two aces, and Joleigh Parker provided six assists for the Dragons. Tessa Grass and Abby Moore each ripped four kills, and Elizabeth Basler accounted for three.
No. 6 seed Potosi began its tournament schedule next with a 25-13, 25-9 rout of Valley, as senior Carley Hampton spiked a team-high five kills and Kadence Sadler distributed 14 assists.
Annie McCaul and Paige West each compiled four kills along with two blocks for the Lady Trojans. Chelbi Poucher collected five digs, and West delivered four aces.
Ste. Genevieve (16-8-1) sealed its Gold ticket by dispatching Potosi 25-18, 25-11 as Moore shined from the middle with nine kills.
The third-seeded Dragons were bolstered by six kills from Grass, 18 assists from Devyn Basler and five kills plus three aces from Koetting.
Sadler totaled 10 assists and seven digs to highlight Potosi (18-10-1), which last earned a 20-win season in 2012. Hampton had five kills and West executed two blocks.
Fredericktown (27-4-1) captured Pool D with a 25-22, 25-22 sweep of North County (20-7-2), ousting the fifth-seeded Lady Raiders for a third consecutive time this season.
Linley Rehkop drilled eight kills and Kyndal Dodd tallied six more for the Lady Blackcats, who rallied from a 16-10 deficit in game two by claiming 13 of the next 15 points.
North County earlier thumped Kingston 25-3, 25-5 after Fredericktown did likewise 25-9, 25-15.