Top four MAAA volleyball seeds control pools

Taylor Lorenz amassed 14 assists and eight digs, and helped AV regroup from a 20-15 deficit from the service line in game two after the Knights had scored five straight points.

Gray answered a go-ahead ace by Brogan with a powerful spike at 23-23, then smashed another clutch kill to negate a Farmington service error. Gray reacted to set Duncan for a 25-24 advantage after Wilson guided an overhead pass, and served a clinching ace that clipped the net.

Farmington showed much sharper focus in the pool finale against seventh-seeded Bismarck, and rolled to a 25-7, 25-14 win behind nine kills and 10 digs from Gray.

Anderson finished with 12 assists and seven digs, including a pair of pancake saves during game-two rallies. Roth supplied five kills and four blocks up front for Farmington (22-5-1).

Duncan posted four kills with eight digs, and Gerstner had four kills, four digs, three blocks and three aces for the Knights, who will meet Ste. Genevieve in the Gold Bracket at Valle Catholic.

Koppeis served three consecutive aces within an opening 11-2 surge, and Wilson dished out six assists.