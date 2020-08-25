Top volleyball programs return bulk of firepower

High school sports across Missouri will return with actual competition on Friday – albeit with fewer schools than usual participating – marking the end of a frustrating five-month hiatus.
While nobody can be completely sure if an entire fall season will be completed amid the continued threat of COVID-19, members of the MAAA conference are trying their best.
The arrival of volleyball action brings several intriguing storylines, most notably the permanent shift by MSHSAA to a best-of-five format for regular-season varsity matches.
With a bounty of quality programs in the MAAA, most of which return a healthy bulk of proven talent, the likelihood of riveting marathon matches becoming the norm is quite high.
Valle Catholic and Central claimed outright division titles with 5-0 marks last year, and neither squad figures to regress in the least. Their nearest contenders must instead close the gap.
Exactly half of the 12 players named to the all-conference First Team in 2019 are back, including four who starred at the middle hitter position.
The Large-School division welcomes a pair of new head coaches as Carla Basler takes over for Jessica Hess at Ste. Genevieve and Kari Sadler replaces Brett Hale at Potosi.
Here is a brief snapshot of each team located within the Daily Journal coverage area as listed in order of overall record from last season:
CENTRAL
Head Coach: Tracie Casey – 5th season
2019 Record: 27-4-2 (5-0 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Liberty Coleman, sr., MH; Kaley Kimball, sr., MH; Addi Casey, sr., S; Jessica Hulsey, sr., L; Lizi Marler, sr., OH; Shalea Fischbeck, sr., OH
Season Outlook: The Lady Rebels enjoyed a brilliant 2019 season highlighted by winning the MAAA Tournament. But they were derailed by Ste. Genevieve in the district semifinal round.
Central is hungry for a deeper postseason run, and has the weapons to pursue it with six players back from the regular rotation.
Three-year starters abound along the front row with Kaley Kimball, Lizi Marler and Liberty Coleman leading the way as setter Addi Casey and libero Jessica Hulsey ease the transition to offense.
The graduation of current Mineral Area College player Avery Norris took away an all-MAAA setter and right-side attacker, but junior Allie Kelly brings in a blocking presence and six-rotation skill.
VALLE CATHOLIC
Head Coach: Nancy Fischer – 38th year
2019 Record: 26-7-1 (5-0 MAAA Small)
Key Returners – Ella Bertram, jr., MH; Riley Siebert, sr., OH; Hailey Weibrecht, jr., MH; Sam Loida, jr., S/DS; Mia Weiler, jr., DS; Bryna Blum, sr., DS; Hannah Fowler, sr., OH/S; Rachel Blum, jr., DS
Season Outlook: The Lady Warriors were a heartbeat away from heading back to the Class 2 final four before losing a captivating three-setter to St. Pius.
That battle followed an even more riveting district final against rival Arcadia Valley that required extra points to decide each game.
Valle returns most of its powerful hitters this fall with four-year starter Riley Siebert on the outside and all-state middle Ella Bertram opposite Hailey Weibrecht in the rotation.
Sam Loida is a natural fit to replace sister Rachel Loida at setter. Mia Weiler, Bryna Blum and Rachel Blum each saw action on defense last year.
ARCADIA VALLEY
Head Coach: Tara Lamb – 12th season
2019 Record: 23-10-1 (4-1 MAAA Small)
Key Returners – Maddie Dement, sr., MH; Gracee Smith, sr., OH/S; Sammi Layton, soph., S/OH; Riley Brogan, soph., OH
Season Outlook: Arcadia Valley is looking to begin the season a week later than expected after dealing with concerns related to the coronavirus.
Once the Lady Tigers get rolling, a challenging non-conference schedule awaits with programs such as Advance, Dexter, Central, North County and Farmington on the list.
AV is the only MAAA program currently boasting two First Team all-conference players with three-time all-state performer Maddie DeMent dominating from the middle and senior outside/setter Gracee Smith providing the reliable complement.
But overall depth could become a concern, along with consistent passing as a number of new starters enter the mix. Setter Sammi Layton and fellow sophomore Riley Brogan give the Lady Tigers just four players with varsity experience.
WEST COUNTY
Head Coach: Jill Simily – 20th year
2019 Record: 19-9 (3-2 MAAA Small)
Key Returners – Dori McRaven, sr., MH; Peyten Blair, sr., MH; Madalyn Herrera, sr., L; Jenna Simily, sr., OH; Chloe Nipper, sr., DS; Makenzie Roever, sr., DS; Riley Petty, sr., OH; Morgan Simily, soph., OH
Season Outlook: West County has consistently posted win totals in the upper teens, but the potential exists to take a noticeable step forward in terms of adding marquee victories.
Offensive success will primarily come from the middle of the net as Dori McRaven and Peyten Blair command a majority of swings among a polished group of seven seniors.
Madalyn Herrera provides consistency at libero for the Lady Bulldogs, who are once again stacked with dangerous servers, but will operate with a new setter.
Riley Petty and sophomore Morgan Simily will help with outside hitting, while six-rotation player Jenna Simily, Chloe Nipper, Makenzie Roever bolster the passing.
ST. PAUL
Head Coach: Stacy Hensley – 5th season
2019 Record: 16-8
Key Returners: Riley Petty, jr., MH/OH; Hollie Davis, sr., S; Olivia Ayers, sr., OH; Hannah Davis, sr., DS; Brylee Durbin, soph., OH
Season Outlook: Independent St. Paul Lutheran obliterated its previous record for victories in a season last fall, and hopes to rise higher through the Class 1 district ranks.
Some of the Giants’ top hitting options have moved on, but junior standout Riley Petty remains a force, both from the middle of the net and service line.
Hollie Davis, Hannah Davis and Brylee Durbin are crucial to moving the ball, and Olivia Ayers could add a needed kill option along the outside.
NORTH COUNTY
Head Coach: Chelsey Crocker – 4th season
2019 Record: 16-17 (4-1 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Emily Veach, sr., S/OH; Maddi Oder, sr., OH; Macy Kamler, sr., DS; Whitney Marler, sr., OH; Emma Gaugel, jr., MH; Kamryn Winch, jr., OH
Season Outlook: North County finished second in the MAAA Large-School division, and drew closer to joining the upper echelon of the league despite hovering just below the .500 mark overall.
Versatile setter and hitter Emily Veach and six-rotation senior Maddi Oder are back in action with Emma Gaugel and Kamryn Winch providing attacks.
Although all-conference players Kayleigh Winch and Lauren Forrester have graduated, the Lady Raiders gained unexpected help as Class 2 all-state junior Tyler Conkright has transferred in from Ellington.
North County could be in position to rotate upward of 10 contributors into the lineup.
STE. GENEVIEVE
Head Coach: Carla Basler – 1st season
2019 Record: 14-15-2 (2-3 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Marysa Flieg, sr., MH; Maci Reynolds, sr., DS; Brittney Kreitler, sr., S; Elizabeth Basler, jr., OH; Abby Moore, jr., OH
Season Outlook: Ste. Genevieve capped the 2019 campaign with its fourth consecutive district crown, overcoming a 3-11 start and numerous injuries to prevail as the No. 5 seed in the bracket.
The Dragons will look somewhat different with a new head coach and at least four new starters. The most prominent vacancies will be filled along the front row.
Senior middle Marysa Flieg leads the blocking and attacking missions after notching 10 kills in the title clincher against Festus last year. Abby Moore and Elizabeth Basler return along the outside.
If Ste. Genevieve elects to run a one-setter system, then Brittney Kreitler offers an experienced three-year starter there. Another senior, Maci Reynolds, likely takes over at libero.
FREDERICKTOWN
Head Coach: Billie McFadden – 2nd season
2019 Record: 12-16-3 (1-4 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Kyndal Dodd, jr., MH; Linley Rehkop; soph., MH; Libby Montgomery, jr., S; Karla Fraire, jr. OH; Callie Slinkard, jr., DS
Season Outlook: Struggles with serve receiving negated many opportunities for the Lady Blackcats to feature their skilled hitters last season.
Despite having a number of seniors on the roster, Fredericktown found its younger talent providing a bulk of the offensive highlights.
Linley Rehkop used her stellar vertical to shine against taller blockers as an all-MAAA freshman. Junior Kyndal Dodd brings a three-year starting presence and power to the middle.
Libby Montgomery is the lone returning setter on the team, while Karla Fraire and Callie Slinkard add some experience to a rebuilding back row.
FARMINGTON
Head Coach: Haley Baker – 2nd season
2019 Record: 12-17-3 (3-2 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Bridget Bone, sr., L; Sophia Pullen, sr., S; Alyssa Wilson, jr., S/OH; Jade Roth, soph., MH; Emma Gerstner, jr., OH; Jalena Gray, soph., OH; Grace Duncan, soph., OH
Season Outlook: Despite having the youngest varsity squad in the MAAA, the Knights found themselves within striking distance of a district title before falling in three games to Jackson.
Farmington hopes that past growing pains will spark a 2020 resurgence, as a formidable group of juniors and sophomores deliver a stronger net threat.
Senior all-conference First Team libero Bridget Bone remains a visible and audible leader with consistent passing and hustle. Sophia Pullen and Alyssa Wilson handle second contact as returning setters.
Sophomores Jade Roth, Jalena Gray and Grace Duncan, and junior Emma Gerstner provide dynamic attacking options, and varsity newcomer Jordan Anderson can be utilized in several spots.
POTOSI
Head Coach: Kari Sadler – 1st season
2019 Record: 10-18 (0-5 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Carley Hampton, jr., OH; Madeline Bradley, jr., S/OH; Annie McCaul, jr,. MH; Emilee Hector, sr., S; Audrey Neel; soph., OH; Rain Hongsermeier-Baxter, sr., MH; Sami Huck, jr., DS
Season Outlook: Potosi will be spurred by a collection of three-year varsity juniors who overcome a general size disadvantage with athleticism.
Outside hitter Carley Hampton seeks a healthier season, and Annie McCaul provides a blocking and terminating threat from the middle.
Madeline Bradley and senior Emilee Hector shared some of the setting work last fall, and Audrey Neel started along the front row as a freshman.
An improvement in serve receiving will be critical in helping the Lady Trojans take a step forward. Junior Sami Huck figures to lead that effort.
VALLEY
Head Coach: Julie Clark – 2nd year
2019 Record: 9-18 (2-3 MAAA Small)
Key Returners – Carter Clark, jr., OH; Felisha Stewart, sr., MH; Chasity Dunn, OH
Season Outlook: Valley showed signs of progress throughout 2019, but must now restore its lineup with several untested players after several seniors moved on.
Junior Carter Clark will be called upon by her mother and head coach Julie Clark to provide even greater leadership as a top hitter, passer, setter and server.
Felisha Stewart returns for her fourth varsity season at middle hitter, and Chasity Dunn was used in various capacities for valuable reps as a junior.
KINGSTON
Head Coach: Erica Hankins – 2nd season
2019 Record: 3-25 (1-4 MAAA Large)
Key Returners – Jade Coleman, sr., OH; Jerzie Ware, sr., OH; Keely Reyes, sr., S; Josie Pierce, sr., OH; Hailey Hagood, sr., MB; Chloe McCoy, jr., S
Season Outlook: Kingston scored 12 consecutive points to highlight last season with a three-set home victory over Bismarck that snapped a 24-match losing streak.
The Lady Cougars continue a rebuilding project under second-year head coach Erica Hankins with many of their more versatile players back in the fold.
Seniors Jade Coleman and Hailey Hagood lead the attack along with possible six-rotation players Josie Pierce and Jerzie Ware. Keely Reyes enters her third year as primary setter.
BISMARCK
Head Coach: Jessica Wilfong – 4th season
2019 Record: 2-29 (0-5 MAA Small)
Key Returners – Lexi Droege, sr., DS; Riley Dickey, jr., S/OH; Kylie Hubbs, sr, OH; Brooke Cureton, sr., DS; Breanna Goodman, jr., MH; Teagan Ryder, sr., MH; Emma Cole, soph., RS
Season Outlook: Bismarck certainly endured a rough 2019 season, simply unable to match firepower with most opponents on its schedule.
But the Lady Indians have reason for optimism. Senior Lexi Droege returns as their best defender, and Riley Dickey can be productive in any role.
Kylie Hubbs, Emma Cole and Teagan Ryder are among the returning attackers, and Madison Dunn stands out as a promising freshman.
