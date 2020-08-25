Top volleyball programs return bulk of firepower

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school sports across Missouri will return with actual competition on Friday – albeit with fewer schools than usual participating – marking the end of a frustrating five-month hiatus.

While nobody can be completely sure if an entire fall season will be completed amid the continued threat of COVID-19, members of the MAAA conference are trying their best.

The arrival of volleyball action brings several intriguing storylines, most notably the permanent shift by MSHSAA to a best-of-five format for regular-season varsity matches.

With a bounty of quality programs in the MAAA, most of which return a healthy bulk of proven talent, the likelihood of riveting marathon matches becoming the norm is quite high.

Valle Catholic and Central claimed outright division titles with 5-0 marks last year, and neither squad figures to regress in the least. Their nearest contenders must instead close the gap.

Exactly half of the 12 players named to the all-conference First Team in 2019 are back, including four who starred at the middle hitter position.

The Large-School division welcomes a pair of new head coaches as Carla Basler takes over for Jessica Hess at Ste. Genevieve and Kari Sadler replaces Brett Hale at Potosi.