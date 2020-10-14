Tuesday Roundup: Central volleyball win streak reaches 11

POTOSI – Kaley Kimball collected 10 kills and five blocks, and the Central volleyball team rolled past Potosi 25-17, 25-9, 25-18 for its 11th consecutive victory on Tuesday night.
Addisyn Casey served three aces among 14 points, and registered 28 assists for Central (17-4-3, 4-1), which likely secured a top-three seed for next week’s MAAA Tournament.
Lizi Marler shared team-high honors along the outside with 10 kills. Jessica Hulsey and Liberty Coleman each picked up seven digs in the win.
Freshman Paige West notched seven kills for Potosi (6-10-1, 0-5). Annie McCaul finished with six kills and two blocks, and setter Kadence Sadler made 23 assists.
Audrey Neel chipped in four kills while Carley Hampton and Jade Williams added three apiece. Williams served two aces, and Hampton contributed five digs.
West County 3, Bismarck 0
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven knocked down 18 kills, reached seven digs and served two aces as West County cruised past winless Bismarck 25-10, 25-8, 25-10 on Tuesday.
Makenzie Roever compiled 13 assists, 10 digs and 19 service points as the Lady Bulldogs (9-3, 2-1) increased their win streak to six matches.
Jenna Simily landed eight kills and a team-high six aces on 17 points. Claire Stevens finished with 15 assists, 10 points and six digs.
Peyten Blair contributed seven kills, 13 digs and three aces in 11 points. Gracie Wright, recently promoted to the varsity lineup, added three kills and four digs.
Madalyn Herrera brought up 11 digs for West County, which rescheduled conference contests against Arcadia Valley on Wednesday and Valley on Thursday.
Arcadia Valley 3, Kingston 0
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley received solid contributions from five different attackers while sweeping Kingston 25-8, 25-6, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Sammi Layton totaled five kills, 19 assists and 11 digs, and sophomore classmate Riley Brogan also notched five kills along with 10 digs for Arcadia Valley (14-8-3, 3-1).
Maddie DeMent bolstered her established school record for career kills with 19, and added a team-high 20 service points, 14 digs and two blocks.
Gracee Smith posted versatile totals with 11 kills, 20 assists and 13 digs. Maggie Newstead-Adams had 11 points and four digs.
Cate Newstead-Adams provided five kills, seven digs and two blocks in the victory. Taylor Lorenz tallied six digs, and Katelyn Strange picked up three more.
Valle Catholic 3, Valley 0
CALEDONIA – Hailey Weibrecht commanded the middle of the net with 11 kills and five blocks to help Valle Catholic soar past Valley 25-7, 25-11, 25-14 on Tuesday night.
Ella Bertram slammed 10 kills, recorded four blocks and served six aces in 13 points as Valle Catholic (21-4-2, 5-0) secured the MAAA Small-School championship outright.
Sam Loida dished out 29 assists as setter, but also made a team-high 14 digs. She chipped in three aces while equaling the 13 points by Bertram.
Riley Siebert provided eight kills, and Hannah Fowler added six more toward the Lady Warriors’ attack. Rachel Blum factored in eight serve receptions and two aces.
Callie Naeger notched seven digs, and Mia Weiler had seven receptions.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Fredericktown 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve assumed control after ceding game two to Fredericktown on Tuesday night, and prevailed 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 for the outright MAAA Large-School title.
Dru Koetting spiked 12 kills and made two blocks while both Abby Moore and Marysa Flieg totaled 10 kills with three blocks to pace the Dragons up front.
Ste. Genevieve (15-4, 5-0) was further propelled by setter Brittney Kreitler with 41 assists, three kills and two aces ahead of its non-conference showdown at Jackson on Thursday.
Tessa Grass posted seven kills and A.J. Prudent sent down four more. Arie Taylor served three aces.
