Tuesday Roundup: Central volleyball win streak reaches 11

Cate Newstead-Adams provided five kills, seven digs and two blocks in the victory. Taylor Lorenz tallied six digs, and Katelyn Strange picked up three more.

Valle Catholic 3, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – Hailey Weibrecht commanded the middle of the net with 11 kills and five blocks to help Valle Catholic soar past Valley 25-7, 25-11, 25-14 on Tuesday night.

Ella Bertram slammed 10 kills, recorded four blocks and served six aces in 13 points as Valle Catholic (21-4-2, 5-0) secured the MAAA Small-School championship outright.

Sam Loida dished out 29 assists as setter, but also made a team-high 14 digs. She chipped in three aces while equaling the 13 points by Bertram.

Riley Siebert provided eight kills, and Hannah Fowler added six more toward the Lady Warriors’ attack. Rachel Blum factored in eight serve receptions and two aces.

Callie Naeger notched seven digs, and Mia Weiler had seven receptions.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Fredericktown 1