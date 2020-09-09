Tuesday Roundup: Farmington, Potosi and NC tennis teams win

FARMINGTON – Top-ranked Abigail Doty served up an 8-1 singles victory to equal the dominant result posted by Farmington tennis teammate Susan Rippee on Tuesday.
The Knights were within two points of a clean sweep during the singles phase, and earned a 7-2 nonconference win over Jackson.
Kate Busenbark and Karmin Duncan each rolled past their challengers 8-2, and Diep Phan picked up an 8-3 triumph for Farmington (2-0).
Abigail Thurman was involved in two matches that required tiebreakers, first pairing with Phan to win at No. 3 doubles before dropping a narrow outcome against Audrey Clayton.
Singles Results:
1. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Delaney Pipkin, 8-1
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Mia Foote, 8-2
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Marissa Buehler, 8-2
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Avery Ford, 8-1
5. Diep Phan (FA) def. Haley Bieser, 8-3
6. Audrey Clayton (J) def. Abigail Thurman, 9-8 (8-6)
Doubles Results:
1. Pipkin/Foote (J) def. Doty/Rippee, 8-5
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Buehler/Ford, 8-3
3. Phan/Thurman (FA) def. Bieser/Clayton, 9-8 (7-2)
Potosi 5, Arcadia Valley 4
IRONTON – Freshman Tori Krebs had the outcome of an MAAA conference battle hinging on her racket after Potosi and Arcadia Valley had split eight previous matches on Tuesday.
Krebs delivered an 8-1 win over Abigail Misselhorn at the No. 5 singles rankings, and the Lady Trojans emerged with a 5-4 team triumph.
Sarah Hornsey posted an 8-0 result and Emma Hoffman prevailed 8-3 to bolster Potosi (1-0, 1-0), which collected a key No. 2 doubles victory from Molly Hamby and Hoffman via tiebreaker.
An excellent individual rivalry was renewed at No. 1 singles, as AV senior Hannah Helvey edged Michelle Whitaker 8-6 after the opponents evenly split four encounters last season.
Jadelynn Winnie and Aniyah Graciano also earned hard-fought singles wins for Arcadia Valley (0-2, 0-2) after earning an 8-5 doubles decision.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-6
2. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Jadelynn Winnie (AV) def. Molly Hamby, 8-5
4. Emma Hoffman (P) def. Grace Young, 8-3
5. Tori Krebs (P) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-1
6. Aniyah Graciano (AV) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Helvey/Young, 8-1
2. Hamby/Hoffman (P) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 9-8 (7-4)
3. Winnie/Graciano (AV) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-5
North County 9, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Hanna Politte and Lucy Pace each completed singles shutouts, and North County lost only two games in doubles play while downing Fredericktown 9-0.
Katelynne Jones, Julianna Farr and Emily Pruneau also won multiple competitive matches for the Lady Raiders (2-0, 2-0).
Lauren Politte received a forfeit at No. 1 singles after teaming with Hanna Politte for an 8-1 doubles triumph.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Skylar Hennen, forfeit
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-3
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell, 8-0
4. Katelynn Jones (NC) def. Bailey White, 8-1
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Grace Lewis, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Hennan/Bell, 8-1
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Rehkop/White, 8-1
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Green/Lewis, 8-0
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 2, Herculaneum 0
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Dru Koetting sent down six kills while serving three aces, and Ste. Genevieve beat Herculaneum 25-18, 25-15 to continue a strong start to its volleyball season
Abby Moore also tallied six kills, and made two blocks. The Dragons (3-0) registered eight aces overall, including two each from Tessa Grass and Elizabeth Basler.
Brittney Kreitler dished out 15 assists, and Arie Taylor tossed in three kills toward the victory.
Valle Catholic 2, Festus 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Rachel Blum provided 13 digs, 15 serve receptions and seven points along the back row, and Valle Catholic swept 25-20, 25-21 in a best-of-three volleyball match.
Riley Siebert spiked a team-high nine kills, and Hailey Weibrecht added four key blocks plus six kills up front for the Lady Warriors (3-0).
Sam Loida distributed 15 assists with four digs, and Makayla Joggerst totaled seven assists, five digs and seven points in the win.
Ella Bertram knocked down four kills and Hannah Fowler had three more. Mia Weiler led Valle with nine service points, and picked up five digs.
South Iron 3, West County 1
LEADWOOD – South Iron built an initial two-game lead on the road, and topped West County 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19 on Tuesday night.
Peyten Blair served four of her eight points for aces, and made a team-high four blocks in defeat for the Lady Bulldogs (2-1). Madalyn Herrera led defensively with 22 digs.
Dori McRaven compiled 18 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, while Morgan Simily provided 13 kills and 13 digs. Jenna Simily added five kills and 10 service points.
Claire Stevens totaled 21 assists, 10 points and eight digs, while fellow West County setter Makenzie Roever finished with 11 digs and nine assists.
SOFTBALL
Kelly 11, North County 3
BENTON, MO. – Emilie Morgan doubled twice among four North County players with multiple hits, but Kelly topped the Lady Raiders 11-3 on Tuesday.
Taizja Lawless and Madi Pyeatt each finished 2-for-3, and Zoey Cheek chipped in two singles for North County (0-2, 0-2). Cheyenne Dickens and Somer Felty added hits.
Morgan pitched all six innings in defeat, allowing six earned runs and striking out one.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!