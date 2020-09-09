Tuesday Roundup: Farmington, Potosi and NC tennis teams win

Abby Moore also tallied six kills, and made two blocks. The Dragons (3-0) registered eight aces overall, including two each from Tessa Grass and Elizabeth Basler.

Brittney Kreitler dished out 15 assists, and Arie Taylor tossed in three kills toward the victory.

Valle Catholic 2, Festus 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rachel Blum provided 13 digs, 15 serve receptions and seven points along the back row, and Valle Catholic swept 25-20, 25-21 in a best-of-three volleyball match.

Riley Siebert spiked a team-high nine kills, and Hailey Weibrecht added four key blocks plus six kills up front for the Lady Warriors (3-0).

Sam Loida distributed 15 assists with four digs, and Makayla Joggerst totaled seven assists, five digs and seven points in the win.

Ella Bertram knocked down four kills and Hannah Fowler had three more. Mia Weiler led Valle with nine service points, and picked up five digs.

South Iron 3, West County 1