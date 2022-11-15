Two Knights, two Dragons among all-state picks

Jade Roth and Jelena Gray joined the 1,000 club for career kills, and recently wrapped up stellar four-year varsity volleyball careers at Farmington.

Three-year starters Dru Koetting and Maya Watts celebrated their personal achievements while leading Ste. Genevieve to the Class 3 final four.

Koetting moved past 1,000 kills, and Watts reached 1,000 digs in her final match on the Show Me Center court as the Dragons placed third in the state.

All four milestone players have been selected for all-state recognition in their respective classes by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

Gray became the first all-state Farmington player in 15 years last fall, and now holds more select status for the program as a two-time honoree.

Gray compiled 464 kills, 364 digs, 45 blocks and 21 service aces this season as a six-rotation performer, and helped the Knights post a 29-8-2 overall record. She has committed to Jefferson College.

Roth starred as the dominant middle hitter in the MAAA, and finally stamped an all-state accolade to her three-sport résumé after drawing close last year as a basketball forward and track and field high jumper.

Roth signed with Division I program Lindenwood last week after recording 94 blocks and 369 kills with a 52.4 kill percentage during her senior campaign. She also served 21 aces.

Koetting notched 561 kills for the 33-5-2 Dragons, including a career-high 35 during a thrilling five-set sectional victory over Notre Dame. She made 265 digs and 39 blocks while serving 58 aces.

Watts anchored the Ste. Genevieve back row at 631 digs – averaging five per set – along with 722 serve receptions and a team-best 60 aces. The standout libero also chipped in 24 kills.

Another highlight for Ste. Genevieve was a 20-match win streak that included a sensational five-game battle with Farmington to decide the MAAA Large-School regular season title.

Farmington gained emphatic revenge in the MAAA Tournament championship match, but ultimately fell one victory short of a third straight Class 4, District 1 crown against St. Pius.