Valle Catholic cruises to fifth straight crown

LEADWOOD – Valle Catholic captured its fifth consecutive district volleyball championship on Wednesday evening while standing firmly between West County and potential history.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors delivered a consistent performance from start to finish, and completed a 25-16, 25-12, 25-20 sweep in the Class 2, District 4 title match.
Ella Bertram supplied two solo efforts among six blocks, and was among four players to register a team-high seven kills for Valle Catholic (27-5-2).
West County (13-7) overcame various forms of adversity throughout the past two months, including a two-week quarantine, and still managed to earn its first appearance ever in a district final.
But two of the most prolific tools in the arsenal of the Lady Bulldogs – aggressive serving and front-row defense – were certainly neutralized.
Valle Catholic surrendered just two aces and one block to the opposition, and created separation on the scoreboard near the midway juncture of all three games.
Senior outside hitter Riley Siebert, who notched two of her four aces back to back at 20-11 in game two - equaled Hailey Weibrecht with seven kills and five shared blocks.
Hannah Fowler joined the quartet finishing with seven kills, and setter Sam Loida compiled 29 assists with six digs for the Lady Warriors. Rachel Blum led the defense with 13 digs plus 17 serve receptions.
Dori McRaven hammered a match-high nine kills and made eight digs in her final contest. West County hustled to extend several rallies during the night that were ultimately lost.
Peyten Blair and Morgan Simily each connected for six kills, and libero Madalyn Herrera totaled 15 digs for the host Lady Bulldogs.
McRaven had a strong opening rotation with three consecutive kills, but her team could not string together four points in a row until facing a 23-14 deficit and impending elimination.
Blair served an ace and created an ensuing overpass that McRaven sent down before two Valle errors brought the game-three difference to 23-19.
Siebert stopped the brief streak with a kill, then concluded the match on a fourth attack after the Lady Bulldogs resisted with a saving dig by Makenzie Roever and covered block near the net.
Makayla Joggerst posted four kills, seven digs and 12 receptions while Mia Weiler added six digs and nine receptions toward the victory.
Although West County came back from 9-5 down in the early stages, Valle Catholic moved ahead to stay in game one at 13-12 on a double-block by Bertram and Siebert.
Bertram tapped past a blocker after Herrera stopped a powerful attack, and the Lady Warriors enjoyed a 6-0 scoring run up to 22-14 that included four miscues by the other side.
Valle increased a narrow 7-6 edge in game to 15-8. Fowler found a vacant spot to begin that stretch, and Siebert capped it with a cross-court bullet.
The Lady Warriors broke away with five straight points after game three was deadlocked at 8-8, and will face Woodland in a Class 3 sectional clash on Saturday at Saxony Lutheran High School.
Roever dished out 10 assists and Claire Stevens added nine for West County. Blair picked up eight digs, and Simily collective five more.
The original five-team district was reduced to four after Arcadia Valley entered a second quarantine period, thus ending its season.
