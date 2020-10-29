Valle Catholic cruises to fifth straight crown

LEADWOOD – Valle Catholic captured its fifth consecutive district volleyball championship on Wednesday evening while standing firmly between West County and potential history.

The top-seeded Lady Warriors delivered a consistent performance from start to finish, and completed a 25-16, 25-12, 25-20 sweep in the Class 2, District 4 title match.

Ella Bertram supplied two solo efforts among six blocks, and was among four players to register a team-high seven kills for Valle Catholic (27-5-2).

West County (13-7) overcame various forms of adversity throughout the past two months, including a two-week quarantine, and still managed to earn its first appearance ever in a district final.

But two of the most prolific tools in the arsenal of the Lady Bulldogs – aggressive serving and front-row defense – were certainly neutralized.

Valle Catholic surrendered just two aces and one block to the opposition, and created separation on the scoreboard near the midway juncture of all three games.