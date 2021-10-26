Valle Catholic secures sweep of Central

Rachel Blum highlighted the back row for Valle with 17 serve receptions and eight digs. Ade Weiler had 10 receptions plus six digs, and equaled sister Mia Weiler with nine points each.

Sophomore Khloe Dischbein paced the Lady Rebels with eight kills along with five digs, and Bradley put down seven kills from the outside in her varsity farewell.

Ade Weiler sparked an early 7-0 scoring run with two kills, and Hailey Weibrecht solo blocked a 10-foot spike to hand the Lady Warriors a 14-7 advantage in game one.

Central clawed to within 20-15 on consecutive kills from Allie Kelly and Bradley, but a variety of three errors enabled Valle to secure the next five points and the set.

Bertram dominated the opening rotations of game two by amassing five blocks in a span of eight points. Still, the Lady Warriors needed some time to pull away.

Central reduced a 7-2 deficit to just 11-10 on a dig by Aliyah Wagner and ensuing kill from Dischbein after Brylee Populis and Dischbein executed a scoring double block.