Valle Catholic secures sweep of Central

PARK HILLS – Senior setter Sam Loida stayed calm as match point began to turn chaotic, and the Valle Catholic volleyball team secured a sweep against energized Central on Monday evening.
Ella Bertram registered nine kills and eight blocks from her middle position, and the top-seeded Lady Warriors prevailed 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 in the Class 3, District 2 semifinal round.
Loida totaled 20 assists, 12 service points and eight digs, and cleared a second ball toward an open spot after jousting to seal the victory after a late 22-13 lead evaporated.
Valle Catholic (28-4-3) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve for a third time this season in the championship match on Tuesday after competing in the Class 2 final four last fall.
In a contest the featured little to no emotion through two games and a majority of the third, Central (6-23-2) turned a potential blowout into an exciting final stand.
The Lady Rebels won nine of 10 points with solid court coverage while benefiting from a flurry of Valle mistakes. Senior Reagan Bradley tied the stanza at 23-23 with her second kill of the comeback.
Makayla Joggerst answered by finding room past the Central blockers to stem the momentum before the Lady Warriors secured the victory on their initial opportunity.
Rachel Blum highlighted the back row for Valle with 17 serve receptions and eight digs. Ade Weiler had 10 receptions plus six digs, and equaled sister Mia Weiler with nine points each.
Sophomore Khloe Dischbein paced the Lady Rebels with eight kills along with five digs, and Bradley put down seven kills from the outside in her varsity farewell.
Ade Weiler sparked an early 7-0 scoring run with two kills, and Hailey Weibrecht solo blocked a 10-foot spike to hand the Lady Warriors a 14-7 advantage in game one.
Central clawed to within 20-15 on consecutive kills from Allie Kelly and Bradley, but a variety of three errors enabled Valle to secure the next five points and the set.
Bertram dominated the opening rotations of game two by amassing five blocks in a span of eight points. Still, the Lady Warriors needed some time to pull away.
Central reduced a 7-2 deficit to just 11-10 on a dig by Aliyah Wagner and ensuing kill from Dischbein after Brylee Populis and Dischbein executed a scoring double block.
Valle Catholic eventually seized control with a 7-0 push after the game was even at 14-14. Ade Weiler served as Central committed two double-contact violations ahead of a Macy Wolk smash at 21-14.
Wolk finished with five kills, Mia Weiler and Weibrecht added five digs each, and Joggerst totaled three kills, six digs and 10 receptions in the victory.
Senior setter Olivia Dunn compiled 13 assists, six digs and two aces while libero Kate Johnson and Kelly each made nine digs for the Lady Rebels.
Central got four kills from Addi Miller, seven assists from Natalie Miles and four blocks from Populis.