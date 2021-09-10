Valle coach Fischer claims 800th victory in comeback

Emma Breier and Kirstyn Loyd each pounded four kills during that stanza, and Jefferson recovered after the visitors chipped away at a 16-10 deficit to briefly go ahead 22-21.

Valle Catholic missed its chance to square the contest at one set each, however, as consecutive points passed without mustering an attack. Roth instead spiked to convert game point for the Blue Jays.

“Early on, I think we were playing a little tight, just trying to do things exactly right,” Fischer said. “We gave them too many free balls. They came back with their firepower, and we had a hard time getting into our rhythm.

“But in that third set, we finally started to turn it around. Our passing was a little more precise, we got more quality swings and things began to go our way.”

Mia Weiler served a 5-0 scoring surge with Bertram at the net to even game one at 14-14. Jefferson answered with five in a row to lead 23-18, including a perfect setter dink on second contact.

Paige Siebert totaled 33 assists plus four kills, and Breier slammed a team-high 13 kills in defeat. Avery Richardson added eight kills with four blocks, and Roth produced seven kills with 12 digs.