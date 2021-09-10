Valle coach Fischer claims 800th victory in comeback

FESTUS, Mo. – Nancy Fischer would rather deflect the attention or credit to the hundreds of dedicated student-athletes she has taught and influenced over 39 years at Valle Catholic.
But once the Lady Warriors completed a determined comeback from two sets behind on Thursday night, the MHSVCA Hall of Fame volleyball coach could no longer dodge the spotlight.
Fischer joined Linda Lampkin and Lori Hanaway as only the third coach in Missouri high school history to achieve 800 career victories – all at her beloved alma mater.
Valle Catholic endured nearly an hour of unusual inconsistency before firmly dominating the final three games against fired-up host Jefferson to prevail 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11, 15-3.
Assistant coach and longtime friend Stacie Sargent was the first to embrace Fischer after a final spike by middle hitter Hailey Weibrecht landed. Elated team members quickly congregated around them.
“It’s a team sport, and you never want it to be about some personal aspect. I was hoping they did not know about it so they would play relaxed,” said Fischer, who has guided Valle Catholic to nine final four appearances and two state titles. “They are very much team players. They play hard for one another, and I think they were playing especially hard for me. That’s part of who they are.”
The anticipation perhaps added pressure to the Lady Warriors as they hoped to continue an unbeaten start and honor their leader ahead of a busy weekend at the Dig for Life tournament.
But the early struggles made the lopsided response even more astonishing and satisfying. Valle Catholic (6-0) surged ahead 13-1 in game five after senior setter Sam Loida reeled off 10 straight serves.
All-state middle Ella Bertram ignited her squad when the momentum drastically switched in game three, and stuffed three late Jefferson attacks while totaling 18 kills and 10 blocks overall.
“We tried to keep it a secret from Coach Fischer that we knew,” Bertram said. “We were really excited and wanted to surprise her. We had a lot of fun with it.”
Loida compiled 40 assists, 13 digs and four kills, including a nifty flick over her shoulder to open the final stanza, and served four of her 23 points for aces.
Sophomore Makayla Joggerst was second to Bertram in kills with 11, and provided 19 serve receptions along with three shared blocks while on the court for six rotations.
The turnaround truly originated closer to the surface as the experienced back row of Valle corrected previous miscues and began to pick up one stellar dig after another to extend rallies.
Bertram knocked down three consecutive kills and rejected a middle attack during a 13-3 opening run in game three, but only after teammates executed strong first passes.
Mia Weiler arguably covered the most ground of all defenders for Valle by repeatedly reading Jefferson tips or deflected spikes and sprawling to reach the ball across the 10-foot line.
“We felt strongly that the other front row player who wasn’t in on the block needed to back off the net and help play solid defense,” Fischer said. “I thought Mia Weiler did an exceptional job of coming up to cover a hole when we double block in the middle.”
Joggerst snapped a 4-0 Jefferson spurt on a swing from the left side, and Weiler landed an untouched ace at 22-13 to ultimately force a fourth game.
The flurry of energy developed into a loud avalanche by game four. Senior libero Rachel Blum set the tone by fighting off two successive missiles, and Bertram walloped a Loida back-set for an 8-0 lead.
“We have always been super conditioned and do a lot of that over the summer,” said Mia Weiler, who amassed 23 service points and 14 digs. “I feel like if we can get our opponents worn down, then we’re in good shape and can outlast them. Once our blocks started to line up, our defense could get behind it and everything just started falling in place.”
A flailing upward punch by Loida highlighted another wild rally after Ava Roth and Malayne Lednick crashed to the deck on digs for Jefferson (1-3), which saw hitting errors begin to accumulate.
Joggerst connected on a swing from the back row at 19-7, and Callee Naeger added one of her three kills along the right side to present game point. Kristen Drury served an immediate ace in her first action.
“We usually come out kind of slow, but once we got into our groove, we stayed in it,” Bertram said. “I’m just glad that everybody could connect. The outside blockers were really lining it up well. We were getting a good close and really pressing the net.”
Parents of the Valle players secretly had special shirts printed to mark the eventual milestone whenever it occurred. A brilliant start by Jefferson nearly kept them in storage for an extra day.
The Blue Jays were nothing short of fabulous during the first two sets, mixing their attacks and showing a prime level of defensive hustle on which their opponents have built a lasting reputation.
They were even emotionally unfazed when a devastating spike by Bertram bloodied the nose of senior Maddie Edmond, who immediately bolted toward the locker room for repairs in game two.
Emma Breier and Kirstyn Loyd each pounded four kills during that stanza, and Jefferson recovered after the visitors chipped away at a 16-10 deficit to briefly go ahead 22-21.
Valle Catholic missed its chance to square the contest at one set each, however, as consecutive points passed without mustering an attack. Roth instead spiked to convert game point for the Blue Jays.
“Early on, I think we were playing a little tight, just trying to do things exactly right,” Fischer said. “We gave them too many free balls. They came back with their firepower, and we had a hard time getting into our rhythm.
“But in that third set, we finally started to turn it around. Our passing was a little more precise, we got more quality swings and things began to go our way.”
Mia Weiler served a 5-0 scoring surge with Bertram at the net to even game one at 14-14. Jefferson answered with five in a row to lead 23-18, including a perfect setter dink on second contact.
Paige Siebert totaled 33 assists plus four kills, and Breier slammed a team-high 13 kills in defeat. Avery Richardson added eight kills with four blocks, and Roth produced seven kills with 12 digs.
Blum supplied 19 receptions and 16 digs, while Ade Weiler had six kills, eight digs and 17 receptions for Valle. Naeger tallied four blocks, Joggerst served three aces and Macy Wolk made three kills.