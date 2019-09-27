BONNE TERRE – Relentless hustling defense has remained a reliable calling card for the Valle Catholic volleyball team for many years. And it only seems to improve as pressure builds.
The closing stages of an intense third set magnified that attribute Thursday night as the Lady Warriors stared down two match points.
Junior outside hitter Riley Siebert punctuated a 21-25, 25-14, 27-25 road victory at North County with her 10th and 11th kills in culmination of a riveting closing sequence.
Ella Bertram also recorded 11 kills for Valle Catholic (5-3), and stuffed an incoming spike for her fifth block and a 24-24 tie after libero Brooke Viox denied the previous swing near the sideline.
An ensuing missed serve again brought North County (8-6) and its nucleus of three-year starters within one attack or favorable bounce from celebrating a signature triumph.
Kayleigh Winch nearly sealed the outcome with a tip shot that was punched upward at the last possible moment. But Hannah Drury sprinted from the midcourt logo to save the ball as momentum carried her into the second row of bleachers, and Rachel Loida cleared overhead from the back row.
The Lady Raiders followed with an attacking error on their fourth chance to swing. Siebert then scored on a joust kill for a 26-25 lead before ending the match with a cross-court spike.
“We try really hard to play good defense, and I was proud of the fact that we didn’t give up on any ball,” Valle Catholic coach Nancy Fischer said. “Even with the ones we couldn’t get to, there was somebody going after it and trying to keep it alive.
“If we play like that, we can make things difficult on most teams. But hats off to North County. I thought they did a fabulous job tonight.”
Siebert, who missed three weeks of action due to injury, provided four solo blocks among nine total. Viox finished with 14 digs, 18 serve receptions and two aces along the back row.
Winch powered the Lady Raiders across the front with 12 kills and eight blocks while also making seven digs. She accurately swatted at an angle through quick elevation to make it 24-23 in game three.
Lauren Forrester shined for a stingy North County defense with 15 digs, and posted five kills. Emily Veach and Ariel Stewart each dished out 11 assists.
Sophomore Emma Gaugel smacked a middle kill as the Lady Raiders gained a 9-4 advantage in stern response to their shaky middle game.
Valle answered first with blocks by Bertram and Seibert, and eventually pulled even at 14-14 when Drury connected for one of her six kills from the left side.
Taylor Zerwig bolstered the visitors with dazzling corner digs to win a pair of tiebreaking points, including a clever dink by Rachel Loida on second contact at 17-16.
North County briefly regained the lead by turning to Winch after Maddi Oder made a sliding stop within a lengthy exchange, and Veach spiked a Stewart back-set for a 23-21 margin after Forrester covered a block.
“They had a lot of energy, and they want to win,” North County coach Chelsey Crocker said. “I’ve had most of these girls for three years, and coming from a losing mentality is hard. But they finally realize that they are good, and keep getting better, so I’m proud of them.”
Game one contained 11 ties with the last occurring at 19-19. But the Lady Warriors were called for six costly net violations in the process, while Winch forced them to scramble with five early kills.
Gaugel scored off the block to trigger a 5-0 run that included four Valle errors, and North County had a questionable line call go its way after a Siebert attack and Viox ace erased two set points.
Valle Catholic tallied seven consecutive points with Zerwig stationed at the service line, and surged to a comfortable 21-11 advantage in game two.
Drury rescued an errant ball from the net, and Sam Loida reached another one near the surface before Seibert capped the rally with power.
Rachel Loida totaled 27 assists with nine digs and two aces, and Zerwig served three aces among 13 points while adding seven digs.
Hailey Weibrecht shared six double blocks, and Mia Weiler picked up 11 digs for Valle. Sam Loida led with 18 receptions, and chipped in eight digs plus five assists.
