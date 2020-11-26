Valle earns five all-district selections

LEADWOOD – State volleyball runner-up Valle Catholic recently had five players selected for Class 2, District 4 individual honors, including three First Team picks.

Top middle hitter Ella Bertram and outside attacker Riley Siebert join junior setter Sam Loida among the upper group for the Lady Warriors, who finished the season with 30 victories.

West County reached its first district final in program history after avenging an earlier straight-set loss to Jefferson on its home floor, and placed senior middles Dori McRaven and Peyten Blair on the First Team.

Three-time all-state star Maddie Dement appears from Arcadia Valley, which was unable to participate in the postseason due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All-around standout Ava Roth from Jefferson completed the seven-player First Team.

Second Team honorees included middle Hailey Weibrecht and libero Rachel Blum of Valle Catholic, along with West County sophomore Morgan Simily, Arcadia Valley senior Gracee Smith and Jefferson trio Laney Smith, Emma Breier and Kirstyn Loyd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0