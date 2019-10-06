{{featured_button_text}}
Valle Volleyball

Valle Catholic head volleyball coach Nancy Fischer draws up instructions for her players during a timeout in a road match at North County on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Bonne Terre. The Lady Warriors placed second at the Perryville Invitational on Saturday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Valle Catholic volleyball team pushed the reigning Class 1 state champions to three sets before leaving the Perryville Tournament with the runner-up plaque on Saturday.

Advance pulled away during the closing stages of the Gold Bracket final for a 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 triumph in the sixth match of the all-day event for both programs.

Ella Bertram provided power up front with 12 kills and five blocks, while Riley Siebert knocked down 11 kills from her outside spot for Valle Catholic (15-5-1).

Rachel Loida served three aces among nine points, and totaled 28 assists with nine digs. Hannah Drury added six kills, three blocks and five points.

Brooke Viox had 20 digs and 12 serve receptions in a big test for the back row. Taylor Zerwig ended with 16 receptions and six digs, and Sam Loida equaled Mia Weiler with five digs while passing 15 serves.

The Lady Warriors registered nine aces, and reached the title showdown with a 25-15, 25-19 triumph over Bernie after trailing by four points in game two.

Siebert and Drury each connected for seven kills, while Rachel Loida had 15 assists, six digs and 10 points with two aces. Viox led defensively with nine digs and eight receptions.

That match followed an even more productive serving performance in the quarterfinal found as Valle registered 12 aces in a 25-15, 25-12 blitzing of Saxony Lutheran.

Rachel Loida totaled 12 assists, three kills, four aces and five digs. Bryna Blum added three aces, and Viox earned two more while making seven digs.

Siebert highlighted the attack with six kills while Drury had five and Hailey Weibrecht chipped in four. Sam Loida picked up five digs, and Weiler made six receptions.

Valle Catholic coach Nancy Fischer achieved career victory No. 750 during pool play as the Lady Warriors split Leopold (25-15, 20-25) and downed both Lesterville (27-25, 25-22) and Scott City (28-26, 27-25).

Rachel Loida served all four of her points for aces, and recorded eight assists and five digs in the opener against Leopold. Viox finished with a team-high six digs.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Weibrecht spiked six kills and Sam Loida totaled three aces, five digs and 14 serve receptions.

Bertram paced Valle with six kills and three blocks versus Lesterville, while Sam Loida and Viox each brought up 15 digs while having double-digit receptions along the back row.

Rachel Loida shared four double blocks while adding four kills, 10 assists and six digs. Weibrecht knocked down five kills, and Blum supplied six digs.

Valle was severely challenged in an upset bid by Scott City, and survived extra points in both sets. Viox shined on defense with 13 digs and 11 receptions.

Bertram landed seven kills, Drury put down six more while adding two aces, and Weibrecht totaled five kills. Rachel Loida dished out 18 assists while tallying four kills and six digs.

Blum served seven points with two aces, and Hannah Fowler notched her team’s lone block. Sam Loida had 10 receptions and seven digs.

Central (18-3-2) surged into the single-elimination, 10-team Gold Bracket with momentum after sweeping its three pool opponents, but fell to Perryville 25-20, 25-22.

The Lady Rebels earlier handled Cape Central (25-14, 25-14), Clearwater (25-14, 25-14) and Saxony Lutheran (25-19, 25-20).

Fredericktown (10-9-3) beat Kingston 25-11, 25-19 and split with St. Vincent (13-25, 25-20) and Dexter (25-22, 19-25) in pool play, but was bumped to the Silver Bracket base on tiebreaking criteria.

The Lady Blackcats moved past Doniphan in straight sets, then dropped a grueling three-set decision to Leopold in their tournament finale.

Bismarck (2-18) and Kingston (0-16) were each winless in their respective pools, but the Lady Indians did salvage a 25-20, 25-23 victory over Scott City in the Bronze Bracket.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments