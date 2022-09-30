Valle holds off Bismarck behind adjusted lineup

BISMARCK – After weathering a tough schedule through the opening month of its season, the Valle Catholic volleyball team hopes to be hitting its collective stride amid a struggle for continuity.

Forced into another significant lineup change on Thursday evening, the Lady Warriors overcame the resilience of conference rival Bismarck for a 25-22, 25-9, 21-25, 25-19 victory.

Versatile junior Ade Weiler starred with 17 kills, four blocks, 20 digs and 15 serve receptions as Valle Catholic (9-9, 2-0) propelled toward its fourth straight win.

Sophomore Abree Zipprich compiled 22 assists, five blocks, three kills, three aces on 11 points and six digs to boost her squad with junior standout Makayla Joggerst unable to play.

Macy Wolk, who finished with five kills, four blocks and nine digs, joined Weiler as the only returning players from last year’s starting group in action on Thursday.

Bismarck (5-8-1, 0-1) took a set from the Lady Warriors for the first time in nine matches dating back to 2015, and led game four 3-2 after middle hitter Alyssa Brake pounced on an overpass.

But the upset hopes quickly fizzled from there. Weiler landed four kills during an ensuing progression across the front row, scoring at 8-5 after Zipprich and Cami Hobbs hit the floor to make saving digs.

Claire Drury tipped past blockers to cap a 5-0 run, and Wolk connected with power preceding two Bismarck hitting errors for an 18-10 advantage.

The Lady Indians hung around with scrappy defense, getting 22 digs from libero Halie Dickey and 17 more from Morgan Randazzo, and drew within 20-15 as Jada Dickey buried a cross-court spike.

Weiler rotated forward for another timely kill to shift momentum, however, and Ava Bauman sent down her eighth of the evening to seal the outcome.

Addi Donze anchored the back row for Valle Catholic with 19 digs and 27 serve receptions. Hobbs tallied 11 digs with increased playing time, and Kristen Drury mixed in 15 assists with five digs.

The Lady Warriors opened fast for a 9-2 lead, and Bauman swung to restore a 13-7 advantage before the defenses emerged to create longer rallies.

Bismarck reduced its errors after failing to handle back-to-back aces from Zipprich at 18-12, and charged back to square the opening stanza.

Ashley Hawkins found the deep corner, Halie Dickey spiked safely from the back row off a nice stop from Randazzo, and Trinity Boyer tipped an errant set from the Valle side for a 19-19 tie.

Bauman and Weiler terminated to spark a key 4-0 response, and the visitors secured the set with two points on a service error and low pass that carried a Bismarck player under the net.

Game two was never in question once the Lady Warriors surged ahead 10-3 on an overpass kill from Bauman, who also provided six blocks, plus a left-side strike by Wolk.

Zipprich and Wolk executed a double block at 17-6, and Claire Drury brought set point as the sixth Valle player to register a kill during the game.

Claire Drury totaled five kills, six digs and three aces. Brooklyn Weibrecht, another hitter with increased opportunities in recent contests, chipped in four kills for the Lady Warriors.

Bismarck ended game three with a 10-6 disadvantage in kills, but delivered enough to maintain the lead as Valle Catholic sprayed five service errors.

Boyer found space from the left side for a 10-5 separation, and Hawkins answered a Weiler kill at 19-17 by angling from the middle before stepping back to serve a crucial ace.

Setter Alyssa Freeman made 18 assists, and Hawkins highlighted the Bismarck attack with nine kills. Jada Dickey put down six kills, Brake and Boyer added five each, and Macy Sheckles picked up six digs.